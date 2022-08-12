Tipsheet: Brewers stabilize ahead of weekend showdown with Cardinals

While the Cardinals pitching staff was suffering an untimely beating in Colorado, the Milwaukee Brewers stabilized with two victories over the reeling Tampa Bay Rays.

So the Brew Crew, who are a half-game back of the Cardinals in the National League Central, is primed for the weekend showdown at Busch Stadium.

“I feel like if we carry this momentum, it’s going to be a great series for us there in St. Louis,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames told MLB.com. “But it’s going to be tough. We know we have to compete at the highest level.”

Prior to regrouping against the Fighting Arozarenas, the Brewers lost six of seven games. They struggled to reset their bullpen after trading away closer Josh Hader for budgetary reasons.

“Part of being a first-place team is everyone wants to beat you,” Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes noted during the downturn. “The Pirates played a tough series against us. The Reds played a tough series against us. I don’t think any of us in here are happy with how we’re playing.”

That changed with spirit-lifting victories over the Rays. Now the Brewers want to do some damage against the Cardinals this weekend because seven of their 10 following games are against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s going to be an interesting,” Adames said. “Obviously, we are going to play some really good teams this last month and a half and we know we have to be better. That’s what we’re trying to do now.”

The Brewers could regain some of their pitching edge this month. Starter Adrian Houser will soon wrap up his minor league rehab assignment and rejoin the Milwaukee pitching staff. He has been sidelined by a right flexor strain.

Milwaukee also hopes to add former Cardinal Trevor Rosenthal to the bullpen later this month. His latest comeback has been stalled by a hamstring strain, but he could be ready for a rehab assignment in the not-so-distant future.

“We have to take care of business, take care of whatever is in front of us,” Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen said.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “This Cubs team may be closer to the team that lost 96 games in 2013. It's exactly what they're on pace for this season. But expectations are higher for Cubs fans these days. Winning a World Series in 2016 for the first time in 108 years has raised the bar in Chicago. And with higher expectations comes more pressure, especially for a bigger market like Chicago. The difference between the Cubs and smaller-market teams should be that they don't have to dump at the trade deadline more than a couple times to build up their team. Instead of getting rid of players for prospects every year for a half-decade, they can augment their rebuild by spending money. The Cubs' signings last winter of right fielder Seiua Suzuki for $85 million and pitcher Marcus Stroman for $71 million along with smaller signings, like Wade Miley ($10 million), Yan Gomes ($13 million) and Drew Smyly ($4.25 million), should calm some alarmists that they are playing it cheap. The team promises more to come.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “A team can be forgiven for missing the playoffs when its best efforts failed. But did the White Sox really make their best efforts? While they didn’t literally do nothing at the deadline, picking up relief pitcher Jake Diekman in return for Reese McGuire paled in comparison to efforts made by other teams around the league. Despite the team’s holes, both the obvious ones and the surprises, and a farm system with precious little to offer in ways of reinforcements, this minor trade was the first one that the organization had made since April. To be fair, acquiring Juan Soto or someone like him would almost certainly have been an impossible feat given the lack of high-end talent on Chicago’s farm. But lesser hitters who fit roles that the Sox neglected went for prices that the team could have afforded. Even in one of the weakest systems in baseball, 21 White Sox prospects have a FV of 40 or more. Whit Merrifield, who can play second and the outfield, was acquired by the Blue Jays for two 40-FV prospects. Brandon Drury, who could take over second or spell Moncada at third, went for a single prospect with a 40 FV, Victor Acosta, who now ranks just 23rd in Cincinnati’s system. In other words, there were deals out there that the White Sox would have had the currency to close.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “In the sense that they acquired one player in exchange for another player and reported this transaction to the commissioner’s office by a certain time, the Cleveland Guardians were ‘active’ at the August trade deadline. In spirit, they were extremely not. Think less hot stove and more rubbing one’s hands together, futilely, for warmth on a frigid Midwestern day. The extent of the dealmaking was to send backup catcher Sandy Leon, who played (poorly) a total of nine games for Cleveland, to the Twins for reliever Ian Hamilton, who has given up two earned runs in the 2.2 innings he has pitched all season. From a glance at the transaction wire, you would have little idea that the Guardians are one of three teams still more or less equally in the mix to win the AL Central this year. Heading into deadline day, the FanGraphs projections gave them a 44 percent chance of making the playoffs. Doing nothing to strengthen their postseason position has, naturally, only strengthened their postseason position. The Twins—chumps for actually trying at the deadline!—saw their newly shored-up bullpen implode against the Dodgers last night. And so the 58-52 Guardians, to their surprise and possible resentment, woke up one game in first place this morning, those odds now at 53 percent. The division is anyone’s for the taking. The only problem is no one will take it.”

Toyloy Brown III, USA Today: “Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million man, is thriving in Year 1 of his 10-year deal and is proving why he was worth the investment. The All-Star shortstop has been a big reason why the Mets possess the best record in the National League East (73-39). The team is in the midst of a six-game winning streak and before sweeping the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets beat the surging Atlanta Braves four out of five games. Lindor's fingerprints were all over the series against the Braves, batting .444, with six runs and three RBI. In the 19 games since the All-Star break, Lindor is batting .386 with 20 runs, 15 RBI and four home runs in that span. Lindor hit .248 in the first half, albeit with 16 home runs and 66 RBI. The four-time All-Star is rebounding from a miserable 2021 season where he hit a career-low .230 with a .734 OPS, which had some questioning the long-term deal.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “On one hand, the Yankees were never all that likely to win 116 games. There's a reason it's only happened twice in the sport's history. At some point the Yankees were going to come back to Earth and that's exactly what's happened. The 2022 Yankees look more like a pretty standard 100-ish win team than the greatest team of their generation, and hey, that's still really good. On the other hand, the Yankees have played shoddy baseball the last few weeks, with far too many defensive breakdowns and mental mistakes. That was never more evident than Tuesday night, when they managed to erase their automatic runner in three consecutive extra innings with poor baserunning against the Mariners.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Reference: “There are a lot of ifs there, but you have to remember that, prior to these recent issues, the Yankees were leading the universe in wins, and that for all of their struggles the last six weeks or so, they’ve lost just 5.5 games in the standings from their season high point on July 8, leaving them 10 full games up on the second-place Blue Jays in the East. There’s still a lot of talent on the Yanks’ roster; it just needs to start winning more games again, instead of losing because the bullpen gave up a single run—courtesy of Albert Abreu relinguishing a solo shot—after a quality start from Nestor Cortes. Their schedule is relatively light from here on out, which will help. The Twins are only AL Central good, the Rays aren’t as deadly as usual, facing the A’s and Angels to close out August should be more help than hindrance, and so on. What will matter is how the team looks in October, but there’s plenty of time to get the roster that can handle that month back in the shape it needs to be in.”

MEGAPHONE

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, on playing in the “Field of Dreams” game.