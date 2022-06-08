Tipsheet: Bumbling Angels fire Maddon, keep losing despite huge payroll

Joe Maddon finally ran out of motivational tricks.

Back in his days managing the Chicago Cubs, he would bring in guest speakers and entertainers to loosen up his troops. Maybe it would be a juggler, an exotic animal handler or a mime.

Try as high might while managing in Anaheim, Maddon could not release the tension building on the slumping Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Maybe he needed to locate a sword swallower to refocus his players.

“If you want to sit and dwell on it, it’ll eat you alive,” Maddon said after another loss Monday. “And it’s not worth that. If you just look around the globe and look at what’s happening, it’s not worth having a baseball game eat you alive.”

Maddon has been freed from his anguish. Angels general manager Perry Minasian fired him Tuesday after the team’s losing streak reached 12 games.

“Tough day,” Minasian said. “Not something that I thought was going to happen three weeks ago, but I felt like it was in the best interest of the club going forward to make a change at the managerial position. I love Joe Maddon. … This morning was really tough, but my job in this position is to do what’s best for the organization, day in and day out. And I don’t take that lightly. I wake up thinking about it, I go to bed thinking about it, and where we were today, waking up (Tuesday), I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Phil Nevin replaces Maddon on an interim basis.

“You have a guy here for three years, you build relationships that are obviously bigger than just baseball,” said Mike Trout. “You got to know him. So it’s just tough, but we’re moving in a new direction.”

Maddon wasn’t happy about getting the short haircut, despite his misery, but he passed the baton to Nevin in an orderly fashion.

“I played for Joe, I was excited to come work with Joe, I’ve learned a lot from him,” Nevin said. “We had a great conversation today. He’s a great man, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”

Nevin has spent the previous six seasons as a third base coach. Prior to that, he managed in the minors after his playing days.

“Nev has worked a long time to get this opportunity,” Angels pitcher Archie Bradley said. “Regardless of how it came to him, I’m excited for him, personally. I think our team’s excited for him, and I think he’ll be the guy to lead us and get this thing turned around.”

Alas, the big-spending Angels are just not very good, again. Year after year after year under hapless owner Arte Moreno they roll with a costly yet poorly-constructed roster.

Nevin lost his debut 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings as the Angels’ losing streak reached 13 games.

“I'm not worried about the morale of these guys at all,” Nevin said. “We lose, it’s quiet, of course. But you guys saw the effort today, from everybody. Some great at-bats, some good defensive plays. … I thought there were a lot of great things that happened. This was just a baseball game where we ended up on the wrong side of it.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Tom Ley, The Defector: “Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the Los Angeles Angels were finally, blessedly, on their way to finishing a season above .500, something they hadn’t achieved since 2014, despite having Mike Trout on the roster for all of those seasons and Shohei Ohtani present since 2018. On May 24, the Angels were 27-17 and looking ready to spend the season competing with the Houston Astros for the division title. Now they are 27-29, and Joe Maddon just got canned.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The 12-game losing streak has been a Murphy's Law losing streak in which anything that can go wrong is going wrong. Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward are out with injuries, meaning the lineup is extremely thin behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and the rotation has come back to Earth following an encouraging April and first half of May. The bullpen has blown several leads too. The Angels are running a franchise record $188.6 million payroll this season, and with Trout and Rendon signed long-term at big dollars and Ohtani set to become a free agent after next season, the club has little choice but to push ahead and hope to make a run at a postseason spot this year. The organization's sense of urgency is apparent in the decision to replace Maddon . . . Similar to the Phillies and Girardi, the Angels gave Maddon a star-laden yet top heavy roster that was short on depth. Both teams have obvious roster construction issues, but, like Girardi, Maddon did not seem to do the best he could with the personnel available to him. His lineup and bullpen decisions left a lot to be desired, especially lately, during the 12-game losing streak.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno's impetuosity is renowned in baseball -- from his sudden, frantic pursuit of then-free agents Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, copious front-office changes and near-constant zigzagging of organizational priorities. So at first glance, yes: His team's 12-game losing streak looks like the perfect trigger for a volcanic boss to oust a manager. But the team's decision to fire Joe Maddon and replace him with interim skipper Phil Nevin goes beyond Moreno -- and its roots run much deeper than the past two weeks of bad baseball. For months, evaluators around the league had been reporting unhappiness over Maddon's day-to-day decisions, a sentiment leaking more and more frequently out of the Angels organization. Even this winter, by the time this year's delayed spring training finally began, Maddon was regarded by many in the industry as a true lame duck, in the last year of a three-year, $12 million deal he signed before the 2020 season. That was a few months before GM Perry Minasian joined the team, which had created an element of tension among stakeholders. In the parlance of baseball -- Maddon was not Minasian's guy. It was Moreno who had been responsible for Maddon's hiring, after forcing the firing of former manager Brad Ausmus (GM Billy Eppler was pushed out after that 2020 season). But like anyone else who had been part of nearly a decade of the Angels' unrelenting losing, Maddon had begun to fall out of favor.”

Adam Berry, MLB.com: “As the Rays vie for a fourth straight postseason appearance, it’s fair to assume they’ll aim high in their Trade Deadline pursuits, much like they did when trying to sign Freddie Freeman during spring training. With a deep position player group and a farm system that churns out wave after wave of young talent, the Rays might be able to put a talented prospect like Edwards on the table to bolster this year’s club in a big way. This isn’t necessarily meant to single out (Xavier) Edwards, the Rays’ No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. But their system is particularly rich on middle infielders, and those jobs are currently taken at Tropicana Field by young, controllable players like Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Taylor Walls, Vidal Bruján and Isaac Paredes.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “It would be hard to characterize the Blue Jays as a struggling team. While they were hovering just above the .500 mark in mid-May, they’ve been on a bit of a tear lately, winning 14 of 19 games. A 32–22 record stands at a 96-win pace, comfortably above the 88-win median that ZiPS projected for each of the top four AL East teams back in April. The problem is that the Yankees have been even better at 39–15, or a 117-win pace. Still, Toronto’s record is impressive, and even more so when you consider how tough a schedule it’s had. The team’s average opponent this year has had a .544 winning percentage, which translates into an 88–74 record. In other words, a typical game for the Jays has seen them face off against a team projected by ZiPS to be as strong as the average non-Orioles AL East team. From a projection standpoint, ZiPS believes that they have had the toughest schedule in baseball so far.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Tyler Mahle's season has not gone according to plan. He's sporting what would be the worst ERA of his career as well as what would be his highest full-season walk rate. He's issuing more walks because he's throwing fewer pitches in the zone, and he's throwing fewer pitches in the zone ostensibly as part of a strategic shift to induce more chases. (We think there's intent because he's using his splitter as his main secondary offering.) That formula works for Corbin Burnes and for Max Fried, but it hasn't yet worked for Mahle. Maybe it'll click soon, or maybe he'll adjust back to his old approach. Either way, we think other teams will view him as a bounce-back candidate.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re always looking to add to our pitching anytime we can. (Pitching coach Brent Strom) feels like there’s some things to unlock with him. We’re going to take some time to try to put some of those things into effect. Obviously, he has a longstanding relationship with him. We’re going to see how that goes.”

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, on the signing of Dallas Keuchel for a minor league contract.

