Tipsheet: Cabrera joins Pujols in baseball's increasingly exclusive 3,000/500 club

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has piled up 3,002 hits and 502 homers in his epic 20-year career.

Folks in Motown have been celebrating those milestones for good reason – we may not see too many more hitters join the 3,000/500 club in this era of Our National Pastime.

Getting hits has become historically difficult. In the good old days, batters wanted to hit line drives across whole field. These days baseball is all about launch angles and dead pull slugging.

In response to this one-dimensional approach, teams are tailoring extreme fielding shifts to each hitter and hitting situation.

Pitching velocity is up, a trend that managers promote by using as many hurlers as humanly possible in each game. This encourages maximum effort, maximum velocity pitching.

Baseball also cracked down on the abuse of performance-enhancing drugs, which were especially helpful to older sluggers (Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Barry Bonds) trying to sustain their power.

Finally, the sport keeps messing with the baseball itself. This year’s version appears to be deadened, which helps explain why the sport-wide batting average has dropped to the .230 range.

All these factors add up to trouble for today’s hitting stars. They will be hard-pressed to reach the totals compiled by Cabrera and Albert Pujols, the two best hitters of their era.

Both men posted consistently tremendous numbers in their prime, then both stuck around on big contracts to add to their counting numbers during their twilight years.

These guys will stand as all-time greats. To honor Cabrera, the Detroit Free Press asked a variety of opposing pitchers to describe what it was like facing him in his prime.

Here are some of the responses:

Cole Hamels: "When I made it to the big leagues and I saw him, he was probably one of the most intimidating human beings I ever saw. And he's only a year older than me. Being in big-league camp at 20 years old, and I go, 'This guy's only 21?' It blew my mind. I knew he was going to be really good. You just don't know how long of a period of time he's going to last. I knew he was going to put up big numbers. He was always going to hit .300. He was always going to have 25-plus homers."

Jeremy Guthrie: "You just knew you were competing against someone that was going to leave his mark on the game that would never be forgotten. This was not a guy that, when his career was over, was just going to be another guy you faced. You were going to look back and tell your children, your grandchildren and your great grandchildren, 'I played against Miguel Cabrera.' "

Chris Sale: "In 2012, it was my first year as a starter. I got a pretty good taste of facing the best guy the most during the best time of his career. I always enjoyed playing against him, oddly enough, because I respect guys that respect themselves and respect the game. I knew when I was facing Miguel Cabrera, he was bringing 100% against me because he knew I was bringing 100% against him. I respected the battle."

Brett Myers: "I did not want to face him, trust me. He was one of those guys where you go, 'Oh boy.' I remember getting in trouble for throwing Barry Bonds a fastball with an open base. I thought Charlie Manuel was going to rip my head off. But I'm like, 'I'm not scared of that guy. I don't give a damn.' Facing Miggy, I had to have that confidence going in. At the same time, if I got lazy and didn't make a quality pitch to him, he was going to hurt me. There was no doubt about it."

Corey Kluber: "I don't know if I ever really developed a good plan. He's one of those guys you can't really have a plan against, because he can combat whatever you're trying to do. I just tried to mix it up and keep him off balance. A lot of times, that didn't work."

Here is what folks have been writing about this:

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The long-term problem, which perhaps explains why so few players are knocking on the club’s door after Cabrera, is that hits are harder to come by these days than in recent decades, if not ever before. Prior to this season, leaguewide batting averages had fallen roughly 30 points since the 1990s and mid-2000s, when the recent 3,000-hit-club inductees racked up many of their hits. In 2021, MLB batters—with pitcher-hitters excluded—hit a collective .247, which was the lowest in a full season since the so-called Year of the Pitcher in 1968. And that figure has plummeted even more so far this season. Through Sunday’s games, the league is hitting .232—which, even acknowledging that offense rises in the summer months, represents a disastrous fall compared to any previous season, even from the dead ball era. How can anyone hope to amass as many hits as they need to reach 3,000 in this sort of offensive environment? In the 2000s, 5.8 players per year reached 200 hits. In the 2010s, only 2.3 players per year reached 200—the lowest mark for any decade since the 1950s, when the seasons were only 154 games instead of 162. In two of the past three full seasons (2018 and 2021), nobody reached 200 hits at all.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “In looking at the players with 3,000 career hits, you'll see greats like Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Derek Jeter, Carl Yastrzemski, Roberto Clemente and Tony Gwynn. In looking at the 500-homer club, you'll see the names of all-time great, prolific sluggers like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams. Of course, none of the names listed above got to both 3,000 and 500. That's how difficult a feat it is and it should be a nice illustration just what a special career Miguel Cabrera has put together. There are only six others to have gotten to both historic milestones.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It may feel inevitable that Miguel Cabrera got here, and with a single to right field in his first at-bat on Saturday afternoon, he became the 33rd member of the 3,000-hit club and just the seventh major leaguer with both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. After all, when he first signed with the Marlins in 1999, his $1.9 million bonus was a record for a Venezuelan player. At age 20, he hit cleanup in the 2003 World Series for the Marlins, who beat the Yankees in six games. In his first full season, he hit .294 with 33 home runs, and in the following season, he hit .323, the first of his 11 seasons over .300. Of course, you don't project this kind of career for any player, no matter the talent, no matter the numbers he puts up at 21 years old. On the verge of joining Henry Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez in the 3,000/500 club, Cabrera has combined the artistry of a singles hitter with the imposing persona of a slugger while adding enough longevity to still be playing at age 39. At his best, he was the best hitter in the world, winning four batting titles in a five-year span from 2011 to 2015 while twice hitting 44 home runs. He won the Triple Crown in 2012 despite playing the final seven weeks on a sprained ankle that would have sent most players to the injured list.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “As an 11-time All-Star, four-time batting champion, two-time MVP, and Triple Crown Award winner, the 39-year-old Cabrera didn’t need 3,000 hits to secure his spot in the pantheon, but the milestone has been a long time in the making. He collected his 2,500th hit on September 18, 2016, near the end of his 14th season in the majors, and in doing so became just the eighth player to reach that milestone by the end of his age-33 season. His five-plus seasons since then have largely been a slog, as he’s batted just .265/.336/.400 for a 98 wRC+. A groin strain and a pair of herniated discs limited him to 117 hits and a 93 wRC+ in 130 games in 2017, a ruptured left biceps tendon cut his ’18 season short at 38 games, and he played in just 84% of Tigers games over the past three seasons.”

“Well, I wouldn't mind it. I wouldn't. I've always thought that umpires should be behind the pitcher. I think you're much better there and you're more protected. (When behind the plate) they have to move to the side a little bit because they can't have 20 concussions. It's their livelihood, too, and I understand why they do it. It's not an easy job. It isn't. That's why I'm kind of for the automated strike zone. It takes some of it off them.”

Phillies manager Joe Girardi, advocating robot umpiring for balls and strikes.

