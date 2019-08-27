Anxiety is building within the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse. Suddenly that team is 5 1/2 games back of the Cardinals in the National League Central.
They fell hard to the Cardinals Monday night, 12-2. They have lost five of their last eight games.
“Look, we have to turn the page,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game. “This was a bad game. It was a bad game from the start. Nothing went right. On these, you have to forget about it.
"We played a poor game tonight. Come back tomorrow and try to change the score."
They must reset ASAP because their next 11 games are challenging: Two more games against the Cardinals at Miller Park, three games against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, two interleague games back home against the mighty Houston Astros and then four home games against the Cubs.
Whew! If the Brewers don't take corrective action in the coming days, they could plunge out of the wild card race as well.
“We’re starting to run out of games against these teams that we’re chasing,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told reporters. “So when you get these head-to-head opportunities, you like to take advantage of them.”
And . . .
“It goes without saying that it’s fairly important, this two-week stretch for us,” Yelich said. “So, yeah, we all understand how important it is, too, just as the fans do. We’re aware of where we’re at in the season, in the standings, and what’s at stake here. Obviously, we would love to go 12-0 in this stretch, but you can’t lose sight of the ‘now’ and you can’t get caught up in the big picture of worrying about what everybody else is doing.”
But the Cardinals blew up Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez Monday night to apply additional pressure on that team.
"It was on me, the whole game,” Gonzalez told reporters afterward. “I did nothing to help us out. Put us behind extremely early. Yeah, it just wasn't my night."
The Brewers will try again tonight with starting pitcher Adrian Houser trying to cool down the Cardinals.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, ESPN.com: "They should be accustomed to this by now, but still, they can’t take their eyes off of him. The Braves have been asked about him every day in every city they travel, but no matter the redundancy of questioning, they still can’t stop talking about him, let alone dream of his future. The world already knows all about that blond-haired outfielder who plays for the Angels, Mike Trout, the greatest player in all of baseball. Well, there’s a new kid on the block who one day has a chance to be just as good. The name is Ronald Acuña Jr. . . . Acuña became the second-youngest player in baseball history – behind only Trout – to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in the same season. And with five weeks left in the season, already at 36 homers and 30 steals, he could become the fifth player to join the 40-40 club. He’ll turn 22 in December."
Michael Shapiro, SI,com: "The baseball community spills plenty of ink on the exploits of Ronald Acuna each month. And rightfully so. The Braves’ electric centerfielder leads the NL in runs and stolen bases, and he has a real shot at 40-40 with 36 homers and 31 stolen bases. Acuna has certainly been impressive, yet his 2018 Rookie of the Year competitor Juan Soto has been conspicuously absent from the conversation surrounding the game’s best young players. The lack of adulation is puzzling. Soto burst onto the scene in 2018 with an otherworldly eye and a beautiful lefty swing. He became just the third rookie since 1950 to hit 20 homers and post an OBP over .400 (joining Albert Pujols and former A’s outfielder Mitchell Page), and his .923 OPS ranked third among NL outfielders. Washington missed the playoffs in 2018, but it entered this season as at least a co-favorite for the NL East crown. Soto was a key reason for the hype, and the 20-year-old has been as good as advertised in year two. Soto enters Tuesday with a .955 OPS and .402 OBP, surpassing his rookie totals with 29 homers and 86 RBI in 530 plate appearances. He’s been especially hot of late. Soto has a 1.089 OPS in August with nine homers. He has 16 walks to just 12 strikeouts, leading Washington to seven wins in its last eight games. Atlanta’s hot streak has kept the NL East lead at arm’s length, though Soto’s strong season has the Nationals in prime position for an NL Wild Card."
Jim Callis, MLB.com: "Few prospects have a bigger up arrow next to their name right now than (Dylan) Carlson. The 20-year-old switch-hitter’s bat has blossomed this season, as he’s now hitting for both average (.297) and power (24 HR, 58 XBH) while continuing to offer value with his baserunning (18 SB) and outfield defense."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "You recall that before Nicholas Castellanos was dealt from Detroit to Chicago, he groused a bit about the dimensions of Comerica Park. Well, he certainly has taken to Wrigley Field. Castellanos hit .262/.310/.405 with three homers and just 11 RBIs in 49 games this season in Detroit. In his first 11 games at Wrigley Field, he matched his Comerica Park total of three homers and drove in nine runs while slashing .438/.438/.771. In fact, if you count his earlier games at crosstown Guaranteed Rate Field, Castellanos is hitting .431/.446/.778 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 17 games played in the Windy City. Chicago, apparently, is his kind of town."
MEGAPHONE
“It’s not ideal to get swept at home. I would think everyone here thinks it sucks. But we’ve just got to learn and move on. That’s life, to be able to learn from the failures and apply something new the next day.”
Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, after his team's disastrous series against the Washigton Nationals.