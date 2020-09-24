Tipsheet: Cardinals, Brewers stagger into showdown as playoff race tightens

The weary Cardinals lost two of three games heading into their five-game showdown against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But then again, so did the Brewers. Both franchises have remained bound by the gravitational pull of the .500 mark.
The Miami Marlins have lost four straight games. They are sinking in the National League playoff chase.
Then again, so are the Philadelphia Phillies – who lost four straight games before stabilizing with their 12-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the unlikely San Francisco Giants are on the rise after scoring back-to-back victories. They appear ready to beat the odds and fill one of the two NL wild card slots.
The Cincinnati Reds are peaking at the best possible time while zeroing in on second place in the NL Central. They have won nine of their last 11 games, a run that started with that pivotal 10-5 victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 13.
But now the Reds face a challenging series against the Minnesota Twins, who are trying to win the American League Central title.
So this final weekend – and possibly Monday as well, if the Cardinals must head to Motown for a doubleheader – will be a chaotic free-for-all. This is not so much a sprint to the finish as a three-legged race.
“We're going to have to be at least .500 to be in contention,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after his team lost its series against the Reds. “If you get over .500, then you're looking pretty good. It's as simple as that. I think it's safe to say we have to win at least three and probably four to assure getting in.”
The Brewers are set up for that challenge, though, since Corbin Burnes is ready to start Game 1 of the series Thursday night. He will throw lots of swing-and-miss stuff at the flailing Cardinals offense.
“Just because it’s the last outing of the year doesn’t mean we’re going to go out there and change what we’ve been doing and the way we approached the game,” Burnes said. “The way we’re going to go out and attack the Cardinals is going to be the same as how we approach the entire season. I just faced these guys a couple of starts ago, and with a pretty important series . . . we really need to win every game.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Last Sunday, the Marlins beat the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader and improved to 28-24. Even after losing 15-0 in the nightcap, they stood as the fifth seed in the National League -- heck, they were only three games behind the Braves and with a four-game series starting Monday in Atlanta, a division title was, however slim, a possibility. FanGraphs estimated Miami's playoff odds at nearly 84%. The Braves won 5-4 on Monday, 11-1 on Tuesday and 9-4 on Wednesday, knocking out Sixto Sanchez, Miami's ace rookie starter, after just three innings. Now the Marlins, the surprise feel-good story of the season, are suddenly in a fight for one of those final four playoff spots in the NL. They are still the sixth seed, as the current No. 2 team in the East, but they are just a half-game ahead of the Phillies, who recovered from Tuesday's disastrous doubleheader to beat the Nationals 12-3 behind Bryce Harper's two home runs and four runs scored.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Philadelphia’s bullpen has been rotten through and through. In 54 games, 23 players have made at least one relief appearance for the Phillies. Of those, only three have an ERA below 4.00. One is Blake Parker, a solid middle reliever who’s toting around an ERA of 2.81. Another is Neil Walker, an infielder who pitched a scoreless inning of mop-up relief. The third is José Álvarez. Álvarez has been a reliable middle reliever since his first big league season in 2015, precisely the kind of steady hand a team like the Phillies would cherish. But on August 20, Álvarez took a 105 mph line drive squarely in the crotch, in an event so on the proverbial nose it barely even counts as a metaphor. Álvarez landed first on the ground, and then on the IL, and hasn’t pitched since. Also on the IL are David Robertson and Seranthony Domínguez, the two best relief pitchers the Phillies have under contract, who currently have zero working pitching-arm UCLs between them. Robertson and Domínguez were supposed to be the core of a late-inning relief unit, alongside Héctor Neris, who’d led the Phillies in saves in two of the previous three seasons. But not even Neris has been entirely trustworthy this year; he has a 1.50 ERA in his last 13 appearances, but in mid-August he blew three straight save opportunities, prompting GM Matt Klentak to trade for Red Sox closer Brandon Workman.”
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Phillies were buyers at the trade deadline. The guys who are lighting matches were acquired to help put out the fires. Take righty David Phelps, who had a 2.77 ERA with the Brewers when Philadelphia dealt a trio of minor leaguers for him. On Tuesday he allowed three runs without recording an out. His Philly ERA is 12.91. Righty David Hale had a 3.00 ERA with the Yankees when Philadelphia swapped a minor leaguer for him. His ERA with the Phillies is 4.09. Righty Heath Hembree wasn’t doing very well with the Red Sox—he had an ERA of 5.59—but he has gotten even worse since Philadelphia traded righty Nick Pivetta and a pitching prospect for him and Workman: 12.54. And then there’s Workman: 4.05 before the trade, 6.92 since.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Rays have been baseball’s high-info, low-rent Cinderella story since 2008, when they toppled the American League East power structure and buried their grim Devil Rays past by advancing to the World Series. This Rays iteration is made possible, once again, by a potent collection of brainpower in the front office that churns through talent yet ensures player buy-in by maximizing their talent, helmed by a manager who keeps the clubhouse loose and welcoming, with a core determined to go a step beyond 2019. This group arrived early, winning 90 games in 2018, then 96 games in 2019, followed by an AL wild-card win at Oakland and a stirring AL Division Series run that ended in a Game 5 loss against the Astros . . . And while this 60-game season provided non-stop challenges for the Rays, it’s also illuminated why they may be the perfect squad to attack this unprecedented 2020 playoff format . . . the Rays’ structure – a team with 100-win talent at the big league level, but also a top farm system – enables it to withstand the stress test of Baseball 2020.”
"It feels great to win the division, no matter what division you're in. But especially the American League East -- it's just a different animal.''
Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, after his team won the American League East title.
