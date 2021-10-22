Tipsheet: Brutal SEC competition dooms Orgeron, imperils Mullen

What a week this was in the Southeastern Conference. In these parts, second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz gave the reeling Missouri program a timely boost by wooing elite receiving recruit Luther Burden.
That breakthrough commitment helped settle the fretful fan base while Drinkwitz and his staff work to salvage their 2021 season.
Meanwhile there was plenty of tumult elsewhere in this hypercompetitive conference:
- Beleaguered LSU coach Ed Orgeron agreed to depart after the season and end his roller coaster ride at that school. His program left the tracks with its stunning loss at Mizzou last season and never got back on course. That failure, combined with some troubling off-field issues, led to his demise.
- Media speculation about Coach O’s replacement is rampant. Those names include fellow SEC coaches Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky). Other targets could include Michigan State coach Mel Tucker (with strong SEC ties), and Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (both with strong LSU ties). While many LSU fans are hoping for Fisher, Texas A&M preemptively extended his original 10-year, $75 million contract and boosted his salary to $9 million.
- As for Orgeron’s future, his $16.9 million buyout precludes him from taking another SEC job for 18 months. He will get paid in 48 installments through 2025, so he can take his time exploring future options. Buying out Orgeron’s staff could cost $9.5 million after the school paid Bo Pelini ($4 million) and Missouri offensive analyst Scott Linehan ($1 million) to go away the previous year. SEC failure is not cheap!
- Remain when Dan Mullen was a home-run hire for Florida? Those were good times. These days his seat is scorching hot. Mullen continued alienating Gators boosters with his gut-wrenching loss to LSU. As the Tampa Bay Times notes, Mullen is 4-6 in his last 10 games. He is headed toward consecutive seasons with four or more losses. Down in The Swamp, the last three coaches to suffer that fate got fired. Keep this in mind when Florida visits Missouri on Nov. 20. Mullen will be looking to boost his stock at the expense of the Tigers.
- Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is threatening to sue over being fired with cause so the school coach avoid paying him his $12.6 million buyout. Pruitt’s program was accused of assorted NCAA rules violations, but his attorney is prepared to point out various transgressions under other coaches in several sports. The school overlooked or covered up other violations, so why come after Pruitt for that? In other words, Pruitt is pulling a Dino Gaudio – albeit without resorting to blatant extortion.
There’s no end to the SEC football adventure.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about Coach O’s demise and what might come next at LSU:
Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Even by LSU standards, the Ed Orgeron years in Baton Rouge will go down as some of the strangest anyone can remember, a tenure that ran the gamut from the triumphant to the embarrassing to the surreal. So maybe it’s fitting that the last chapter, confirmed less than 24 hours after Saturday’s wild 49-42 upset over Florida, figures to be the strangest. Normally, reflecting on a head coach who has just lost what’s likely to be the best job he’ll ever have feels a little like writing an obituary. Technically, though, the Orgeron era is not dead. It’s more like a terminal diagnosis: Although he’s reportedly agreed to move on in 2022, Orgeron will remain on through the end of this season, which with the Tigers sitting at 4-3 could still include a bowl game. In a sense, it’s almost as if he’s exiting through the same limbo phase that ushered him into the job on an interim basis 5 years ago. Not dead yet, but not fully alive, either. In fact, in certain ways you could argue he’s never really left the limbo phase. The hot seat was a kind of permanent state of being.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “There was just no way to possibly follow up the mega-platinum hit album that took America by storm. Ed Orgeron has always been a phenomenal recruiter and peerless line coach, and he got the job done at LSU. In a division with the Alabama machine never, ever slowing down, and in a conference that’s never, ever slowing down, LSU was able to hold its own. It always gets lost among the expectations, but you can be phenomenal in the SEC and still not win much of anything. LSU was great under Orgeron, building up over his first three seasons before the epic 15-0 2019 season that ranks among the greatest of all-time. But the program got hit with the perfect punch. The 2019 team and coaching staff were gutted, the COVID year kicked in and 2020 was rough in every way possible, and 2021 was supposed to be the real rebuilding year.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Orgeron's separation from the Tigers is both shocking and not surprising at all. Shocking because, less than two years ago, he was the national coach of the year who led LSU to 15-0 national championship season. Not surprising because things started to unravel quickly. An upset loss at Missouri in 2020 set the tone for a 5-5 season. The Tigers had to win their final two games just to get to .500. They are 9-8 (7-6 SEC) overall since that championship win with a 2-3 record against Power Five opponents this season. Orgeron admitted he didn't interview defensive coordinator Bo Pelini in 2020 prior to hiring him. The defense was a disaster. The feeling of the administration was that the talent was too good for LSU to ever be that bad. Orgeron has never been able to outrun his reputation as mostly a master recruiter who would tear his shirt off to fire up his team -- even after winning a national title. In the end, he became a loose equivalent of Gene Chizik, the former Auburn coach who lasted just two full seasons after leading his Tigers to the 2010 championship. Orgeron will play out his second post-title season as well, according to reports. As far as hiring Coach O's replacement, start with the reality that athletic director Scott Woodward is aiming high. That means trying to go ‘big’ and not putting faith in an up-and-comer with promise.”
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “A messy 2020 season and a poor start to 2021 sealed Orgeron's fate. LSU's non-competitive loss to Kentucky on Oct. 9 signaled that Orgeron's time would soon be ending. Despite Saturday's win over Florida, LSU decided to move on with Orgeron still set to coach out the season. The Louisiana native considered LSU a dream job, but many linked the 2019 title more to Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and elite young playcaller Joe Brady. LSU is only 9-8 since that duo left following their championship season. One of college football's premier coaching jobs is now open. Although drama seems to follow LSU at every turn, the last three coaches there -- Nick Saban, Les Miles and Orgeron -- won national titles. Louisiana is an elite recruiting ground, and facilities and fan support remain strong. Athletic director Scott Woodward is expected to lead a bold search. Woodward hired Chris Petersen at Washington and brought Jimbo Fisher from Florida State to Texas A&M.”
MEGAPHONE
“Their chances [to advance to the College Football Playoff are better coming through the Big 12. That's a silly part of it. It's not very much money, and competitively, they've got a better path [in the Big 12]. It makes no sense.”
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, questioning the rationale for Texas and Oklahoma to flee his conference for the SEC.