Tipsheet: Bubbles burst, Cinderellas dance in frantic conference tournaments

The last few days have brought a predictable level of mayhem as conference tournaments began to shape the NCAA Tournament bracket.

The highlight thus far this week has been Chattanooga’s 64-63 overtime victory over Furman in the Southern Conference Tournament. David-Jean Baptiste won that game with a long, well-defended 3-pointer that just beat the buzzer.

That capped a crazy back-and-forth game featuring lots of clutch shooting.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wake Forest had its Big Dance bubble burst with an 82-77 loss to No. 13 seed Boston College. The Demon Deacons are on the outside looking in on most bracket projections and that defeat appeared to doom them to the NIT.

This is notable for SLU and other Atlantic 10 teams hoping to make their league a multi-bid conference this season.

“I think we're one of the best 68 teams in the country for sure, but I'm not in the room,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “The narrative for our league hasn't been very good, and so I'm not holding my breath.”

Another bubble was burst when Xavier fell to No. 9 seed Butler 89-82 in overtime in the Big East Tournament. The Musketeers led 66-60 with 52 seconds left in regulation time and couldn’t close out the victory.

Missed free throws, an offensive foul committed on an inbound play and a mindless defensive foul at midcourt with 4 seconds left in the second half led to the collapse.

“I wish it was up to us, I wish we were still playing,” Butler coach Travis Steele said. “It is what it is. Now it's in the hands of other people. When you don't control your own destiny, I mean, you're nervous constantly. Puts a pit in your stomach . . . I'm hopeful we'll be in it because I think we're a team that can advance and really do some damage in the NCAA Tournament.”

There was little drama on the court as Bryant rolled over Wagner 70-43 in the Northeast Conference title game, but a fan brawl late in the second half led to one arrest and caused the game to be delayed by a half hour.

Wagner's interim president, Angelo Araimo, released a statement that read in part: “After the game was stopped in the second half due to an altercation in the stands, we made the decision to remove our band, spirit teams and fans from the arena. No Wagner student was directly involved in the incident, but we decided to remove ourselves from the increasingly hostile and unmanageable environment.”

Who knew there was so much passion in the Bryant-Wagner rivalry?

And here’s some more March Madness for you:

Jacksonville State used to be in the Ohio Valley Conference. It is heading to Conference USA. For the time being it’s in the ASUN, where it won the regular season title this season.

In the ASUN Tournament, Jacksonville State, which is in Jacksonville, Alabama, lost to Jacksonville, which is in Florida. But then Jacksonville lost to Bellarmine, which is still transitioning from Division II and thus ineligible to get the league’s automatic berth.

So Jacksonville State will be headed to the Big Dance as regular season champion. Did you get all of that?

Anyway, here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:

Martin Rogers, FoxSports.com: “For every Christian Laettner, there is a Sean Woods. As Monday showed this week, for every David Jean-Baptiste, there is a Mike Bothwell. If you’ve checked either the sports highlights packages or spent any time on social media over the last day, it’s impossible for you to have missed the clinching strike on the SoCon Tournament Championship Game, as Chattanooga’s Jean-Baptiste threw up a stunning 3 as time expired to give his team a 64-63 overtime victory over Furman. This was March at its maddest, a tense, speedy, captivating contest between two plucky mid-majors who didn’t know how to quit, and who only had one way into the NCAA tournament — by winning this game. Jean-Baptiste deserves his moment in the spotlight, but there will be enough written about him today and his moment of glory . . . but I couldn’t stop thinking about the Furman players. About Bothwell, a senior, who did everything he could and more, hitting an icy-veined 3-pointer to tie it for Furman with four seconds left in regulation, and then the go-ahead lay-up with 4.3 ticks remaining in OT. And about Jalen Slawson and Alex Hunter, also in their final year, who seemingly helped take coach Bob Richey’s program to the tournament for the first time since 1980, with a chance to become school legends. Furman did everything right, all the way to pressuring Jean-Baptiste without fouling, and forcing him into a brutally difficult shot at the buzzer. It was textbook defense. And yet, this time, due to the devilish fates of March, it was not enough.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Any opening-round loss in a conference tournament is bad when you're a ‘last four in’ team. But when you lose in overtime to an opponent that's 13-18 and you were up by six with 44 seconds remaining in regulation and you go 13-of-29 at the line, the loss is beyond bad. It's cataclysmic. Xavier's hopes of a bid may be gone after losing to Butler in the opening round of the Big East tournament. The Musketeers have lost six of their last seven and eight of their last 10. While the wins over UConn and Ohio State still look great, the question is whether the rest of the profile is still strong enough for those two victories to matter.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “This is a devastating loss for No. 5 seed Wake Forest, which entered the day as one of the ‘First Four Out’ of the projected NCAA Tournament field in Jerry Palm's Bracketology. The Demon Deacons led 65-55 with 6:05 remaining, but wilted down the stretch and will, in all likelihood, miss the NCAA Tournament. Still a great season under second-year coach Steve Forbes, but not the way the Deacs hoped March would go. Of course, an NIT bid can still be valuable for a program on the rise, and you never know what can happen on Selection Sunday. But it looks bleak as of now. BC will go for a third straight win tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET against No. 4 seed Miami. The 'Canes beat BC 81-70 last Wednesday in the only regular-season meeting between the teams. Nice for the Eagles to get a couple of postseason Ws under their belt in coach Earl Grant's first season, and things will get real interesting if the Eagles pull off another upset tomorrow. Six players scored between 8 and 19 points for BC in this one, led by 19 from DeMarr Langford.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Kentucky at full strength has been a formidable squad this year. But, guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington have struggled to stay healthy at times. The Wildcats are healthy entering the SEC Tournament in Tampa this week, but the SEC has 5 teams that are capable of winning it all. Top-4 seeds Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas are all elite, top-15 teams in the entire nation. Meanwhile, LSU is a great defensive team with enough offensive firepower to win 4 games in 4 days. Then there’s Alabama, a wildcard no one wants to see on a good day for the Tide. However, in order to reach the final, Auburn would only have to beat 1 of those top 6 teams. The other schools would all have to win 2 games against top-6 seeds to advance to Sunday’s final. Jabari Smith Jr. has been on a tear lately. KD Johnson is heating up at the right time. Walker Kessler is still a defensive monster.”

Gary Parrish, CBBSports.com: “Gonzaga will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in a five-tournament span when the bracket is unveiled Sunday. That's the byproduct of the Zags beating Saint Mary's 82-69 late Tuesday in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas . . . As was the case in the previous meeting between the Zags and Gaels, Gonzaga stars Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren both operated below their normal standards in Tuesday's 13-point victory. Timme only finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Holmgren was limited to eight points and eight rebounds. But four of their sidekicks — Andrew Nembhard (19 points and seven assists), Rasir Bolton (18 points), Julian Strawther (16 points) and Anton Watson (10 points and five rebounds) — all performed well and helped the Zags win the WCC Tournament for the eighth time in the past nine years. At one point in the second half, Nembhard and Bolton combined to score 17 straight points in a run that allowed Gonzaga to pull away after Saint Mary's had cut the lead to 56-54 with 7:28 remaining."

MEGAPHONE

“They played well all three times against us. Our biggest lead was five with about maybe 5:30 to go in the first half. We’ve been really challenged all year long with finishing halves (or) starting second halves, and it kind of reared its head up tonight. I thought we had some good spots of physical play, but in the end I thought their team beat us by 12 on the boards (and) was more physical in the paint. So tonight they played really well and I thought they were extremely competitive in the second half.”

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, on Missouri’s lopsided victory over his team.

