Tipsheet: Calipari throws fit, sparks potential turning point for Wildcats

Pat Forde, SI.com: “In the latter stages of 2020, we have a new trend in college athletics: the self-serving self-imposed ban. On Tuesday, Arizona became the third school in the last five weeks to issue itself a postseason ban for rules violations, sidelining its men’s basketball team for the 2021 NCAA tournament. Earlier this month, it was LSU that gave itself a football bowl ban. And in November, Auburn banned its men’s basketball team from the ’21 Big Dance. Schools are falling on swords all over the place. Except the swords are made of styrofoam, not steel. This is all an act, designed to appear painful while attempting to avoid real pain. The new page in the playbook: take a ban with a team that is below the school’s usual standard, in a season that is a mess, and then expect credit for it when it’s time for an infractions hearing. Arizona is 7–1 but lost its only game away from home and has a No. 38 Ken Pomeroy ranking, after being in the top 20 six of the previous eight seasons. Auburn is 6–2 and No. 65 in the Pomeroy Ratings, its lowest ranking in four seasons, and star freshman recruit Sharife Cooper has not played due to an eligibility inquiry. And LSU’s bowl ban is particularly hilarious, This is yet another loophole in the NCAA crime-and-punishment process that schools and their legal counsel are happy to exploit when it suits them. If punishment is inevitable, administer some of it yourself at a time and manner of your choosing. Then act like you’re taking the whole thing verrrry seriously. given the Tigers’ 5–5 record (3–5 at the time) and high number of player opt-outs.”