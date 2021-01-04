Tipsheet: Calipari throws fit, sparks potential turning point for Wildcats

When all else fails, a basketball coach can earn a theatrical ejection and hope that reverses the game’s momentum.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman tried that against Missouri. His outburst sparked his team to an 8-0 run, but the Razorbacks couldn’t dig all the way out of their hole.
Kentucky John Calipari pulled that stunt at Mississippi State and it worked – the Wildcats rallied for a 78-73 double-overtime victory Saturday to snap their six-game losing streak.
That comeback provided hope that they could yet salvage this season.
“We needed something good to happen,” Calipari said during his postgame media session. “We just needed to win one to get going. And now to start the season off we’re 1-0. All this other stuff -- we’re 1-0. We use preseason to get us ready for our league play. And you know what? It got us ready. This is a big-time win, now. Big-time win.”
Was his outburst premeditated?
“I know you’re going to say, ‘Did you do this on purpose?’ People will say he did it on purpose,” Calipari said.
He admitted he earned his first technical foul on purpose.
“Yes I did,” he admitted. “Because there were two or three things that happened that we weren’t going to have a chance to win if it didn’t change.”
As for the second technical, which earned him the gate, Calipari wouldn’t cop to that one.
“When I walked off I said, ‘This is either going to be a good thing or a bad thing,’” Calipari said. “Then we started making our run, there was a lot of time now, so I knew it wasn’t four minutes. It was nine.”
Along the way to Saturday the Wildcats discovered a three-point shooter who had been buried on the bench: Dontaie Allen, whose shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc while scoring 23 points. Allen could help fix Kentucky’s most glaring offensive problem,
So maybe this comeback could provide a turning point.
“We’re 1-0 in our league,” Calipari said. “Everybody who has watched us knows how close we were. ‘You guys are right there, man. You’ve got a chance.’ But we needed something good to happen.”
Here’s what folks have been writing about college basketball:
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “It's a remarkable state of affairs, to say the very least, when Kentucky is nowhere to be found at Bracketology, not even in ‘Next four out.’ In theory, a defense that has held three straight ACC opponents to a point per possession or close to it could yet win enough games in SEC play to earn [Joe] Lunardi's notice. We'll see if this theory holds true with respect to the particular, and historically strange, case of UK in 2021.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The first Saturday of 2021 did not disappoint. There was one wild result after another. There were crazy upsets from coast to coast — most notably Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns dealing Bill Self the most lopsided loss Kansas' Hall of Fame coach has ever suffered inside Allen Fieldhouse. Final score: Texas 84, Kansas 59. That's a 25-point win for UT. I'm just going to assume that Self will never suffer another home loss that lopsided, in part because I'm assuming this is the last season in Self's coaching career that Allen Fieldhouse will ever be that empty because of a global pandemic. Nothing is guaranteed, of course. But with multiple COVID-19 vaccines approved and in the process of being distributed, there's at least a chance college basketball arenas will look something close to normal next season, at which point home-court advantage would be a real thing again. Because, right now, it's not.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “[Ayo] Dosunmu surprised some in the sport by electing to return to school for his junior season, but he has really raised his game for a team with Big Ten title aspirations. The junior needed to improve as a shooter to boost his pro stock and has clearly made strides, knocking down 44% from downtown so far this season. Dosunmu has also become a more reliable distributor and is currently the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. And perhaps the wildest part? He may not even be the best player in the Big Ten!”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Northwestern made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2017, ending one of the longest droughts in the sport, and now the Wildcats are poised to potentially make the tournament for the second time in five years. Northwestern briefly held sole possession of first place in the Big Ten after it defeated Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State to start Big Ten play. Last season, Northwestern made a dismal 31.2 percent of its 3-point attempts, which ranked 279th nationally and fell roughly two percentage points below the national average. The Wildcats saw their 3-point percentage marginally improve in conference play to 32.1 percent, which actually ranked sixth in the Big Ten, as the conference generally struggled to make shots from deep. What a difference one year can make. Through Jan. 1, Northwestern ranks ninth nationally with a 42.4 3-point percentage, which is more than nine percentage points above the national average.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “We had no shortage of surprising final scores on Saturday. Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63 is right there with all of them. This was Tennessee's first loss of the season, it came at home and it was preceded by a 20-point beatdown on Wednesday at Missouri. Nate Oats' team was confident and consistent from 3-point range (10 for 20) and delivered the kind of message that is going to have us hitting pause, if even for a few days, on our notions about how the Volunteers are supposed to be streets ahead of all others in that league.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “In the latter stages of 2020, we have a new trend in college athletics: the self-serving self-imposed ban. On Tuesday, Arizona became the third school in the last five weeks to issue itself a postseason ban for rules violations, sidelining its men’s basketball team for the 2021 NCAA tournament. Earlier this month, it was LSU that gave itself a football bowl ban. And in November, Auburn banned its men’s basketball team from the ’21 Big Dance. Schools are falling on swords all over the place. Except the swords are made of styrofoam, not steel. This is all an act, designed to appear painful while attempting to avoid real pain. The new page in the playbook: take a ban with a team that is below the school’s usual standard, in a season that is a mess, and then expect credit for it when it’s time for an infractions hearing. Arizona is 7–1 but lost its only game away from home and has a No. 38 Ken Pomeroy ranking, after being in the top 20 six of the previous eight seasons. Auburn is 6–2 and No. 65 in the Pomeroy Ratings, its lowest ranking in four seasons, and star freshman recruit Sharife Cooper has not played due to an eligibility inquiry. And LSU’s bowl ban is particularly hilarious, This is yet another loophole in the NCAA crime-and-punishment process that schools and their legal counsel are happy to exploit when it suits them. If punishment is inevitable, administer some of it yourself at a time and manner of your choosing. Then act like you’re taking the whole thing verrrry seriously. given the Tigers’ 5–5 record (3–5 at the time) and high number of player opt-outs.”
MEGAPHONE
“It is gonna hurt and it should hurt all of us. That motivates you to do better. If it doesn't hurt then it's a problem. But we will bounce back tomorrow . . . Then, we'll come back and have a good practice on Monday before we play a very good Missouri team on Tuesday. They're one of the best teams in the country. They just had a great win today at Arkansas, which is a fantastic win because Arkansas has been playing so well.”
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland, after his team’s come-from-ahead loss to Kentucky.