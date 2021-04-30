Tipsheet: Brewers shrug off injuries, continue NL Central march

Steve Gardner, USA Today: “Something you rarely saw even a decade ago has now become commonplace in today's game. In a lopsided contest, managers have decided it's better to use a position player to finish the game than bring in an actual relief pitcher for mop-up duty. Most of the time, it ends up being just harmless fun. Like this exchange when Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took the mound against fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves. Freeman was 4-for-4 when he stepped in to face Rizzo in the bottom of the seventh. But he walked away as Rizzo's first career strikeout victim. Earlier in the day, infielder Alex Blandino of the Cincinnati Reds came in to get the final out in an 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. A quick run through Baseball-Referemce.com shows the addition of Rizzo, two other Cubs teammates and Blandino makes 17 different position players who have pitched so far this season. (The Nationals' Hernan Perez has done it twice!) And it's still April. At what point though, do these hijinks become less of a novelty and more of an aberration? We've already seen a trend toward more pitchers than hitters on MLB rosters. Why do the hitters have to pitch, too?”