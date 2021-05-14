Tipsheet: Brewers squander great pitching with popgun attack

The Milwaukee Brewers wasted brilliant pitching while losing two of three games against the Cardinals.
Will this trend continue all season?
Starting pitchers Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes limited the Cardinals to two runs in 19 2/3 innings. They struck out 27 batters and walked three.
Overall the Brewers held the Cardinals to four runs in 28 of the 29 innings in the series. Take away the five-run 11th-inning outburst Tuesday and Team Arenado didn't get much done.
But with outfielder Christian Yelich not quite back from his nagging back injury, the Brewers went 2-for-31 with runners in scoring position.
“This is the game of baseball,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “This is how the game of baseball works. It's the team that gets the hits with runners in scoring position is how you score runs.
“We're in a rut with it. We're not getting it done in those spots right now."
The Brewers' batting order elicits yawns. Milwaukee has lost eight of its last 11 games.
The Crew is hitting just .213, which ranks 28th in the majors. Milwaukee’s 139 runs scored ranks 25th – and every team beneath them has played fewer games.
The good news: Yelich is heading for rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. He was 10-for-34 (.353) before landing on the injured list.
“This whole week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and today -- he’s going at basically full strength,” Counsell said. “Everything’s been with good intent and he’s felt really good. We’re going to ease him into the game here; he’ll just play two at-bats [on Friday] and three or four innings, and then we’ll do a steppingstone on how he feels following that and try to slowly increase that. Then we’ll see where we’re at after the weekend.”
The bad news: Yelich has no homers and just one RBI this season And last season he hit just .205 as his on-base plus slugging percentage dropped from 1.100 in 2019 to .786.
So it remains to be seen if he can regain his MVP form.
The Brewers did get deeper when starting catcher Omar Narvaez returned Thursday from the injured list, but he went hitless against the Cardinals.
“Look, it’s great getting Omar back,” Counsell said. “He’s been an impact on both sides of the ball. He was swinging the bat great and was in the middle of a lot of our offense.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “After two seasons in which the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged its industry and separated its games from its most passionate fans, Major League Baseball is finally nearing the point where the rhythm of the season and its ability to welcome fans intersect. As the weather warms up, vaccination rates soar and positive case loads are flattening in most regions. As schools get ready to spring its students and staff for the summer, state governments and municipalities are loosening restrictions, many giving the green light for teams to soon host games at full capacity. Now, in what we might call the In-Between Times for sports and entertainment, fans and teams alike are poking their heads outside and pondering the COVID effect: Are we ready to come back? More alarmingly, are a certain subset of fans gone for good? As teams shift on the fly from partial to something resembling full attendance, the remainder of the 2021 season may not provide all those answers. For now, it is a matter of baby steps.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “With a projection for 12.6 WAR for his age 37-40 seasons, [Max] Scherzer ought to command a pretty solid deal this winter, whether it’s in the form of an extension to remain with the Nationals or another trip through free agency. Before we get there, I do wonder what July will hold. With the Nationals off to a 13-19 start, this doesn’t look like their year, fresh memories of their 2019 recovery from a 19-31 start notwithstanding. Would they trade Scherzer? Would he want to go? Given that he has 10-and-5 rights as well as a contract that pays him $15 million in deferred money annually from 2022-28, such a move would be complicated to sort out, even if it is what the pitcher wants. Still, contemplating Scherzer’s next move isn’t as much fun as simply watching him pitch, and right now, even with his fastball down a tick relative to last year (93.8 mph vs. 94.7, according to Statcast), he’s mowing hitters down like a man who still wants your Cy Young vote. Catch him while you can.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “It does not feel like the White Sox have reached their full stride, yet they are starting to climb to the top of quite a few rankings lists, both of the subjective and objective variety. And why not? The ChiSox lead the majors in runs per game and rank second in runs allowed per game. The lofty offensive ranking is eye-catching since a team we figured would hit lots of long balls thus far ranks just 25th in isolated power. Yes, Chicago still has to navigate the long-term absences of Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Nevertheless, there is plenty of reason to believe it's only going to get better from here.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Detroit Tigers entered Thursday ranked last in the majors in winning percentage (they're on pace for 54 wins); last in run differential (they're being outscored by nearly two runs per); and last in runs scored. (In a minor victory, they rank third-to-last in run prevention.) By any competent rubric, the Tigers are once again the worst team in the majors. It's an indignity the Tigers know well, having made two of the past three No. 1 picks, as well as an indignity that calls into question the progress of their rebuild and the job security of general manager Al Avila. The only thing standing between the Tigers and a fifth consecutive 90-loss season is last year's pandemic-shortened schedule. Though Avila will have been in power for six years come August, the Tigers still appear a ways off from being competitive. Put another way, the other nine teams who chose in the top 10 of the 2018 draft have since had at least a .500 season; the Tigers, even with the No. 1 pick that year, would be doing well to crack 70 wins. Avila did inherit a rough situation from Dave Dombrowski, who poured all the club's financial and talent resources into chasing a World Series, but that explanation has a limited shelf life -- and it's about to expire.”