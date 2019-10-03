The Washington Capitals beat the Blues at their own game Wednesday night.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Capitals put on their work boots, er, skates and gradually tilted the ice against the Blues.
The 2018 Stanley Cup champions gave the '19 champs a reminder of how they must play if they want to win the Cup again.
"After watching them play too much hockey last year and we weren't, I saw a blueprint for success that's very similar to the one our team had the prior year when we were able to win the Stanley Cup," Capitals coach Todd Reirden said during his postgame media session. "They play a heavy game. They go to the net hard. They get pucks through from the blue line and turn a lot of scrums around the net into offense, and when they do get in on the forecheck, they're heavy with it.
"So, I think we just did a little bit better job of being able to wear them down when we were playing in the offensive zone and at least took some of the steam out of their group."
It took most of the first period for the Capitals to get going, but eventually they unplugged the crowd and shut off the electricity that built during the banner-raising ceremony.
By the second period, they had total control of the game.
"We knew coming into it - having been on the other end of it last year - that there was going to be a lot of emotion and energy in the building," Reirden said. "We had to try to withstand their push, because we expected them to come out flying. Just with the extra delay for our team - sitting around waiting - we didn't get off to the best start.
"But we stuck with it. We really managed the puck a lot better as the game went on, and gave ourselves a chance to forecheck, and play in the offensive zone, and eventually grind them down."
The Blues hung on for dear life and managed to reach overtime because Jordan Binnington was brilliant in goal and the Capitals missed open sides of nets at least a half-dozen times.
The 3-2 overtime loss could have easily been a 5-2 or 6-2 defeat in regulation play. That the Capitals delivered that one-sided performance without top center Evgeny Kuznetsov -- who began serving his three-game NHL suspension for drug use -- made it all the more impressive.
"We really took it to them," defenseman John Carlson said. "I think the forecheck is important for us always; we talked about it after the first. The more we can forecheck, the more tired they'll be and we were playing the puck up quick.
"So that's the recipe for success in the that we've kind of always had and have always been good at - I feel like, anyways - in the second periods. Keeping those guys on the ice for a long time, especially early on in the season - if you get stuck in the [defensive] zone in the first game, wow, it can be difficult."
All of that sounds familiar. That's how the Blues played through the second half of last season and through the playoffs.
The Capitals were only too glad to give them that reminder.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "(Jack) Flaherty is the reason the Cardinals are even standing. He went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA, striking out 231 batters, the most by any Cardinals pitcher not named Gibson. He became the third-youngest pitcher in baseball history to strike out at least 230 and walk 55 or fewer with a 2.75 ERA or lower. The Cardinals, just a .500 ballclub at the All-Star break, jumped on his back, and he carried them, yielding a 0.91 ERA in the second half. He made 14 starts this season yielding three or fewer hits, and 17 starts permitting no more than four hits . . . Flaherty was the one who pitched the first game of the critical four-game series in late September at Wrigley Field, setting the tone by yielding three hits in eight innings, leading the Cardinals to a four-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs. He was the one who rescued them on the final day Sunday, pitching a two-hitter over seven innings to beat the Cubs again, clinching the NL Central. Now, here he is, the most feared pitcher in the NL, who the Cardinals will be relying on in their first step to bring the World Series back to St. Louis. Why, with all of the talk of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who’ll finish 1-2 in the Cy Young balloting in the American League, Flaherty made a major-league leading 14 starts this season yielding three or fewer hits, while pitching at least six innings. Verlander was next with 12 starts; Cole had 11. Remarkably, Flaherty did not give up a single run in 12 of his 33 starts this season."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "It’s fitting in some ways and a shame in others that the AL wild-card game was a matchup of the A’s and Rays, the baseball equivalent of the two Spider-Men pointing at each other meme. On one side: a plucky, small-market team running a low payroll, rolling out a roster of no-names, playing in a crappy stadium and stuck in a division with an insanely talented juggernaut that nonetheless perseveres to 96 wins and a playoff spot. On the other side: a plucky, small-market team running a low payroll, rolling out a roster of no-names, playing in a crappy stadium and stuck in a division with an insanely talented juggernaut that nonetheless perseveres to 97 wins and a playoff spot. And yet only one of Oakland or Tampa could survive. That it’s the Rays moving on feels like a particular affront to the A’s, who pioneered the strategy of building a team with the pieces no one else wanted, dumpster diving to turn trash into pearls. They’re not the only ones running that particular game, but few franchises have perfected it quite like the Billy Beane Athletics, who’ve spent the last 16 years held up as the model of winning efficiently instead of extravagantly. This is their corner, and on Wednesday, they could only protest feebly as Tampa showed up and muscled them off it with little effort. The Rays did so almost literally, given the presence of Yandy Diaz, who is built like an NFL defensive end and whose two homers—one leadoff to open the scoring, the other in the fourth to widen the gap, both opposite-field rockets—helped make this win happen. Diaz is the kind of piece they’ve unearthed seemingly annually over the last decade: another team’s trash becomes their treasure. Boasting biceps that wouldn’t be out of place in a 1980s action movie, the Cuban infielder was a Statcast darling as a member of the Indians for how routinely balls would leave his bat at the speed of sound. Yet Diaz pounded many of those missiles straight into the dirt, and his defense was a mess, and with a locked-in left side of the infield, Cleveland had no space for him. Tampa did, because Tampa always does, because Tampa’s goal is to have a roster with six different options at every single position."
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "The Yankees' 2019 roster, with its MLB-record 30 different players spending time on the injured list, presented plenty of challenges for (manager Aaron) Boone's people skills. He needed to assimilate fill-in players and make them feel like regulars. 'He told me I belonged,' said third baseman Gio Urshela, who joined the Yankees in New York after Miguel Andujar tore his shoulder in April. While that seems like a simple thing, Urshela had spent 2018 bouncing around the Triple-A homes of the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees, fearful that at 26 years old he might forever find himself pigeonholed in the minor leagues. Instead, he wound up one of a handful of Yankees breakouts this year. At the same time, Boone had to nurture the egos of a record number of injured players, whose mental fragility is often as acute as the physical. Injuries cause doubt, and doubt festers, and the entire ecosystem of a clubhouse can rot amid the disease. These players -- some of the Yankees' biggest stars, including Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez -- needed to understand they were still an important part of the team, regardless of its success in their absence. Boone took great care in this balance -- in back-patting, in question-asking, in temperature-taking, in understanding."
