The Vancouver Canucks signed super-sized defenseman Tyler Myers to add a physical presence to the blue line.
And the big fella is a load. Unfortunately, he accidentally plowed teammate J.T. Miller after missing the net with a shot Tuesday night in overtime. With the teams playing 3-on-3, this was not good.
Canucks captain Bo Horvat got caught behind the pile-up in the left corner with the puck over on the right side of the ice. The Blues went the other way for a 3-on-0 break and Jaden Schwartz converted it for the game-winner.
“As I ran into Millsy there, I knew it was going to be 3-on-0 and I wasn’t really surprised,” Myers told reporters afterward. “You don’t want to give that up and it was an unfortunate break, but there’s a lot we can take from tonight. Especially in the third."
Horvat noted that this was a bad ending to a very good Vancouver effort.
“It was just unfortunate,” he said. “I made the pass and was going toward the net and the puck went by me and the next thing I know there are three of us in the corner and two of us fall down. Tough to get back from that position. There’s nothing you can do and it’s tough to give up that one.”
The Canucks beat the Blues earlier this season in a shootout at Enterprise Center and they controlled stretches of his playoff-caliber contest.
"We were pushing the way we wanted to and neither team was giving up too many Grade A chances," Myers said. “It was pretty tight and felt more like a game you see toward the end of the year, but good to get a point.”
Miller agreed. “This couldn’t be more like a playoff game," he said. "Close, tight, crowd was awesome, there’s some hits. Some really good chances. Those are a super fun game to be a part of.”
The Blues got into their forechecking game for long stretches of the game, notably in the second period. Canucls coach Travis Green liked how his team held up.
“That was a big-boy game,” Green said. “That’s a heavy team and they know how to win. To win a Cup you have to play in heavy games and that was the most physical one we’ve been in this season and we handled it very well. It was a fun game to coach. A lot of intensity. A great game. When you’re playing a team like St. Louis, it’s a grind. They take up a lot of space and there’s not a lot for either team.
“I’m happy with our game.”
Except for the weird ending, that is.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about the free agent pitching market:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "The Angels enter the winter as the favorites to land Gerrit Cole, the top available starting pitcher. Cole has a presumed predilection for playing on the west coast, and the Angels have the need and -- if Moreno is true to his word -- the means to make a staggering offer. David Price currently holds the record for the richest free-agent contract signed by a pitcher, at $217 million, and it's likely that Cole and agent Scott Boras want to top that mark. In other words, the Angels will likely have to pay Cole an average annual value exceeding $30 million to land their ace."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "David Price owns the record contract in total dollars for a pitcher for his seven-year, $217 million deal with the Red Sox in 2016. In the two years before that contract, Price went 33-17 with a 2.88 ERA, 496 strikeouts and 10.5 WAR. In his two seasons with Houston, Cole went 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA, 602 strikeouts and 12.1 WAR. He's also a year younger than Price was. Even with the usual concerns about pitcher health, Cole will shatter Price's record. I'll go seven years, $260 million."
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: "Hours after the Nationals’ World Series parade, (Stephen) Strasburg announced he was opting out of the $100 million and four years remaining on his deal in D.C. Given how he pitched this year, that was hardly surprising—he can likely command far more on the open market than he would have gotten from the extension he signed in 2016. (Especially when you factor in that a decent chunk of the money left on that extension was deferred, and therefore less in real value.) Yet opting out doesn’t necessarily mean that the pitcher will leave the Nationals. While he’ll certainly have other suitors (including, reportedly, his hometown Padres), there’s still reason to believe that the Nats are open and Strasburg is potentially interested. The Nationals’ rotation is solid enough that they could withstand the loss of Strasburg. But why would they want to if they didn’t have to? And on Strasburg’s side—while there’s any number of unknowable personal preferences involved in each individual free agency—it’s hard to ask for a sweeter situation than a team that’s well-positioned for the future and fresh off the World Series. There’s certainly no guarantee, but Strasburg’s opt-out may just end up as a chance to opt back in."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "I'd peg it at 70-30 in favor of a return to D.C. Everything you hear about Strasburg is that he doesn't like change, unless, apparently, it is an upward alteration of his salary. The Nats should be able to pony up for him. The question of course is dollars, or else Strasburg wouldn't have opted out in the first place. His profile is a fascinating one from this perspective: How will the market evaluate his lack of a track record of durability? If Strasburg is viewed as a pitcher who has emerged from his fragile years ready to rack up 200-inning seasons, he could join Gerrit Cole in surpassing David Price's record of $217 million in total contract value for a pitcher."
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "A lot of that depends on price, but I suspect that the teams that lose out on the Cole bidding may turn to (Zack) Wheeler because of the flashes of excellence and his age (29). At last summer's trade deadline, the Braves, Yankees, Astros and Rays were all involved in conversations with the Mets about possible Wheeler trades, foreshadowing the interest in him this winter."
MEGAPHONE
"It was amazing. That was the president. Just trying to have some fun . . . Everybody makes everything political. It was about our team winning the World Series."
Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, after getting roasted for donning a MAGA hat during his team's White House visit.