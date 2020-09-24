Tipsheet: Cardinals, Brewers stagger into showdown as playoff race tightens

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Philadelphia’s bullpen has been rotten through and through. In 54 games, 23 players have made at least one relief appearance for the Phillies. Of those, only three have an ERA below 4.00. One is Blake Parker, a solid middle reliever who’s toting around an ERA of 2.81. Another is Neil Walker, an infielder who pitched a scoreless inning of mop-up relief. The third is José Álvarez. Álvarez has been a reliable middle reliever since his first big league season in 2015, precisely the kind of steady hand a team like the Phillies would cherish. But on August 20, Álvarez took a 105 mph line drive squarely in the crotch, in an event so on the proverbial nose it barely even counts as a metaphor. Álvarez landed first on the ground, and then on the IL, and hasn’t pitched since. Also on the IL are David Robertson and Seranthony Domínguez, the two best relief pitchers the Phillies have under contract, who currently have zero working pitching-arm UCLs between them. Robertson and Domínguez were supposed to be the core of a late-inning relief unit, alongside Héctor Neris, who’d led the Phillies in saves in two of the previous three seasons. But not even Neris has been entirely trustworthy this year; he has a 1.50 ERA in his last 13 appearances, but in mid-August he blew three straight save opportunities, prompting GM Matt Klentak to trade for Red Sox closer Brandon Workman.”