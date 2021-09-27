Tipsheet: Brewers regroup, clinch NL Central title, exhale

Matt Kelly , MLB.com : “Many projected the NL East race to be a gauntlet before the season, and now it has funneled down to a huge three-game series starting Tuesday in Atlanta. The Phillies just barely have the upper hand over the Braves in the season series, 9-7, but Atlanta has actually outscored Philadelphia by 11 runs in those showdowns. The wild card here could actually come from the woebegone Mets: Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom are pushing to return before season’s end, meaning the Braves could see at least one of those flamethrowers in their final series.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It would've been the easiest thing in the world for Farhan Zaidi, upon taking over as president of baseball operations in November of 2018, to look at the state of the Giants and just decide to tear everything down and start over. They were coming off a 64-98 season. What was left of the core that won three World Series appeared to be aging past their primes. The 2018 Giants only went 73-89. Heading to the 2021 season, Zaidi was looking at a team that hadn't been to the playoffs since 2016 and hadn't won a playoff series since 2014 . . . In the hands of so many baseball ops people across the league, the offseason job would have entailed offloading every single one of the veterans listed above for pennies on the dollar, just so long as the Giants got out of as much salary as they could. Then, they would have filled the roster with replacement-level players and tanked to the tune of 100 losses. If any veteran player on the roster had a breakout season, he'd have been traded on July 30 for a prospect package. All eyes would be on 2025 or so. At the earliest. Because that's just how front offices these days zig. Only Zaidi zagged. He brought back Kevin Gausman on a qualifying offer (one year, $18.9 million). Gausman made his first All-Star Game and will get down-ballot Cy Young consideration. Fellow starters Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani were brought in on cheap deals. Tommy La Stella was signed. Zaidi brought in LaMonte Wade, Jr. on a trade. Jake McGee -- who has 31 saves -- was also signed. Without much payroll flexibility, Zaidi grabbed six key players when it looked like he was just filling a roster at the margins.”