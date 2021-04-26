Tipsheet: Brewers set NL Central pace with elite starting pitching

Christian Yelich is shelved by a nagging back injury. Fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain is sidelined too.
But the Milwaukee Brewers have kept rolling with great pitching at the top of their starting rotation. Corbin Burnes (2-1, 0.37 ERA) has struck out 40 batters this season and walked nobody.
Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.55 ERA) blanked the Chicago Cubs for six innings in Milwaukee’s 6-0 victory Sunday.
“They're both our aces,” Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said. “But Woody's leading us and he's been doing an amazing job. When he's out there dominating the way he is, I mean, it's just so fun to understand that you've got two horses like that in your stable that can go out and compete with anybody.”
Burnes has stayed in attack mode this season even when behind in the pitch count.
“If you get to 3-0 and you’re going, ‘I don’t want to walk this guy,’ you’re already toast,” Burnes said. “At that point, you’ve already walked the guy and you might as well let him go ahead to first base. The biggest thing I’ve done this offseason is the mindset. It can be 3-0 and I really don’t care. For me, it’s 0-0, 0-1 or 0-2. I’m attacking. In pitcher’s counts, I’m going at hitters. There’s no, ‘You’re behind 2-0, behind 3-0, and I’m giving him a good fastball to hit.’ As soon as you fall into that trap, you’re done.”
The Brewers suffered a 15-2 loss to the Small Bears Friday before winning the next two games. They have played the Cubs in three series this season and won two of three games each time.
“We played them tough,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Most importantly, we pitched really, really well. We've had one bad day pitching for the season -- it was Friday -- but we've pitched exceptionally well and continued to do so today.”
And . . .
"Two of [the series] being in Chicago, we've done our jobs. I don't think we can ask for anything more than going 6-3 against them. When you play a team a lot it's hard to beat them that much."
Needless to say, the Brewers put plenty of focus on these series.
“It’s huge. They’re a really good team,” Woodruff said. “Frankly, they’ve always been one of the top teams in our division the last few years. We have to go through them if you want to win the division.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “In Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers have maybe the best 1-2 rotation punch in baseball. Their other starters (Brett Anderson, Adrian Houser, Freddy Peralta) have been great too, pitching to a 2.77 ERA in 10 games. Milwaukee hasn't gotten much from their outfield yet (Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich are currently on the injured list) and Keston Hiura looks lost at the plate. The rotation has carried them and they currently sit atop a very winnable NL Central. They don't need to be perfect to win this division, though there are obvious areas that can be improved (first base, third base, middle of the bullpen).”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Certainly, no one has dominated the game like Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets the past four years, so it may sounds sacrilegious to say, but one GM uttered the words anyways. ‘Everyone talks about deGrom, understandably so,’ he said, ‘but I’m telling you, the best pitcher in the game right now is Corbin Burnes (of the Milwaukee Brewers). What he’s doing is mind-boggling. I’ll take him over anyone.’ In Burnes’ first four starts this year, he has struck out 40 batters without giving up a walk. It’s the longest four-game streak by a starter at any point during the season since at least 1893. He has a 0.37 ERA, giving up one run in 24 ⅓ innings, and has pitched 18 consecutive scoreless innings. He is yielding a .098 batting average, and has a 0.33 WHIP (walks and hits per nine innings). His control is so uncanny that of the 85 batters he has faced this year, only 10 have reached a three-ball count, only one had a 3-0 count.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “No one else is doing it like Jacob deGrom right now. Okay, that’s not exactly true—Corbin Burnes is doing it like deGrom right now, but deGrom is still doing it even better. After four starts and 29 innings, the Mets’ ace has faced 101 batters. He’s punched out 50, which is one fewer than half of 101. Just three batters have been walked, which would be more a marvel if Burnes had issued a fourth ball to a single batter this season. One opponent has scored off deGrom. Among qualified seasons, his 49.5 percent strikeout rate is the best of all time, followed up quickly by Burnes and then a five percent gap—no starting pitcher has broken a 40 percent strikeout rate in a 162-game season.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “As the first month of the season nears a close, the National League West division is proving to be as interesting as expected, but for more reasons than the obvious Dodgers-Padres showdown that has given us everything we wanted, and a little more on top of that. Most of the focus has been on those two clubs, but there seems to be a little something extra cooking in the wild, wild West. Four of the five teams in the division have at least a .500 record, and everyone -- including the 8-13 Rockies -- has a plus run differential. Who’s off to the most surprising start of the bunch? That would have to be the Giants -- the second-place Giants -- who are 14-8 and have won six of their past eight games. In an odd scheduling quirk, they have even more of an opportunity to gain more ground, soon -- six of their next nine games are against the Rockies, the one sub-.500 team in the NL West.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “It seemed as if Sunday's finale, the seventh game in 10 days between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, would finally produce the first dud of this exhilarating matchup. The Dodgers led by six runs, and the Padres were down to their last nine outs, entering the final three innings of a grueling stretch that consisted of 17 games in 17 days. But of course, the Padres chipped away at the deficit. Of course, they made it interesting in the ninth. And of course, they sent it into extra innings. The Padres ultimately won, riding a game-tying single from Manny Machado and a game-winning sacrifice fly from Eric Hosmer. San Diego wound up taking four of the seven games from the Dodgers and outscored them by the slimmest of margins, 32-30. All told, the teams played 68 innings and were separated by two runs or fewer in 61 of them. There were 10 ties, five lead changes, two near brawls and one Twitter fight.”
MEGAPHONE
"I think that pitchers that have that done to them and react by throwing at people -- I think it's pretty soft. If you give up a homer, a guy should celebrate it. It's hard to hit in the big leagues. So I'm all for it, and I think that it's important that the game moves in that direction and that we stop throwing at people because they celebrated having some success on the field."
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, forgiving Fernando Tatis Jr.’s post-homer theatrics on the base paths.