Tipsheet: Bridging the MLB owners-players gap will be difficult

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “On both sides, moderates exist, people who believe in the notions of compromise and partnership. They're supposed to be the ones who occupy the middle ground. An odd cocktail of astonishment and indignation overwhelmed this bloc of players and agents Tuesday. The same people quietly preaching the benefit of deal-making behind the scenes found the offer from MLB so egregious that they couldn't help but stand alongside union hardliners. If this was an attempt to bifurcate the union -- players clearly thought it was, while the ownership side preferred to frame it as an effort to do right by the largest number of players -- it had the complete opposite effect. Did MLB really suggest that Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, a paragon for what the sport can and should be, take a pay cut from his prorated salary of $19,065,843 to $5,748,577? It did. The proposed cuts would work on a sliding scale. Young players making minimum salaries would be the greatest beneficiaries, with their pay cut only 10% as opposed to the near 70% Trout would take off his prorated share. Compared to his full-season salary of $37,666,666, it would represent an 85% cut. The moment that details of the plan were delivered to players, they coalesced around (Mike) Trout, Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Nolan Arenado. Those making the $563,500 minimum relish the idea that a baseball player can make $35 million a year. To the rank and file, the highest-paid players are paragons, not pariahs. The offer . . . played as an attack on those who earned the right to negotiate their salaries, whether in free agency or arbitration.”