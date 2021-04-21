Tipsheet: Brewers seem poised to win NL Central arms race

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “That San Diego’s team OPS (.704) was marginally above league average suggests a degree of bad luck influencing their paltry runs total, but if the offense turns out to be top-heavy the Padres will have to spend all season rectifying it if they want to be true contenders come October. Another thing to rectify: whatever’s up with [Tommy] Pham. His empty single Tuesday boosted his batting average to .143 and his OPS to .451. The problems go back to last season; a .624 OPS was buoyed by a strong start—after July, he managed just a .559 mark. A 6-for-13 showing in the Wild Card series meant everything else about 2020 was justifiably forgotten, but this season’s slow start prompts wondering what we can expect going forward. Pham has always put a lot of balls on the ground—his career launch angle is 6.2 and he has a career ground ball rate of 51.4 percent—but that strategy hasn’t worked well of late. The eye remains a carrying tool, with Pham having struck out just twice more than he’s walked this year, but if his power is evaporating—and he has just five extra-base hits last season—it’s not clear whether the profile remaining is much, or any, better than a league-average hitter.”