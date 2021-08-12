Tipsheet: Brewers seize opportunity, crush their NL Central rivals

Bradford Doolittle , ESPN.com : “With Tatis missing so much time, and now apparently coming back to play outfield, which limits his positional value the rest of the way, the NL MVP race has been thrown wide open. [Willy] Adames is a fascinating name. If you look at the numbers he put up in the AL for Tampa Bay before moving to the Brewers, and what he's done since, you would never guess it was the same player. But not only has he put up 3.2 bWAR for Milwaukee, he's climbed to fourth in wins probability added because of the number of clutch hits he's compiled and because the Brewers play so many close games. Could Adames possibly sneak away with a major award after an in-season trade, a la Rick Sutcliffe in 1984? But if trajectory plays into it, look out for [Bryce] Harper, particularly if he goes on an RBI spree to pad his counting numbers a bit. The Phillies have emerged as one of the best stories of the second half and Harper has been right in the middle of it. As for [Zack] Wheeler and his league-leading WAR totals at both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs, that can't be overlooked.”

Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “There’s one type of baseball entity that remains scarier than all the rest: a team brimming with young, star-level hitters. One that makes life hell on opposing starters, then tears into the soft underbelly of most units: their middle relief cores. A team with so many good, cost-controlled position players that, when you glimpse their roster, you wonder how they could mess the next few years up even if they tried. A team like the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays: the scariest collection of baseballers on the planet, and the team best positioned to serve as the sport’s next juggernaut. It may seem odd to cite a fourth-place team as among the most intimidating in baseball. After all (incoming cliche alert), if the season ended today, the Jays would not even be in the playoffs. But the Jays aren’t scary because of what they’ve done so far: they’re intimidating because of how they’re growing before our very eyes, and due to all the paths left open for them to get even better. The Jays have a 22-year-old MVP candidate, a 23-year-old All-Star shortstop, the best offense in baseball, and a newly reinforced pitching staff. They’re 16-9 since the All-Star break and are now just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. They’re getting better, sure, but more than that, it feels like they’re just getting started.”