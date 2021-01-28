Tipsheet: Calipari believes Kentucky can still salvage hoops season

The Kentucky Wildcats needed to upset No. 9 Alabama to breathe life into their NCAA Tournament hopes. But they didn’t. They lost 70-59 instead.
So now they sit at 5-10 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference. They have a tough game Saturday against No. 5 Texas in the Big 12/SEC challenge, then they come to Boone County to face Mizzou.
Given the fact the SEC lags behind the Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference this season, there may not be many bids beyond Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri and Florida.
But coach John Calipari believes his team can start piling up victories once Terrence Clarke comes off the injured list to run his offense.
And being the Longhorns would add a high-quality victory to Kentucky’s list and provide a potential springboard for a late run.
“We have all kinds of games left,” Calipari told reporters after the Alabama loss. “We’re going to have six or seven ranked teams. What happens with us when Terrence comes back and all the sudden we’re a different team?”
In the meantime, Calipari is looking for signs of progress.
“I know we’re getting closer,” Calipari said. “But you just want to win these games. These are wins for us and we’re letting go of the rope or not mentally tough enough to make the play we need to make, to be able to function with the stuff swirling. We’re not there yet. But I’m not stopping. My belief is we’re going to break through.”
In a normal year, the Wildcats might have to win the SEC Tournament to get into the Big Dance with the automatic berth. But leagues may eschew postseason tournaments in favor of playing make-up games.
That would be fine with Calipari, who has viewed them as a nuisance since coming to Kentucky.
“You guys know I love conference tournaments. It’s one of my favorite times of year,” Calipari sniffed. “So I will be very disappointed if we’re not playing conference tournaments. I love conference tournaments.”
(On a side note, Our Town’s Cam’Ron Fletcher returned to the team after his suspension but he did not get back into the playing rotation. Many other programs are tracking that development.)
Here’s what folks have been writing about college hoops:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “During his postgame news conference on Tuesday, John Calipari suggested his team could still make a run, but nothing the Wildcats have done so far has inspired that belief. It does feel like it's over. And it makes you wonder what will happen with this team if and when it's clear that it's not a tournament team and the dream officially dies. Would the Wildcats even accept an NIT bid, assuming there is an NIT and Kentucky qualifies? The team's offensive challenges on all shots, including layups, are its greatest flaw. The Wildcats can't shoot. Not outside the arc (32.6% in league play) or inside the arc (worst team in SEC play). They just can't find ways to score.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “It’s a shame the NCAA robbed Auburn freshman PG Sharife Cooper of so many games during an unnecessarily long investigation into his eligibility status. If Cooper had been able to take the court for the Tigers all year, it’s quite possible he’d be one of the frontrunners for the SEC Player of the Year award. I know I love to talk about Cooper, but I’m not trying to say he’s perfect. He still isn’t firing on all cylinders from 3-point range and he still commits a few too many turnovers, but for a guy who has the ball in his hands as much as he does, he’s been simply incredible. He impacts the game in so many ways, as he showed in Auburn’s 109-86 win at South Carolina on Saturday. It was the most points the Tigers had ever scored in an SEC road game, and Cooper was at the heart of it all.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It has been one thing after another for Florida this season. Keyontae Johnson's on-court collapse and subsequent hospitalization was obviously the biggest, but the Gators also had to delay the start of their season because of a COVID-19 pause and took a couple of weeks off after Johnson recovered. Scottie Lewis has missed the last four games because of protocols. Yet Florida stands at 8-4 overall and ranked inside the top 25 of multiple metrics after back-to-back wins this past week. The Gators started it on Tuesday with a 26-point blowout of Tennessee, with the victory coming without Lewis and Michigan transfer Colin Castleton. Florida completely shut down the Volunteers, holding them to 0.70 points per possession and 3-for-18 shooting from behind the arc. It was the Gators' offense that led the way on Saturday, putting up 92 points in a win at Georgia. All things considered, White should be credited for Florida's ability to remain in a tie for third in the SEC standings and in the mix for the Top 25.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Michigan State began 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time in 19 seasons. Duke hasn’t been 5-5 since 1983. When North Carolina started 0-2 in the ACC, it meant the Tar Heels had lost 17 of their previous 23 games against league competition. And not even their legendary homes — in this pandemic season of empty arenas — could be relied upon. Kentucky lost by 20 to Alabama, its worst Rupp Arena defeat in 32 years. Texas gave Bill Self his ugliest Allen Fieldhouse beating ever, by 25 points. Michigan State was whipped by Wisconsin in East Lansing for the first time in 17 years. Duke’s 15-point loss to Illinois matched Mike Krzyzewski’s most lopsided Cameron Indoor Stadium defeat ever. In other words, it’s been a difficult road for royalty, who have been trying to maintain the status quo with new faces. In this season of lost games, lost practices and lost time, it’s not easy being green.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Houston is the team to watch this week as an emerging No. 1 seed candidate. The Cougars are 5-1 against Q1/Q2 opponents and enter a stretch in which they play the better AAC opponents (SMU and Memphis) at home. With their closest competitors for the top line -- Villanova and Texas -- playing difficult road slates, the time may be just right for Houston to strike.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Conferences that are postponing games have a lot of rescheduling work to do in a short period of time. There are currently 223 games awaiting rescheduling, assuming no more were postponed in the time it took me to type this column. The shorter schedules for everyone could see one of the historic minimum criteria for selection to the tournament set aside for this season. Only one team has received at at-large bid to the tournament since 1994 with an overall record of less than four games above .500. We may see a few sneak in this season though because of a lack of non-conference games.”
MEGAPHONE
“There’s not much I can say. I don’t even . . . we’re going to be short tonight ‘cause we’ve got to get back . . . They kicked our butts again obviously. They make threes. They make threes against everybody, but against us it seems like a lot more than that, 17 threes. They share the ball, they had 23 assists. Again, transition points, points off turnovers were killers for us.”
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, after taking a 107-59 beating at Baylor.