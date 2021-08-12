Tipsheet: Brewers seize opportunity, crush their NL Central rivals

The Milwaukee Brewers took ownership of the National League Central race this season and never looked back.
They sensed that 2021 was this year and they ran with it. They became motivated buyers in the marketplace long before the trade deadline.
The Chicago Cubs sensed the inevitable and went into full tanking-and-rebuilding mode, unloading their top players before the trade deadline.
The Cardinals came to the same realization and made only minor improvements before the deadline, seeking to get through the rest of the season without inflicting more harm on their young pitchers.
The Reds refused to concede the race . . . but they probably should have done so. Their current three-game losing streak dropped them eight games off the division pace.
The Brewers roll on. They throttled the depleted Cubs 10-0 Wednesday while moving 23 games over .500 for the first time this season.
Their divisional lead matches their season high. They have an eight-game winning streak over the Cubs and they are 12-3 against them this season.
The Brewers took a 7-0 first inning lead, then sent Corbin Burnes out to the mound to strike out the first 10 batters he saw.
That had been done just twice before in big league history.
“It was dominant,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The first four innings were as good as anybody has pitched in a game. Like, not just this year, but for a long time. It was fun to watch.”
“The swings were ... the swings just weren't good swings. It was a great pitcher at his best.”
Burnes simply carved up the overmatched Cubs.
“It makes it really easy to just throw it over the plate,” he said. “Even after scoring seven runs, they came out swinging, so after the first we said instead of leaving it over the middle let's just go back to our game plan and go to the edges and do what we do best. It worked.”
Pretty much everything has worked for the Brewers this season. For the rest of the division, it's on to 2022.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “More than nine years have passed since Patrick Wisdom was selected in the first round by the Cardinals. He's just now starting to make good on his draft slot by hitting .267/.335/.564 (140 OPS+) with 17 home runs in 67 games. His ability to impact the ball has been impressive, as he ranks seventh among batters with 100-plus plate appearances in percentage of batted balls measured at 95 mph or higher, right behind Fernando Tatis Jr. and right ahead of Shohei Ohtani. He does whiff at an extreme frequency, but there's a chance he's the Cubs' version of J.D. Davis. Chicago's front office so believes in Wisdom that they traded Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo at the deadline to ensure he'll have a spot in the lineup everyday. (We kid, we kid; they did that because the Cubs ownership group is a nihilistic bunch.)”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “With Tatis missing so much time, and now apparently coming back to play outfield, which limits his positional value the rest of the way, the NL MVP race has been thrown wide open. [Willy] Adames is a fascinating name. If you look at the numbers he put up in the AL for Tampa Bay before moving to the Brewers, and what he's done since, you would never guess it was the same player. But not only has he put up 3.2 bWAR for Milwaukee, he's climbed to fourth in wins probability added because of the number of clutch hits he's compiled and because the Brewers play so many close games. Could Adames possibly sneak away with a major award after an in-season trade, a la Rick Sutcliffe in 1984? But if trajectory plays into it, look out for [Bryce] Harper, particularly if he goes on an RBI spree to pad his counting numbers a bit. The Phillies have emerged as one of the best stories of the second half and Harper has been right in the middle of it. As for [Zack] Wheeler and his league-leading WAR totals at both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs, that can't be overlooked.”
Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “There’s one type of baseball entity that remains scarier than all the rest: a team brimming with young, star-level hitters. One that makes life hell on opposing starters, then tears into the soft underbelly of most units: their middle relief cores. A team with so many good, cost-controlled position players that, when you glimpse their roster, you wonder how they could mess the next few years up even if they tried. A team like the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays: the scariest collection of baseballers on the planet, and the team best positioned to serve as the sport’s next juggernaut. It may seem odd to cite a fourth-place team as among the most intimidating in baseball. After all (incoming cliche alert), if the season ended today, the Jays would not even be in the playoffs. But the Jays aren’t scary because of what they’ve done so far: they’re intimidating because of how they’re growing before our very eyes, and due to all the paths left open for them to get even better. The Jays have a 22-year-old MVP candidate, a 23-year-old All-Star shortstop, the best offense in baseball, and a newly reinforced pitching staff. They’re 16-9 since the All-Star break and are now just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. They’re getting better, sure, but more than that, it feels like they’re just getting started.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “[Starling] Marte has been everything the team needed and then some. He's gone 18 for 45 (.400) with two home runs in 10 games with Oakland, including a walk-off home run over the weekend. He is 16 for 33 (.485) in August. Marte has also brought a speed element the A's typically lack. Case in point: Oakland ranked dead last in stolen bases (217) and 24th in baserunning from 2016-20. Marte is a dynamic all-around player and he stole 22 bases in 25 attempts with the Marlins, and he ranked among the league leaders in overall baserunning. In 10 games with the Athletics, Marte has already stolen eight bases (in eight attempts) and accrued 1.5 runs of value on the bases. He's spent only two weeks in the American League and he's already 28th in the league in steals. Last week Marte became the first A's player to steal three bases in a game since Rickey Henderson (OK fine, since Rajai Davis in 2017).”
Pedro Moura, FoxSports.com: “Chicago’s planned five-man rotation has started 107 of 114 games this season. Only the Red Sox have had better starting pitching luck. By FanGraphs’ measure of Wins Above Replacement, no team has had more starting pitching success than the White Sox. It’s worth noting that, eight weeks from the playoffs, the White Sox are the only team with their division locked up. This is unusual. By this time in 2019, three divisions were already decided, and a fourth was close to it. In 2018, two were. In 2017, three. That's fortunate for what the White Sox are attempting: balancing a re-introduction of their injured contributors with a sorting-out of their bullpen hierarchy.”
MEGAPHONE
“Would I have liked to have pitched better? Would I like to have pitched better throughout the season? Of course. But now the job description includes a lot more than just that. It's about helping these young guys grow. And finding any way that I can in my power to help them have success. That's important.”
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, on absorbing ritual beatings down the stretch of this season.