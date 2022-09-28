Tipsheet: Brewers tip their caps to Cardinals for winning NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave the Cardinals a nod after they prepared to dethrone his team as National League Central champions.

“Watching from afar, they've played well in all facets of the game,” Counsell told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s clinching 6-2 Cardinals victory. “They've scored a whole bunch of runs. They have a whole bunch of hitters playing at a very high level. Lars Nootbaar has quietly had a really good second half. He's probably gotten very little attention with some of the other names they have on their roster who have also had excellent second halves.

“They've pitched exceptionally well. Miles Mikolas has had a quiet, consistent season, which is kind of who he is. The back of their bullpen, they've got [Ryan] Helsley, who's had arguably the best year as a closer with a nod to [the Mets’] Edwin Díaz.”

As for the Brewers, they fell into a deep funk after trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in a flurry of odd moves ahead of the trade deadline. The maneuvers left the players doubting management’s commitment to winning this season – and that lack of belief showed with their play on the field.

So the Brewers had to watch the Cardinals celebrate their division title at their expense on their field.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s this field, their field or another field. We just didn’t really play well enough all season to deserve winning the division,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told reporters. “You get what you deserve in sports a lot, and we just, for whatever reason, weren’t able to put it all together. I’m not saying we don’t still have a shot. We still have a shot at a wild card. We have eight games left and are a few back so we have to try to finish strong. Regroup after a tough one tonight and try and slide in that way. Then you never know what can happen.”

The Philadelphia Phillies left the door ajar by losing eight of their last 11 games with a September fade. Milwaukee sits just 1½ games back of them for the final wild card slot.

The Brewers are aiming to swipe that playoff spot and take their shot at the Cardinals.

“They’re a good team," Brewers reliever Brent Suter said. "They’ve got all the pieces; good starting pitching, good relief pitching, good lineup. Tough matchups all around. They’ve got a chance to do some damage in the playoffs, for sure.

"We hope to see them there.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “What [Albert] Pujols has done in his dotage is even more improbable than how quickly he acclimated to, and dominated, the majors. Thanks to his long decline and the games he lost to injuries and the pandemic, it seemed extremely unlikely that he would displace Alex Rodriguez to take over fourth place on the all-time home run list, let alone launch the few additional round-trippers he’d need to reach 700. And then, all of a sudden, it seemed certain that he would. Pujols’s march to 700, like [Aaron] Judge’s to 60 (and beyond), added intrigue to a season that lacked suspense in the standings. You don’t have to parse Pujols’ past comments about his age, or subscribe to persistent rumors that he might be older than he’s listed, to be blown away by how he’s hit lately. Only [Barry] Bonds hit more homers in a season after age 41 than Pujols’s 21 this year; Pujols has the most multi-homer games of anyone 42 and up. Just 20 players, in 29 seasons, have had 300 or more plate appearances in a season at 42 or older. Pujols’s home-run rate is more than 60 percent higher than any of the others save for Bonds’s in 2007. Despite his slow start, he ranks eighth in PA per homer and at-bats per homer among all players with at least 200 plate appearances this season. During his heater, he’s posted wRC+ figures over certain spans of games that have rivaled the highest of his career.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The race with the most impact on the playoff bracket is the one for the NL East title between the Braves and Mets. In terms of the overall season, these are the second- and third-best teams in the NL, in whatever order you want to put them in. The winner of the division gets a first-round bye. The second-place team gets to host a wild-card series, starting the playoff fatigue meter on its pitching staff, and if it survives that, then it gets to face a rested and unusually strong Los Angeles Dodgers team. Score one for the new format because this is a race for first place with some real stakes on the table.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Most of the league wasn’t playing on Monday night, but the Braves were. And the second-place team in the NL East made the most of it, with rookie Bryce Elder throwing a complete-game shutout against the lowly Nationals, leaving Atlanta just one game back of the idle Mets. We’re at the time of year where you can say “these are the games you need to win” and have it actually mean something. Well, the other games were games you had to win, too, and September’s games are less necessary if you’ve stockpiled enough wins, but still. You get my meaning here, and the Braves still have a few more of those games you need to win left, since they have two left against the Nats in Washington before heading back to Atlanta for their final homestand of the year against the very Mets’ club they’re currently chasing. Maybe they’ll be atop the division by Friday, maybe they’ll still be trailing, but a fun thing about the remaining games for both clubs is that they’re the same. The Mets are hosting the Marlins now, while the Braves close out the season against them. New York will face Washington to finish out their own regular season, and in between these series, the Mets and Braves will face each other. You can’t get much more even as far as strength of schedule goes than this, a slate that only exists in this form because the start of the season was ever so slightly delayed, kicking year’s the opening series to the end of the line.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Atlanta seems to have a legit shot at becoming the first team in more than 20 years to win back-to-back titles, but playing that first round would be a burden for a club that is already kind of banged up right now, with the injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider et al. And as for the Mets, at a time of the year when they would likely prefer to limit the innings of Max Scherzer and deGrom, having to roll them out in a wild-card round would be taxing.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Padres made the greatest trade deadline moves acquiring Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from Washington, alongside All-Star closer Josh Hader and slugger Brandon Drury. Well, nearly two months later, and the Padres’ improvement has been minimal at best, going just 23-22, even after their five-game winning streak. Soto endured the worst slump of his career, hitting .063 (3-for-48) without an extra-base hit in a 17-game stretch. He’s hitting .234 with a career-low .787 OPS in 43 games since his arrival with just 16 RBI. Bell, who accompanied Soto in the same trade, is doing even worse. He was hitting .301 with a .807 OPS this season in Washington, and now is hitting just .196 with a .600 OPS, producing eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 44 games for San Diego.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “First and most obviously, it's time (for the Chicago White Sox) to move on from (Tony) La Russa. His health issues won't permit him to return this season, but he's under contract for 2023. He shouldn't be back. La Russa is a deserving Hall of Famer, but he's no longer a competent manager at this level. That was painfully evident at multiple junctures this season, and the players knew it all too well. From a managerial standpoint, baseball is not really a tactically involved sport, which means the most fundamental duty of a manager is ‘first, do no harm.’ La Russa failed to satisfy that standard. Beyond that, the Sox must hope for better health, at least among their frontline performers. They also need to find an upgrade at second base, and if (A.J.) Pollock exercises his player option for 2023 then he needs to be no more than the light half of a platoon in an outfield corner (pairing him with prospect Oscar Colás is a defensible approach if the Sox are unwilling to spend to address the situation). While José Abreu's power decline is concerning -- especially given that he's 35 years of age -- he's still been quite productive overall. Throw in his popularity and excellent leadership chops, and it's worth working out an extension to bring him back in 2023 (and perhaps beyond).”

MEGAPHONE

“There’s no excuses. For me personally, it was a mechanics issue, but you do have to get a sense of comfort back. You’re meeting new people. Getting into a new routine. Different clubhouse. New guys. New personnel.’’

San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader, on his earlier struggles with his new team.