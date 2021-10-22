Tipsheet: Brutal SEC competition dooms Orgeron, imperils Mullen

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Orgeron's separation from the Tigers is both shocking and not surprising at all. Shocking because, less than two years ago, he was the national coach of the year who led LSU to 15-0 national championship season. Not surprising because things started to unravel quickly. An upset loss at Missouri in 2020 set the tone for a 5-5 season. The Tigers had to win their final two games just to get to .500. They are 9-8 (7-6 SEC) overall since that championship win with a 2-3 record against Power Five opponents this season. Orgeron admitted he didn't interview defensive coordinator Bo Pelini in 2020 prior to hiring him. The defense was a disaster. The feeling of the administration was that the talent was too good for LSU to ever be that bad. Orgeron has never been able to outrun his reputation as mostly a master recruiter who would tear his shirt off to fire up his team -- even after winning a national title. In the end, he became a loose equivalent of Gene Chizik, the former Auburn coach who lasted just two full seasons after leading his Tigers to the 2010 championship. Orgeron will play out his second post-title season as well, according to reports. As far as hiring Coach O's replacement, start with the reality that athletic director Scott Woodward is aiming high. That means trying to go ‘big’ and not putting faith in an up-and-comer with promise.”