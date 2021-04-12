Tipsheet: Brewers win series while preserving their arms for the long haul

Katherine Acquavella , CBSSports.com : “Both the Mets and the Yankees struggled this weekend. Again, it's still so early in the season but if we're reviewing this second weekend of MLB play, it didn't go particularly well for either of the New York squads. The Yankees lost a series against the Rays in Tampa and the Mets wasted yet another gem from Jacob deGrom. Let's take a closer look at some of each clubs' issues from this past weekend. For the Mets, let's be clear, this is the smallest of small sample sizes. They've played just five games over the 2021 season's first 11 days after Sunday's questionable rainout. But, there is already a clear and disturbing trend with this ball club. In Jacob deGrom's second start of the season, the Mets offense gave him absolutely zero support, and they lost 3-0 to the Marlins. Despite a career-high tying 14-strikeout performance, deGrom stayed winless. The Mets, somehow, are 0-2 in deGrom starts this year despite a 0.64 ERA through two starts from the two-time Cy Young winner. The Mets offense just has to do better than that. On Saturday, the lineup finished 3 for 28.”

Samer Kalaf, The Defector: “San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the latest ex-Pittsburgh Pirate to find success and dignity on another team as he threw a no-hitter in Friday’s 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Musgrove’s 10-strikeout gem was the first no-no in franchise history for the Padres, accomplished by a guy who watched the team when he was a kid in El Cajon in San Diego County. But the real star of the game was his bladder. Musgrove only made two mistakes during his performance: He hit Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning, and he drank too much water. In his postgame presser, Musgrove explained how he would typically keep his empty water bottles near his spot in the dugout so he could track how many he drank. For that game, he went through ‘11 or 12.’ Even if we’re talking about those little 8-ounce bottles and a 6-foot-5, 230-pound pro athlete, that’s still a lot of water . . . Musgrove’s bladder was ultimately up to the task. On his 112th and final pitch, the pitcher induced a groundout from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and made history. This video of the final out should be pleasant, because of how thrilled the Padres are for their teammate, but it takes on a whole new framing with the knowledge that Musgrove had been deferring his urge to pee for over an hour. Stop jostling him with your handshakes and celebrations! He’s going to burst!”