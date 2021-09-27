Tipsheet: Brewers regroup, clinch NL Central title, exhale

The Milwaukee Brewers set aside their nightmarish series against the Cardinals and clinched the National League Central title.
"We never give up," Brewers reliever Josh Hader said. "Think about this week. We got swept by the Cardinals and turned around and swept the Mets. That's what it comes down to, not getting down on ourselves and continue to play at the level we can."
Finally the Brewers got to celebrate an achievement well-earned – and they did in their final regular season home game before their giddy fans.
“The fact that we got it done today, it almost worked out as good as we could have hoped for, man,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It was a special weekend here, a special weekend for Brewers fans. We gave them a great weekend.”
Finally they got a chance to blow off some steam.
“We fought and fought all season to get to that point,” second baseman Kolten Wong said. “We didn’t take anything for granted. We kept our heads down and tried to create as much separation, and we did it.”
And . . .
“It’s what I signed here for,” Wong said. “I wanted to be on a team that went to the playoffs, and this team the whole year has been next guy up, next guy doing it. It’s been fun to be a part of a team and organization that produces guys who want to come out and compete.”
Now they can catch their breath before preparing for their NLDS series against the NL East champion.
“We're happy we accomplished the first step, but we know we have a long way to go now,” shortstop Willy Adames said.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com “I think Craig and the staff have done a tremendous job of managing workload all year. It’s been a lot of fun. Our pitchers have done a good job of communicating with us, letting us know how they feel. We’ve got a week now to reset, regroup, and then we’ll be ready to go.”
They should be a relaxed bunch as entering their rematch series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. But they can’t get too comfortable with the postseason looming.
“I think the edge is already there,” Wong said. “We know we just got spanked by the Cardinals. But now it’s about getting everybody healthy, getting everybody right and making sure that when we get into the playoffs everyone’s ready to go.”
TALKIN’ BASEALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Adam McCalvy, MLB.com: “The Mets helped out in Sunday’s home finale with a pair of costly errors in a game-breaking sixth inning that led to a pair of unearned runs as the Brewers matched their high for runs scored -- eight -- on the 10-game final homestand. After a terrific August and a solid start to September, including a three-game sweep of the Indians in Cleveland in which the Brewers scored 34 runs, the bats have been quieter of late. The final week offers an opportunity to build some better momentum. Over their last 12 games, starting with a pair of losses at Detroit, the Brewers are tied with the D-backs for 23rd of 30 Major League teams at 3.67 runs per game and 24th with a .294 on-base percentage. Willy Adames was 3-for-18 on the homestand before scoring three times and driving in three runs in the finale. Eduardo Escobar was 7-for-37 on the homestand, though he hit a big two-run single on Sunday and accounted for two more runs later in the game by hitting a ground ball that induced an error. Catcher Omar Narváez was 3-for-32. Christian Yelich was 7-for-33.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Major League Baseball’s 2021 season hits the final week with plenty to be resolved – most notably both wild-card spots in the American League and division champions in the National League’s East and West, the latter champion likely needing to win at least 105 games to claim the title. On paper, the season ends Sunday afternoon, when every game tips off shortly after 3 p.m. ET and whatever champagne still corked up should flow. Yet the specter of tiebreaker games looms heavily over three races, with even the fourth-place Colorado Rockies on notice to make up a game at Atlanta on Monday if it’s germane to the NL East race. That means potential bonus baseball on Oct. 4 and 5, with the AL wild-card game potentially pushed back should a three-team tiebreaker be necessary. Keep an eye on your Tuesday and Wednesday starters – they’re the arms aligned to start a Game 162 on Sunday, a potential tiebreaker on Monday or a wild card or Division Series Game 1 after that.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Remember back in April when we thought the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry was dead? Good times. The Yankees want to take us back, even after all Boston has proven this season—their sweep puts them up one in the second AL Wild Card race, with other division mate Toronto just a game behind Boston. There’s no reason to think the Red Sox can’t do this. They’re not as good as the Blue Jays. They’ve still managed to keep ahead of them, and the majority of the division, all season. If you care about run differential they’re still better than the Yankees. If they blow it, it won’t feel like the sort of collapse we saw in Boston a few times last decade. Eduardo Rodriguez seems good for five innings and two runs every time out, the trade acquisitions have showed if not blossomed, and the timeline is way ahead of schedule. It won’t matter if they can’t get through this week and hold off the Blue Jays.”
Matt Kelly, MLB.com: “Many projected the NL East race to be a gauntlet before the season, and now it has funneled down to a huge three-game series starting Tuesday in Atlanta. The Phillies just barely have the upper hand over the Braves in the season series, 9-7, but Atlanta has actually outscored Philadelphia by 11 runs in those showdowns. The wild card here could actually come from the woebegone Mets: Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom are pushing to return before season’s end, meaning the Braves could see at least one of those flamethrowers in their final series.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It would've been the easiest thing in the world for Farhan Zaidi, upon taking over as president of baseball operations in November of 2018, to look at the state of the Giants and just decide to tear everything down and start over. They were coming off a 64-98 season. What was left of the core that won three World Series appeared to be aging past their primes. The 2018 Giants only went 73-89. Heading to the 2021 season, Zaidi was looking at a team that hadn't been to the playoffs since 2016 and hadn't won a playoff series since 2014 . . . In the hands of so many baseball ops people across the league, the offseason job would have entailed offloading every single one of the veterans listed above for pennies on the dollar, just so long as the Giants got out of as much salary as they could. Then, they would have filled the roster with replacement-level players and tanked to the tune of 100 losses. If any veteran player on the roster had a breakout season, he'd have been traded on July 30 for a prospect package. All eyes would be on 2025 or so. At the earliest. Because that's just how front offices these days zig. Only Zaidi zagged. He brought back Kevin Gausman on a qualifying offer (one year, $18.9 million). Gausman made his first All-Star Game and will get down-ballot Cy Young consideration. Fellow starters Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani were brought in on cheap deals. Tommy La Stella was signed. Zaidi brought in LaMonte Wade, Jr. on a trade. Jake McGee -- who has 31 saves -- was also signed. Without much payroll flexibility, Zaidi grabbed six key players when it looked like he was just filling a roster at the margins.”