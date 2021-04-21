Tipsheet: Brewers seem poised to win NL Central arms race

While the Cardinals are sputtering these days -- winning one game. losing another -- the Milwaukee Brewers are pitching their way to prominence.
After losing three of their first four games, the Brewers have posted a 9-4 mark. They have climbed into a share of the National League Central lead with the hard-hitting Cincinnati Reds.
Corbin Burnes struck out 10 batters in six innings as the Brewers blanked the San Diego Padres 6-0 Tuesday. In his first four starts, Burnes struck out 40 batters and walked nobody.
Let that statistic sink in for a moment: 40 strikeouts, zero walks.
That is a big league record for strikeouts without a walk by a starting pitcher, topping the previous high of 35 set by Cardinals hurler Adam Wainwright.
(The overall record is 51, set by Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen.)
"I have heard it from everyone in the clubhouse so it is kind of hard to escape it right now," Burnes said. "We will kind of reflect on it tonight and enjoy it and then we are back at it tomorrow."
MLB.com summed up Burnes’ season to date:
• Burnes has allowed one earned run in 24 1/3 innings this season. The only run was in his season debut, when the Twins’ Byron Buxton homered in the seventh inning to break up Burnes’ no-hit bid.
• Since then, Burnes has delivered 18 consecutive scoreless innings against the Cardinals, Cubs and Padres. Burnes has double-digit strikeouts in three of his four starts.
• Among qualifying Major League starters, only Carlos Rodón has a lower opponents average than Burnes’ .098. Only Jacob deGrom has a higher strikeout rate than Burnes’ 47.1%. No one has a better WHIP than Burnes’ 0.33.
• Of the 85 batters Burnes has faced, only 10 have reached a three-ball count. Only one batter has seen a 3-0 count: Tommy Edman of the Cardinals on April 8. Burnes came back to strike him out.
This brilliance has set a tone for the entire Brewers pitching staff this season. It has a collective earned-run average of 2.75, which is third-best in the majors.
“I think it’s rubbing off on everybody -- all the way to the bullpen,” Brewers Adrian Houser said. “I think we’re all getting into that mentality of just going out and competing our butts off the whole time. Just leave it all out there and lay it all on the line for the guys. They’re going to be out there backing us up and doing what they can. I think it’s going well, and everybody’s feeding off of that.”
Overall, Brewers manager Craig Counsell is feeling good about his squad. Back-to-back victories over the big-spending Padres lifted Milwaukee’s road record to 6-2.
"The Padres are a good team,” he said. “They have good pitching, too, and they have a tough lineup. So you come in here and take a couple of games, it is a good series. A chance to sweep a series tomorrow is as much as you can ask for, for sure."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Remember when the Reds were shut out in both games of their Wild Card Series against the Braves last year? They are hitting like a team that wants to wipe that memory out of everyone’s brains. The Reds are second in the National League in runs and are slugging .470 as a team, which means they’re essentially hitting like Dave Parker and Dale Murphy, as a team. Tyler Naquin has had the most eye-popping start, but essentially every player but Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suárez is hitting right now; Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos are finally doing what they were supposed to last year. Also, the pitching is holding up: There are three Reds pitchers with three starts and ERAs under 3.00 right now … and none of them are Sonny Gray or Luis Castillo.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “There was a time when throwing the Cubs a fastball was a bad idea. From 2016 to 2018, the combination of Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant hit .307 with a .559 slugging percentage against fastballs. But the numbers have steadily dropped since then, culminating in a .235 batting average and just a .419 slugging percentage over their past 75 games (the shortened 2020 season and first 15 games of this year). As a team the Cubs have an MLB-worst .230 batting average and are slugging just .414 off fastballs in that time frame. Against fastballs of 95 mph or more, they're hitting a paltry .178 since the start of 2020 and just .105 this season.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “When the San Diego Padres acquired right-hander Joe Musgrove over the winter, as part of a three-team and seven-player trade that also involved the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets, the widely held expectation was that they would change him. Though already established as an above-average starter, Musgrove's arsenal appeared unoptimized in a way that made him low-hanging fruit for a savvy pitching coach. (That the Pirates had seen other pitchers leave and flourish in recent years, such as Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow, probably aided the perception of Musgrove as ‘fixable.’) It's early, but so far things have gone according to plan. Musgrove, altered pitch mix and all, opened the season with 16 consecutive shutout innings, including a no-hitter (and near perfect game) vs. the Texas Rangers. Through four starts, he's sporting a 1.04 ERA and a 12.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's allowed 11 hits and three walks in 26 innings, all the while recording 37 strikeouts and a 70 percent strike rate. In a rotation alongside Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, two former Cy Young Award winners, it's been Musgrove who has looked like San Diego's ace.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Even after GM A.J. Preller bulked up the San Diego pitching staff, a major gap remains between the Padres rotation’s consistency and that of the Dodgers. Los Angeles is getting the most innings per start of any team in the majors, 6.1 per game, while San Diego ranks in the bottom third of the league at 4.7 innings per start. Some health and a larger sample could even that out a bit, but the chasm won’t go away. It will just have to be overcome if the Padres hope to win a series when it counts.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “That San Diego’s team OPS (.704) was marginally above league average suggests a degree of bad luck influencing their paltry runs total, but if the offense turns out to be top-heavy the Padres will have to spend all season rectifying it if they want to be true contenders come October. Another thing to rectify: whatever’s up with [Tommy] Pham. His empty single Tuesday boosted his batting average to .143 and his OPS to .451. The problems go back to last season; a .624 OPS was buoyed by a strong start—after July, he managed just a .559 mark. A 6-for-13 showing in the Wild Card series meant everything else about 2020 was justifiably forgotten, but this season’s slow start prompts wondering what we can expect going forward. Pham has always put a lot of balls on the ground—his career launch angle is 6.2 and he has a career ground ball rate of 51.4 percent—but that strategy hasn’t worked well of late. The eye remains a carrying tool, with Pham having struck out just twice more than he’s walked this year, but if his power is evaporating—and he has just five extra-base hits last season—it’s not clear whether the profile remaining is much, or any, better than a league-average hitter.”
MEGAPHONE
"When I see a pop-up player that everybody gravitates to -- he's the face of the team, the face of the city -- and he has 100 strikeouts in April. When I see stuff like that, I'm not one of those older players that scoffs at the game and then talk about the game in a negative light. I just speak on facts. But what I do is meet these kids where they are at. That's the way the game is played today, that doesn't mean I have to watch it."