Tipsheet: Bridging the MLB owners-players gap will be difficult

As expected, the early stages of economic bargaining between MLB owners and players produced sabre rattling.
"There’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions,” Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer said via Twitter. “We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there’s no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based on the current information the union has received."
So the MLB Players Association pushed back with a proposal calling for more games this season with no reductions in pro-rated pay. Among those pushing for a hard-line players stance is agent Scott Boras, who is leading the fight against revenue sharing in baseball.
“Hearing a LOT of rumors about a certain player agent meddling in MLBPA affairs,” Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer. “If true — and at this point, these are only rumors — I have one thing to say . . . Scott Boras, rep your clients however you want to, but keep your damn personal agenda out of union business.”
So, yeah, this bargaining will be tough. There's not much trust between the owners and players and a rift could develop between the working-class players the superstars.
During an earlier interview with USA Today, retired player agent Barry Axelrod offered a suggestion for the two sides.
“My thought is that we should push the financial issues aside to be dealt with later,’’ he said. “I know I’m talking about other people’s money here, but there’s plenty of money to divide up and play. Figuring how to divide it up is the issue. So let’s deal with the money later on. Don’t let the numbers stop you. You could pay the players some sort of minimum, restart the season and figure out what you owe down the line.
“Let’s have each side appoint an arbitrator and have the two arbitrators appoint a third to form a three-arbitrator panel. Let the two sides present their positions to the arbitrators confidentially – which may give the owners enough comfort to open their books a little bit to prove their financial woes.
“The decision of the arbitrators will be binding and that the additional payments to the players can be deferred past the end of the season.’’
That sounds reasonable, but Tipsheet can’t imagine the players returning to work without an economic deal in place. So avoiding a lost season will be difficult.
“I went through six work stoppages in the first 18 years of my career in this business. I know the damage that can be done,” Axelrod said. “We are all lucky that we survived after '94. I know the players and the people have changed, but what we’ve seen in the past, once you get into these labor issues during negotiations, it’s almost that these two sides can’t talk to each other. And as time goes on, people dig in and it becomes harder and harder.’’
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “On both sides, moderates exist, people who believe in the notions of compromise and partnership. They're supposed to be the ones who occupy the middle ground. An odd cocktail of astonishment and indignation overwhelmed this bloc of players and agents Tuesday. The same people quietly preaching the benefit of deal-making behind the scenes found the offer from MLB so egregious that they couldn't help but stand alongside union hardliners. If this was an attempt to bifurcate the union -- players clearly thought it was, while the ownership side preferred to frame it as an effort to do right by the largest number of players -- it had the complete opposite effect. Did MLB really suggest that Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, a paragon for what the sport can and should be, take a pay cut from his prorated salary of $19,065,843 to $5,748,577? It did. The proposed cuts would work on a sliding scale. Young players making minimum salaries would be the greatest beneficiaries, with their pay cut only 10% as opposed to the near 70% Trout would take off his prorated share. Compared to his full-season salary of $37,666,666, it would represent an 85% cut. The moment that details of the plan were delivered to players, they coalesced around (Mike) Trout, Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Nolan Arenado. Those making the $563,500 minimum relish the idea that a baseball player can make $35 million a year. To the rank and file, the highest-paid players are paragons, not pariahs. The offer . . . played as an attack on those who earned the right to negotiate their salaries, whether in free agency or arbitration.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There is a worry among several agents that the new proposal could create a division among the rank-and-file, but certainly there will be modifications, compromises and plenty of discussion with all players during these negotiations. The owners insist that it’s necessary for the players take a further salary reduction because they will lose money during the regular season without fans in attendance. Yet, the owners also would be guaranteed $777 million in postseason TV revenue, which would be inflated to about $1 billion with the postseason format expanded to 14 teams instead of 10. The owners have discussed sharing a portion of the money with the players. There’s no hard deadline for the negotiations to be completed, but the two sides would likely need to reach an agreement by around June 6 for the season to start on July 4. Players and coaching staffs need time to report for the resumption of spring training, which would last three weeks at a team’s home ballpark or their spring-training site in Florida or Arizona.”
Bill Shaikin, Los Angeles Times: “No one knows what the economics of baseball might be when the current labor deal expires after the 2021 season. Do fans come back to the ballpark, and if so, how many will be allowed? Does the acceleration of cord-cutting during the pandemic mean baseball teams can no longer count on ever-rising riches from regional sports networks? How valuable are streaming rights? Without those answers, either side would risk making a foolish deal — and the union cannot risk another one.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “There's still time to reach an accord and begin a 2020 regular season in early July as both sides hope (assuming the pandemic cooperates), but things don't seem to be going all that well. To be sure, what we know about the back and forth is mostly thanks to calculated leaks from the ownership side, which is an effort to turn public opinion against the players and use that as a cudgel. While the idiocy of souring the public on the product you hope to resume selling them is obvious, portraying players as greedy and disloyal has been a self-defeating indulgence on the part of MLB owners since time immemorial. This recent unearthing of that ‘strategy’ hints at the tensions between the two sides. The guess here remains that, MLB posturing aside, an agreement is reached and the decks are cleared for baseball in 2020. Even so, these current labor-management hostilities could be a prelude to a larger battle in the near future. That's because the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is set to expire after the 2021 season. The CBA is the negotiated agreement that governs almost every aspect of the working relationship between management (the clubs) and labor (the players). While we've had a long run of labor peace in baseball -- the sport has gone without a labor stoppage since 1995 -- there's reason to fear that may end with the next round of negotiations.”
MEGAPHONE
“That stuff is lost and never to be regained. Apply that now. If Clayton Kershaw doesn’t pitch this year, does that precipitate the end of his career or does it give him a year to be healthy and stronger? You’re taking a prime year out of Mike Trout’s career. The same with Mookie Betts. We wouldn’t see young guys like Francisco Lindor and Ronald Acuna. It’s so hard to think about.’’
Axelrod, to USA Today.
