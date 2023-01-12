Tipsheet: Calipari feels heat as Kentucky falls back into SEC basketball pack

Southeastern Conference basketball is an absolute free-for-all this season with new coaches giving second-tier programs a jolt and the transfer portal leveling the skill level.

Missouri felt that cold reality Monday with its ugly loss at Texas A&M. Mississippi State, which rose to the Top 25 earlier this season, fell at resurgent Georgia.

And another expected SEC also-ran, South Carolina, went to Rupp Arena Tuesday and upset Kentucky 71-68. Ouch!

The Wildcats are fragile these days thanks to injuries and poor offensive chemistry. Their no-show at Missouri was just another sign of that.

Coach John Calipari is preaching patience, but Kentucky fans ran out of that a few years back.

As SEC play heats up, Calipari’s seat is scorching hot.

“Fans should be mad,” Calipari told reporters after the fiasco against the Gamecocks. "We don't lose at home . . . I'm just asking you now to be with these kids. They need you now. Stick with these kids. If you want to get on me, that's fine. I'm the coach.”

Yes, well, for now he is the coach. Despite the fact he is working under a “lifetime contract” earned in better times, Calipari has been linked to the opening at Texas. The Longhorns could seek a high-profile coach to replace Chris Beard, who lost his job after his domestic violence incident.

Rupp Arena security tossed a fan in the lower bowl who held up a “Please go to Texas” sign during the South Carolina game.

Kentucky is unlikely to fire Calipari, given a buyout that approaches $46 million. But it’s not hard to imagine this relationship ending in an amicable split if another school comes calling.

While the Wildcats will get healthier this season and win some games. it’s getting harder to project enough victories to get them a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Again, there are no soft spots on the SEC slate in 2023.

“I got to be a little bit of everything with this team,” Calipari said. “First of all, I’ve got to build them up. But I’ve still got to hold them accountable. And you’re looking at guys, like going nuts on people right now is not the answer. It’s just not the answer.

“Now can I be tougher on them in practice and all that? Yeah, I can. But, you know, again, there were things today that I look at and I just say, ‘We’re better than that.’

“Now, for me, this is a marathon. I still think this team could be good. Got to have a full roster and then we got to go.”

Next up for Kentucky: A trip to Tennessee to face the No. 7 Volunteers Saturday. Wish Coach Cal luck with that.

Here is folks are writing about this situation:

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The Wildcats aren't the only squad falling short of expectations. But they're doing it with the reigning Wooden Award winner, Oscar Tshiebwe, with a projected lottery pick (Cason Wallace), and with a bunch of veterans in Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin. The lopsided 78-52 loss to Alabama on Saturday showcased the serious challenges Kentucky is trying to overcome. Its offense is sloppy and limited. Its defensive performance is listed as ‘average’ on Synergy Sports. It's also inconsistent. You could make the case Kentucky enters the week without an NCAA tournament guarantee. The Wildcats are 1-4 against Quad I and Quad II opponents this season. And their best win – against Michigan in London -- looks worse by the day as the Wolverines continue to struggle (2-3 in their past five games). The truth is, Kentucky is just not a good team right now, and John Calipari's squad is playing below its potential.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “There's no sugarcoating the obvious. Kentucky is fighting for its NCAA tournament life after losing at home to SEC bottom-dweller South Carolina. The Wildcats will not be part of our next bracket on Friday, and they can forget about any Final Four or national championship aspirations (including from yours truly). We've reached the point at which simple postseason odds come into play. A team with Kentucky's profile -- NET 62, 0-4 in Quad 1, zero wins against the field -- is less than 50/50 to make the tourney (46.5% in our Bracketology model). The saving grace is that the Cats have at least eight Q1 games remaining, plus the SEC tournament. So a turnaround can and may happen. But I'm only betting on it with someone else's money.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “UK looks like a possible bubble team. At this point, I'm skeptical the Wildcats will ever live up to the preseason expectations that had them ranked No. 1 at KenPom.com, in the top five basically everywhere and labeled as SEC favorites -- but I still think they'll land on the right side of the bubble and make the NCAA Tournament. And then ... who knows? A year ago, UK had a great regular season followed by a terrible NCAA Tournament. This year could conceivably be the opposite -- a disappointing regular season followed by a nice NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats still have the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year (Oscar Tshiebwe) and a projected lottery pick (Cason Wallace). It's not the most talented roster John Calipari has ever assembled, but it's still a more talented roster than most coaches have. Now it's just a matter of figuring some things out, doing enough to make the field of 68, and then seeing if things can break the right way when that single-elimination tournament gets underway.”

Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: “As Calipari points out, there is time for Kentucky to make necessary adjustments and salvage this season, but so far the Wildcats have offered scant evidence they’re capable of a second-half surge. Awaiting Kentucky on Saturday in Knoxville is fifth-ranked Tennessee and its smothering defense. That means it’s likely to get worse for the Wildcats before it gets better. KenPom now projects that Kentucky will finish 17-14 overall and 8-10 in the SEC, which almost certainly would leave the Wildcats out of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years. That’s a scenario university officials could not possibly have foreseen in March 2019 when they awarded Calipari a massive 10-year, $86 million contract.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Assuming everyone is healthy, Kentucky needs better performance on defense from, well, everyone. The entire roster needs to step up on that side of the ball. In SEC play, the Wildcats have allowed opponents to ring up 309 points in just 253 possessions. Part of that has been bad luck, to be sure, as the league has shot 43% on its 3s against UK in the early going. Nevertheless, Kentucky can and must do better not only in limiting the sheer number of perimeter attempts but also on the interior, where opponents are connecting 52% of the time.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Kentucky plays an antiquated offensive style that is defined by a methodical pace and limited floor spacing. Without an elite defense that can consistently create transition opportunities, UK is getting bogged down in half-court sets and struggling to find a rhythm or build momentum. Schematically speaking, Calipari just doesn't have it in him at this point in his career to pull the strings necessary to unlock the potential of this roster.”

Travis Branham, 247 Sports: “Shooting pull-up, mid-range jumpers isn't ideal in today's day and age, but when you also haven't constructed a roster to make up for it there are real problems. Kentucky ranks No. 238 overall in the country in three-pointers attempted this season and ranks No. 288 overall in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, which measures the possessions per 40-minutes. In other words, slow play plus more twos with this current roster has been a bad combination. If you want to play slow, your defense has to be good enough to hold the opponent to below 60-points. It's not. This Kentucky team lacks shooting and dynamic guard play. It's constructed to play an ugly, rugged, up-tempo style that turns defense into offense like we saw at the end of game on Tuesday. Yes, you do have the reigning National Player of the Year but what often gets overlooked in Tshiebwe's dominance last season was the fact he had scorers and shooters surrounding him. That resulted in a less-crowded paint in which he could dominate one-on-one rebound battles. He's still having a solid year for Kentucky but the surrounding pieces just aren't working as well. All this to basically say is there have been a lot of missteps, miscalculations, misevaluations, missed jumpers and missed coverages that have brought Kentucky to this point and it's not the players' fault — they didn't construct the roster or architect the style of play.”

Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: “John Calipari isn’t leaving Kentucky for Texas. Cal has a top-rated recruiting class next season. I fully expect him to give it at least one more run to try and get to the Final Four, especially after the disappointment of this season.”

MEGAPHONE

“If somebody is not willing to fight to give what we need, I’m gonna ask Coach to put him on the bench. If we’re gonna lose with the people who are fighting, even the walk-ons, we’re gonna lose with them, but at least we’re fighting.”

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe, calling out his teammates after the South Carolina game.