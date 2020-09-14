Tipsheet: Bumbling Cardinals keep struggling Reds and Brewers in playoff race

“I’ll tell you, that was one of my favorite games I’ve been a part of. Really, that game could have gone in the other direction," Reds manager David Bell said. "At this point, where we’re at, the only thing that matters is we keep playing. There’s no way that this team gives up. That’s what happened today. We stayed after it and took advantage of every opportunity we could. That’s what it’s going to take the rest of the way."

Here is what folks are writing about the playoff chase:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The bill for Major League Baseball’s biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 has come due. And the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will foot most of it. The Cardinals and Marlins were ravaged by the novel coronavirus at the start of MLB’s 60-game season, jeopardizing the game’s competitive equity and putting those teams far behind their peers in the games played department. Yet, as the league tightened its health protocols further and extended the caution when a positive test occurred, the season churned on, against the early odds, toward conclusion. Now, those three teams, idled for weeks in August, will gorge on baseball over the final 17 days leading to the regular season’s Sept. 27 conclusion.”