Tipsheet: Brewers squander great pitching with popgun attack

Bradford Doolittle , ESPN.com : “It does not feel like the White Sox have reached their full stride, yet they are starting to climb to the top of quite a few rankings lists, both of the subjective and objective variety. And why not? The ChiSox lead the majors in runs per game and rank second in runs allowed per game. The lofty offensive ranking is eye-catching since a team we figured would hit lots of long balls thus far ranks just 25th in isolated power. Yes, Chicago still has to navigate the long-term absences of Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Nevertheless, there is plenty of reason to believe it's only going to get better from here.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Detroit Tigers entered Thursday ranked last in the majors in winning percentage (they're on pace for 54 wins); last in run differential (they're being outscored by nearly two runs per); and last in runs scored. (In a minor victory, they rank third-to-last in run prevention.) By any competent rubric, the Tigers are once again the worst team in the majors. It's an indignity the Tigers know well, having made two of the past three No. 1 picks, as well as an indignity that calls into question the progress of their rebuild and the job security of general manager Al Avila. The only thing standing between the Tigers and a fifth consecutive 90-loss season is last year's pandemic-shortened schedule. Though Avila will have been in power for six years come August, the Tigers still appear a ways off from being competitive. Put another way, the other nine teams who chose in the top 10 of the 2018 draft have since had at least a .500 season; the Tigers, even with the No. 1 pick that year, would be doing well to crack 70 wins. Avila did inherit a rough situation from Dave Dombrowski, who poured all the club's financial and talent resources into chasing a World Series, but that explanation has a limited shelf life -- and it's about to expire.”