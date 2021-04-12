Tipsheet: Brewers win series while preserving their arms for the long haul

The Milwaukee Brewers won two of three games from the Cardnals over the weekend while handling their starting pitchers and relievers with great care.
That's a win-win for manager Craig Counsell, who remains mindful of the long game while seeking short-term gains in the National League Central race.
He didn't need to extend his starting pitchers or lean hard on elite relievers Josh Hader and Devin Williams against the Cardinals.
Milwaukee's offense gave the Counsell big cushions to work with Saturday and Sunday and the staff's depth held up nicely.
“All year, the pitching’s been incredible,” Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw said after the game in a video call with reporters. “Offensively, we started off a little bit slow, and I think we could have a better record than we do, just because of how poorly we swung the bats early in the season. But if the pitching keeps pitching like that, we’re going to be in a really good spot come the end of the season.”
Through a full rotation turn, look what Brewers starting pitchers did: In 28 innings they allowed one earned run on 14 hits (just four for extra bases) with 10 walks and 29 strikeouts for a 0.32 ERA.
“It’s a strength of the team,” Counsell said. “We thought that going in, and they’ve delivered so far.”
Good pitching, like good hitting, can be contagious.
“It feels great, because we’ve been together for a couple years, even in the Minors, too,” Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta said. “It feels great when you make that kind of progress in the rotation. You feel like you have something to follow.
“It’s like, ‘My guy did this and we won the game, so I have to do the same today and give my best.’ We are like family. We’ve been together. It’s like a competition is how it looks. But what we try to do is go out and do our best and give 100 percent every day.”
Sunday's pitcher, Brett Anderson, was glad to keep that train rolling.
“The rest of the guys have been phenomenal, with the strikeouts and the stuff they have -- it's phenomenal," he said. "They get on a roll and you try to pass the baton on to the next guy, and hopefully, we keep that going.”
If they keep this up, the Brewers will be the team to beat in this division.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “J.D. Martinez suffered through a miserable 2020 season. He hit .213. He ranked 129th out of 142 qualified hitters in weighted on-base average (wOBA). He finished with more strikeouts than hits. It was a shocking season for a hitter who ranked second in the majors in wOBA from 2017 to 2019, behind only Mike Trout. Martinez is making an early statement in 2021. He hit three home runs in Sunday's 14-9 win for the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles and has started the season with extra-base hits in all eight games he has played -- including seven doubles and five home runs. Martinez is the hottest hitter on the planet. Oh, and after Red Sox Nation and pundits were ready to bury the Red Sox after an 0-3 start in which the Orioles outscored them 18-5, Boston has won six in a row.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “Both the Mets and the Yankees struggled this weekend. Again, it's still so early in the season but if we're reviewing this second weekend of MLB play, it didn't go particularly well for either of the New York squads. The Yankees lost a series against the Rays in Tampa and the Mets wasted yet another gem from Jacob deGrom. Let's take a closer look at some of each clubs' issues from this past weekend. For the Mets, let's be clear, this is the smallest of small sample sizes. They've played just five games over the 2021 season's first 11 days after Sunday's questionable rainout. But, there is already a clear and disturbing trend with this ball club. In Jacob deGrom's second start of the season, the Mets offense gave him absolutely zero support, and they lost 3-0 to the Marlins. Despite a career-high tying 14-strikeout performance, deGrom stayed winless. The Mets, somehow, are 0-2 in deGrom starts this year despite a 0.64 ERA through two starts from the two-time Cy Young winner. The Mets offense just has to do better than that. On Saturday, the lineup finished 3 for 28.”
Samer Kalaf, The Defector: “San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the latest ex-Pittsburgh Pirate to find success and dignity on another team as he threw a no-hitter in Friday’s 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Musgrove’s 10-strikeout gem was the first no-no in franchise history for the Padres, accomplished by a guy who watched the team when he was a kid in El Cajon in San Diego County. But the real star of the game was his bladder. Musgrove only made two mistakes during his performance: He hit Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning, and he drank too much water. In his postgame presser, Musgrove explained how he would typically keep his empty water bottles near his spot in the dugout so he could track how many he drank. For that game, he went through ‘11 or 12.’ Even if we’re talking about those little 8-ounce bottles and a 6-foot-5, 230-pound pro athlete, that’s still a lot of water . . . Musgrove’s bladder was ultimately up to the task. On his 112th and final pitch, the pitcher induced a groundout from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and made history. This video of the final out should be pleasant, because of how thrilled the Padres are for their teammate, but it takes on a whole new framing with the knowledge that Musgrove had been deferring his urge to pee for over an hour. Stop jostling him with your handshakes and celebrations! He’s going to burst!”
Robert Arthur, Baseball Prospectus: “We’re used to thinking about the new baseball in terms of what it does to home runs, thanks to its role in creating the highest homer rates ever. But changes to the baseball’s manufacturing don’t necessarily stop there, and the new design implemented this year threatens to impact another on-field event even more dramatically. Strikeouts are up this year by the highest margin since World War II, and a baseball that seems easier to spin appears to be partially to blame . . . All kinds of facets of the baseball contribute to its movement, from the height of the seams to the surface roughness to the weight of the ball. In addition to its purely aerodynamic characteristics, baseballs may be more easily spinnable if they are easier for a pitcher to grip: Friction between the pitcher’s fingers and the ball is what generates movement, after all. But whatever the forces impacting a pitcher’s ability to grip the ball, one thing is very clear a week into the season: The ball is revolving faster than at any previous point in the Statcast era.”
