It appears the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to step back from the National League Central race for the next few seasons rather than boost their payroll.
Infielder Mike Moustakas and catcher Yasmani Grandal opted out of their contracts, signing with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox respectively.
The team traded away pitchers Chase Anderson (Toronto Blue Jays) and Zach Davies (San Diego Padres). Pitcher Drew Pomeranz signed with the Padres as a free agent and Jordan Lyles and Gio Gonzalez hit the market as well.
The Brewers opted to turn out pitchers Jimmy Nelson, Junior Guerra and Alex Claudio as well as sluggers Eric Thames and Travis Shaw. They traded Trent Grisham to the Padres and reportedly have reliever Josh Hader and outfielder Lorenzo Cain up for bidding.
Whew!
For the record, general manager David Stearns told reporters that the Brewers are not tanking.
"We certainly intend to be competitive once again next year," Stearns said. "We think we have a quality team and we'll continue to complement and add to that team throughout the rest of the offseason. We've got a lot of offseason left. There is a lot of movement yet to happen."
But CBSSports.com scribe Mike Axisa wonders about that:
Keep in mind the Brewers subtracted those players this offseason from a roster that won 89 games in 2019 and was probably closer to a true talent .500 team given their plus-3 run differential. Milwaukee clinched a postseason spot with five days to go in the regular season and had to settle for a wild-card spot. They were a bubble team this year. Now they're something less than that.
The calendar just turned to December and that is good news for Stearns & Co. because they have their work cut out for them. They have to replace Moustakas and Grandal, add a starter or two, maybe find another outfielder, and add depth all around the roster. As currently constructed, the Brewers might only be the fourth best team in the NL Central, and their margin for error is tiny.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Keith Law, ESPN.com: "Zack Wheeler was the third-best starter on the market this winter, and if you're a contending team that didn't want to bid on either of the big two -- Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg -- because the contracts for those two pitchers are likely to reach seven years, he was the best option available. The Philadelphia Phillies seemed to agree, paying Wheeler more than anyone thought he'd get (I think) on a five-year deal and potentially moving this team, which has fallen short of the playoffs in two straight years in which it was projected to get there, closer to an actual postseason berth. Wheeler has been a 4-win starter the past two seasons by both systems, ranking higher in FanGraphs' WAR because it tries to factor out the Mets' below-average defense, and the Phillies need everything he brings. They had just one starter who was worth more than 2 WAR last season, Aaron Nola, and only two starters, Nola and Zach Eflin, who threw at least 140 innings. As much as the Phillies' failure to reach the playoffs last season was a function of their Opening Day relief corps imploding with enough force to leave a crater in the bullpen, their rotation didn't help much either, and the lack of innings from their starters probably exacerbated the bullpen problem. As long as he's healthy, Wheeler is a 3.5-win improvement over whoever he's replacing in the Phillies' rotation. Giving Wheeler five years feels really risky, though. He missed all of 2015 and 2016 and half of 2017 due to Tommy John surgery and multiple subsequent arm injuries that didn't require further surgeries, although since he returned at the start of 2018, he has made 60 starts and thrown 377⅔ innings with a 3.65 ERA/3.37 FIP. He has qualified for the ERA title three times, having debuted in 2013, and the Phillies are now paying him to be healthy for five years, which seems optimistic."
Mark Townsend, Yahoo! Sports: "As Philadelphia learned during the 2019 season, making headline-grabbing moves can help set a more solid foundation. However, they do not guarantee success. Many believed the big-money additions of (Bryce) Harper, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson, along with the trade for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, would catapult Philadelphia to the top of the National League East. Instead, they finished 81-81, good for fourth place behind even the New York Mets. It was the eighth straight season Philadelphia missed the playoffs. Adding Wheeler does seemingly accomplish two important things. First and foremost, they have added what they figure will be a major contributor to their own roster. Beyond that, they have taken a key contributor away from a division rival — the New York Mets. We say seemingly accomplishes, because we all saw how the Washington Nationals responded to losing Harper — by winning the franchise’s first World Series championship. It’s a reminder that a team’s work is never really done. The Nationals didn’t wilt after losing Harper or starting the season 19-31. They stayed aggressive, adding Patrick Corbin in free agency and other key championship pieces before the trade deadline."
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: "This should end up as a crucial offseason for the Nationals, fresh off their first World Series win. But it’s hard to tell just how much of their championship roster they’ll be able to retain. Stephen Strasburg has opted out of his contract; Anthony Rendon has entered free agency. Bringing back one seems like a very real possibility. Both? That’s trickier. (The Nationals have not yet met with either but have had discussions with Scott Boras, who represents both.) Meanwhile, Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick and Matt Adams are all on the market, too—35-year-old Zimmerman has said that he’ll retire if he can’t re-sign with the Nats, but one way or another, something will have to be done about first base. The Nationals have a talented core outside of all these names, but the roster could still look notably different than it did last year, and as of yet, it’s impossible to say just how different it’ll be."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The free-agent pitching market broke wide open Wednesday, but the biggest winner of the day might be Madison Bumgarner. With the Philadelphia Phillies signing Zack Wheeler for $118 million and the Atlanta Braves landing Cole Hamels on a one-year, $18 million deal, those two teams are now out of the market now for Bumgarner, according to two executives familiar with the clubs' thinking. The executives spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the market. Yet, two club officials told USA TODAY Sports that Bumgarner’s value is soaring in the aftermath of the deals, and expect him to command at least $100 million in free agency. He’s widely considered the third-best remaining free-agent starter behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg."
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: "Teams non-tendered 40 arbitration-eligible players on Monday, up from 27 last year and 19 the year before. So, while top free agents such as catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas are faring well, the addition of so many players to the market undoubtedly will crush those in the middle and lower classes, similar to what has happened in recent offseasons. Clubs are using the system to their advantage, knowing that by flooding the market they can get better deals than they would in arbitration. Top free agents effectively are on islands, no longer dragging the rest of the salaries upward. The solution for the players is to negotiate a new economic system, something they will attempt to do in the next round of collective bargaining."
MEGAPHONE
"We like talented players here. If some players are available, and we can execute a trade for that player, or we pursue a free-agent deal with one of those players, and they're talented -- yeah, I'm all for it."
Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler, telling reporters that he is expects to be active in the marketplace.