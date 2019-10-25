Team up with us for 99¢
The Chicago Cubs jacked around Kris Bryant early in his career, keeping him in the minors just long enough to push his access to free agency back one year.

Bryant has four years and 171 days of service in the big leagues, so he can become a free agent after the 2021 season according to the collective bargaining agreement. Had he been credited with four years and 172 days, he could become a free man after next season.

Only a moron would honestly believe Bryant needed an extra day in the minors to prepare for what immediately became an excellent big league career. Bryant hit .425 with nine home runs and 15 RBIs in 40 at-bats during his 2015 spring training.

Bryant became the National League Rookie of the Year after his belated promotion in '15, then the league's MVP the next season. He's been to three All-Star Games. He was ready, even though the team insisted he needed more work on his fielding.

His mistreatment has remained a sticking point for him. Bryant has been in no rush to sign a contract extension for the Cubs.

He is pursuing a grievance against the team for its obvious rules manipulation, seeking to set his free-agency clock at 2020. Even if that fails -- rules are the rules, and the Cubs followed them -- the persistent acrimony could prompt his trade.

This is a classic illustration of why mistreating young cornerstone players is a bad idea, even if the rules allow it. On the micro level, it creates ill will that can prove expensive or even impossible to overcome.

On a macro level, this case added to the MLB Players Association motivation to gain a better CBA next time around, with extra focus on the treatment of young players.

Baseball executives should use the rules to their advantage while running their business. But they should also use common sense to prevent needless rifts from forming.

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein might have shopped Bryant around this winter anyway, given his team's collapse, his desire to freshen up the stale nucleus and the need to add more pitching.

But with the entire industry well-aware of Bryant's long-standing beef with the Cubs, the trading conditions are not optimal. 

ASTROS AGAINST THE WALL

Here is what folks are writing about the challenges Houston faces being down 2-0 to the Washington Nationals in the World Series:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "There is no way to spin this other than to point out the obvious: The Houston Astros are in deep quicksand. The Washington Nationals went into Houston, beat Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and became the first team to win the first two games of the World Series on the road since the 1999 Yankees. That paints a bleak picture for the Astros, even a 107-win Astros team, even a 107-win Astros team that remains supremely confident that it can win four of the next five games. History suggests something even more bleak than a two-game losing streak might suggest, however. The past 11 teams to win the first two games of the World Series -- regardless of where the games were played -- went on to win it all. Seventeen of the past 18 to win the first two games went on to win it all."

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: "When Game 2 went final, Verlander became the first pitcher to lose his first five World Series decisions, and his lifetime Series ERA in six starts sits at 5.72. He’s pitched perfectly fine in the first two rounds of the playoffs and in much larger samples, compiling a combined 2.82 ERA in 149 2/3 innings in the ALDS and ALCS, but he’d surely love another crack at ending that Fall Classic streak. Dangerous as the Astros are, he’s not guaranteed to get one: If the Nats can take two out of three in D.C., they could end this series without seeing him again. Thanks to timely hitting and the Astros’ untimely fielding mistakes, almost half of the Nationals’ baserunners this series have scored. Only a quarter of the Astros’ have, and they haven’t had as many baserunners to begin with. Although (Dave) Martinez and (Anthony) Rendon credited Washington’s success to putting the ball in play, this isn’t a case of a contact team defeating an all-or-nothing one: The Astros are the higher-contact team, and they struck out only eight times in Game 2, while the Nationals struck out 10 times. Houston’s batted balls just haven’t found holes or sloppy fielders. The Nats are not the better team, but they’re having the better series—and, for that matter, the better month. They’ve won 18 of their past 20 games, 10 of their 12 playoff games, and their past eight straight, outscoring the Astros, Cardinals, and Dodgers 50-17 over that span. It’s good to get hot at the right time."

Tom Verducci, SI.com: "One of the greatest pitchers of his generation, Verlander stands alone when it comes to World Series futility. He has started more World Series games without getting a win than any pitcher in history. In six tries he is 0-5 with a 5.72 ERA. Wednesday night he wasn’t bad. He just wasn’t good enough again. The absurdity of the night offered multiple choices for its maximum height: a four-pitch walk to the first batter for only the third time in his 482 career starts, the pratfall on his keister trying to make a play on a dribbler by Ryan Zimmerman, the key missed call by umpire Doug Eddings, or the career-long ownership of Verlander by Kurt Suzuki, a .160 career postseason hitter . . . Better than most, Verlander understands that October can be a mischievous. It plays tricks with convention and laughs at your expectations. This was supposed to be the World Series of old-timey pitching duels. Instead, none from among Gerrit Cole, Verlander and Max Scherzer has managed a quality start."

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "The bottom line is that over their first 13 postseason games, the Astros' offense has scored 48 runs, an average of 3.7 per game, and Houston has been outscored overall. The Astros averaged 5.7 runs per game during the regular season. Sure, they have faced good pitching. It's the playoffs. That will happen. The Rays came at them with a machine-like pitching staff operating with a collective hive mind and vicious stuff to boot. The Yankees presented them with one of baseball's hardest-throwing staffs. In the first two games against Washington, they've seen Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg and a resurgent bullpen. You know what? The Nats have seen good pitching as well. And after averaging 5.4 runs during the regular season, they've put up 5.2 during the playoffs. With Cole and Verlander down for the next couple of games, the Astros' bats had better show up or their return trip to Houston will be to begin the offseason."

MEGAPHONE

"Not a lot of teams win 107 games a year, so this is a special team. This is not just some random team, so if there's a team out there that can do it, it's us."

Astros star Carlos Correa, on the plight of his team.

