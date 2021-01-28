Tipsheet: Calipari believes Kentucky can still salvage hoops season

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “It’s a shame the NCAA robbed Auburn freshman PG Sharife Cooper of so many games during an unnecessarily long investigation into his eligibility status. If Cooper had been able to take the court for the Tigers all year, it’s quite possible he’d be one of the frontrunners for the SEC Player of the Year award. I know I love to talk about Cooper, but I’m not trying to say he’s perfect. He still isn’t firing on all cylinders from 3-point range and he still commits a few too many turnovers, but for a guy who has the ball in his hands as much as he does, he’s been simply incredible. He impacts the game in so many ways, as he showed in Auburn’s 109-86 win at South Carolina on Saturday. It was the most points the Tigers had ever scored in an SEC road game, and Cooper was at the heart of it all.”