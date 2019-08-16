Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper did his part to help the Cardinals' playoff push, smacking a walk-off grand slam homer to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night.
That stunning loss -- the 38th in 61 road games for the Cubs -- kept the Cardinals atop the National League Central, a percentage point ahead of Chicago.
Harper's dramatic blast capped an unlikely six-run, ninth-inning rally against the depleted Cubs bullpen. "That was sick. Wow, I don't even know. I mean, that was awesome. Oh my gosh," Harper told reporters afterward.
"Besides winning the division and getting to the playoffs, that was one of the coolest moments I've ever had in my life."
Over in the other clubhouse, the Cubs were reeling from that gut punch. Former Cardinals prospect Rowan Wick failed for them in the ninth, as did Pedro Strop and Derek Holland.
"That one’s gonna leave a mark," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters afterward.
“It sucks. It just sucks," infielder David Bote told MLB.com.
Facing the $330 Million Man in the bottom of the ninth was a tall order for Holland, a faded starting pitcher the Cubs picked off the pile out of desperation.
"That’s not an excuse though. You can’t use that," Holland told reporters. "I’ve been in these situations before. I’ve come out of the ‘pen before. So you can’t use that as an excuse. There’s nothing I can really say. I made the pitch I wanted to make. … At the end of the day, no matter what, you’ve got to give the guy credit."
The Cubs can find comfort in getting some good injury news for a change. Craig Kimbrel (sore knee) and Brandon Kintzler (pectoral inflammation) should return to their bullpen sooner than later.
Also, the Cubs play in Pittsburgh next and you've seen what the Pirates have looked like lately.
"I mean with the road struggles, being able to win a game here would have been nice before going to Pittsburgh," Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told MLB.com. "But we didn’t. It’s definitely tougher at this part of the season than April or May when this happens."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: "We should say right off the bat that after what happened in 2016, you could forgive the Cubs and their fans for not being particularly urgent about anything for a few years. But all told, this was supposed to be a team that competed for multiple championships, and every year since 2016 has been worse than the last one. 2017: NLCS loss. 2018: Wild Card Game loss. If that trend continues and they miss the playoffs this year, there may be some serious housecleaning, starting with Joe Maddon -- who is in the final year of his contract. Nonetheless, the Cubs still seem like the best team in the division. But the same could be said of last year’s Cubs team that wound up not winning the division. This was supposed to be the dynasty Cubs. But right now, they’re in danger of being the 1985 Bears: An amazing one-hit wonder."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Bryce Harper had barely scrawled his name on his $330 million, 13-year deal with the Phillies when Nationals outfielder Juan Soto began to hear from fans: You need to be Bryce Harper now. Do I? Soto wondered. Harper was the first pick in the 2010 draft, a former National League Rookie of the Year, a former NL MVP. His 2015 season—10.0 WAR—was the best by a player in Washington’s franchise history. He was among the most famous men in the game, and he was now the recipient of the largest free-agent deal in North American sports. Soto was 20 and attending his first major league spring training. He was still figuring out where the bathroom was. No, he decided. Be Juan Soto. Good choice. Juan Soto has been better than Bryce Harper this year. In fact, Soto’s 2019 has a chance to be better than any year Harper ever had, with the exception of that 10.0-WAR season. Soto has reached base in 40.2% of his plate appearances this season. He has hit 25 home runs. (Harper this year: .372, 22.)"
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "Aaron Boone is smart and creative enough to work around the deficiency with his bullpen, though of the Big Three's hitting, fielding, starting pitching and relief pitching, the Yankees' starting pitching is almost certainly the single weakest facet. Their best starter this season has been Chad Green ... and he's an opener. Among the classic starters, Domingo German leads the staff with a 3.96 ERA, Masahiro Tanaka is the likeliest to start Game 1 and sports a 4.64 ERA, and James Paxton -- the presumed third starter among the available options -- is allowing 1.74 home runs per nine. Which, by the way, is still better than CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ, who are at more than two homers per nine apiece. The return of Luis Severino would be a blessing; it's also increasingly difficult to see him getting properly stretched out in time for the postseason. And Deivi Garcia, the Yankees' next big thing? If he joins the team, it's going to be in relief."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "(Gleyber) Torres tallied 13 dingers against the Orioles this season, as the Yankees battered Baltimore pitching: 61 home runs, 7.9 runs per game, and a 17-2 record with wins in the final 16 meetings. But Torres was the main star; as many of his touted teammates succumbed to injuries, he slugged his way into the record books. Torres wasn’t history’s best hitter against a single opponent in a season. By OPS (minimum 70 plate appearances), that would be Barry Bonds versus the 2004 Dodgers, against whom the Giants outfielder hit .436/.718/1.128. (L.A. issued 19 intentional walks to Bonds in just 19 games.) Torres’s OPS ranks 26th on the list, and it isn’t even the best recent mark from a Yankee against an Oriole: Aaron Judge did better against Baltimore in 2017, crushing Orioles pitching en route to a .426/.588/1.049 split. But neither Bonds nor Judge, nor anyone else in the divisional era, matched Torres’s home run total against a single opponent."
MEGAPHONE
“It’s been a long road since spring training, and even this past off-season’s been a long road to come back. I really wasn’t expecting it, but I’m here. I get a chance to play every day and improve my craft and work on things that I necessarily didn’t have time to work on at the big-league level. So, it gets me back to ground zero and I get to build off the years that I’ve had leading up to this point.”
Cubs infielder Addison Russell, to the Des Moines Register, on his relegation to the minors.