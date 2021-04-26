Tipsheet: Brewers set NL Central pace with elite starting pitching

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “As the first month of the season nears a close, the National League West division is proving to be as interesting as expected, but for more reasons than the obvious Dodgers-Padres showdown that has given us everything we wanted, and a little more on top of that. Most of the focus has been on those two clubs, but there seems to be a little something extra cooking in the wild, wild West. Four of the five teams in the division have at least a .500 record, and everyone -- including the 8-13 Rockies -- has a plus run differential. Who’s off to the most surprising start of the bunch? That would have to be the Giants -- the second-place Giants -- who are 14-8 and have won six of their past eight games. In an odd scheduling quirk, they have even more of an opportunity to gain more ground, soon -- six of their next nine games are against the Rockies, the one sub-.500 team in the NL West.”