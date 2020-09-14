Tipsheet: Bumbling Cardinals keep struggling Reds and Brewers in playoff race

Sunday’s come-from-ahead 10-5 Cardinals loss could create a devastating turning point in a playoff race.
The Cardinals surrendered that critical game with Austin Dean’s fielding mishap compounded by the Yadier Molina/Matt Carpenter baserunning blunder compounded by scatter-armed pitching — highlighted by Andrew Miller’s epic walk on the wild side.
The 10-5 loss gave life to the Cincinnati Reds, who were about to tap out of the playoff chase. The defeat became doubly painful when key reliever John Gant joined their long list of pitching casualties, leaving them woefully short-staffed heading into a brutal scheduling stretch.
Normally this could be the beginning of the end for the Cardinals. Normally this could set the stage for a team collapse.
Under pandemic rules, though, they are trying to outlast the reeling Milwaukee Brewers and Reds for a spot in the expanded bracket.
The Reds just won their first series since Aug. 7-9 and the Brewers have lost five of their last seven games. Can either of those teams go on a late tear and squeeze past the Cardinals?
Well, maybe. Those teams have plenty of mathematical life. The Cardinals have refused to distance themselves from their National League Central rivals.
“As a team, we don’t have to do anything more. We don’t have to try harder. We just need to come out and play good baseball,” Brewers pitcher Josh Lindblom said. “All around (Sunday), we just didn’t play good baseball. Offensively, defensively, pitching — it was just kind of a sloppy day. You show up, you prepare and you try to execute tomorrow.”
Like the Cardinals, the Brewers must shake off a gut-punch. The Chicago Cubs thrashed them 12-0 Sunday with Alec Mills throwing a no-hitter.
Now the Brewers face the Cardinals in a Monday doubleheader, the first two of 10 games remaining against them.
“I told the guys that we're going to have a game that's more disappointing than today if we're going to do something special,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The games from now on, from this point forward, are really going to hurt, the ones you lose. That's just the way it's going to be. We're also going to have some games when we really celebrate some really fun wins. There's a lot to look forward to these last two weeks. There's a ton in front of us. We have 10 games against the team ahead of us, and that's about as much as you can ask for.”
Meanwhile, the Reds face the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates in their next four games. The Reds could use Sunday’s victory as their desperately needed launch point.
“I’ll tell you, that was one of my favorite games I’ve been a part of. Really, that game could have gone in the other direction," Reds manager David Bell said. "At this point, where we’re at, the only thing that matters is we keep playing. There’s no way that this team gives up. That’s what happened today. We stayed after it and took advantage of every opportunity we could. That’s what it’s going to take the rest of the way."
Here is what folks are writing about the playoff chase:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The bill for Major League Baseball’s biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 has come due. And the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will foot most of it. The Cardinals and Marlins were ravaged by the novel coronavirus at the start of MLB’s 60-game season, jeopardizing the game’s competitive equity and putting those teams far behind their peers in the games played department. Yet, as the league tightened its health protocols further and extended the caution when a positive test occurred, the season churned on, against the early odds, toward conclusion. Now, those three teams, idled for weeks in August, will gorge on baseball over the final 17 days leading to the regular season’s Sept. 27 conclusion.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “(The Brewers had) three against the Cubs at home this weekend . . . Then it's a five-game series with the Cardinals, who currently occupy second in the NL Central, which is a guaranteed playoff spot. They also close with five against the Cardinals. In between? Three against the hapless Royals and three against the underachieving Reds. It really is a favorable schedule, if getting the chance to take care of business on their own against the Cardinals works in their favor. In a three-game series in the first round, lots of teams would want to avoid the Brewers. There's Corbin Burnes morphing into an ace (as we noted two days ago) and Brandon Woodruff as a quality number two. There are quality bullpen arms and we've seen how adept Craig Counsell can be managing a bullpen with his back against wall.”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “Yu Darvish and Ian Happ have been revelations for the Cubs this season, making good on the faith the organization has had in them while they struggled over the past few seasons. Darvish is the best starting pitcher in the National League right now, and second to only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber. In eight starts, Darvish is 7–1 with a 1.44 ERA and a 7.88 strikeout/walk ratio, both of which are the best in the NL. Happ, meanwhile, is in the midst of a breakout season. The 26-year-old center fielder boasts a 2.3 WAR, according to FanGraphs’ version (fWAR)—good for fourth most in the majors. (His 1.5 bWAR—Baseball-Reference’s version—ranks 20th in the majors, with the main difference coming from the defensive metrics the sites use to calculate their formula.) Indisputable are his offensive stats: He’s slashing .304/.420/.659 with 12 home runs and a 185 OPS+. In a year when Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are underperforming, Happ’s bat has helped keep the Cubs atop the NL Central.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I'll go with the Orioles as the biggest surprise. Coming off a 108-loss season that featured one of the worst pitching staffs of all time and a record number of home runs allowed, Baltimore basically did nothing in the offseason to supplement the roster. In fact, the Orioles' biggest move was trading away their best position player, Jonathan Villar, just to dump his salary. But the O's have played respectable baseball and somehow hung close to the eighth playoff seed. The Giants are the best bet to advance, however, thanks to a very good offense. There's a little bit of 2010 in this team. That year, Aubrey Huff and Andres Torres were their two best players (by WAR). This year, it's Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The Jays have managed to become seasonally involved despite having no acceptable home (the ballpark in Buffalo had to be upgraded from what, an old salvage yard?) and because the Yankees are made almost entirely of papier-mâché . . . Their entire pitching rotation has been acquired since December. It’s almost as if the working plan was to become as close to an actual expansion team as possible and then wait for the Yankees to explode. And because this is 2020, all of it has worked.”
