Tipsheet: Cardinals build more long-term power supply in minors

While the Cardinals struggled just to break even through 100 games, the organization made offensive strides on the player development side.
Most of their top hitting prospects have shown well and two earlier first-round picks finally gained traction. While the Cardinals farm system still lacks overall depth, it features some high-ceiling position players who could add long-term power.
So president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has a bit more trade leverage if he elects to use it this week.
The biggest news was the progress of third basemen Nolan Gorman, Malcom Nunez and Jordan Walker. Each got aggressive placement to start the season and each moved up a level during the campaign.
Gorman was at it again Sunday, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI as Triple-A Memphis extended its winning streak to 15 games. He went 15-for-40 with three homers and 12 RBIs in his last nine games to lift his batting average to .259 at that level.
For Double-A Springfield he hit .288 with an .862 on-base plus slugging percentage. He is on schedule for a 2022 big league breakthrough, just in time for the likely implementation of the universal designated hitter.
Nunez passed his test at advanced Class A Peoria, hitting .285 with an .804 OPS. He is hitting .202 since moving up to Springfield, but he’s just 20 years old and two seasons removed from the Dominican Summer League.
Walker, 19, just kept raking after earning Oscar Taveras comparisons from Mozeliak. After crushing the competition for Class A Palm Beach (.374, 1.161 OPS) he has flourished at Peoria (.279, .825) against older competition.
Writing for Baseball American, J.J. Cooper, offered this report on Walker:
If you’re building out a list of the toolsiest, highest-ceiling prospects in the minors, Walker should factor very prominently on the list. Few players in the minors hit the ball harder (he’s already posted a 116 mph exit velocity and has regularly topped 109-110 mph on his hardest hits). He’s shown a plus-plus arm at third base (he’s been clocked at 91 mph throwing across the diamond on a ground out). And he runs well, especially once he gets going. But he doesn’t just have excellent tools, he’s performing as well. Walker quickly hit his way out of the Low-A Southeast league to High-A Peoria.
Also at Springfield, outfielder Nick Plummer (.303, .912) and shortstop Delvin Perez (.299, .758) finally broke through. Both looked like first-round draft busts until this season.
Outfielder Alec Burleson (.289, .817 at Springfield) quickly adapted to pro ball, adding to the much-improved offensive outlook for the organization.
Utility player Juan Yepez has finally developed some pop (14 homers for Springfield and Memphis) at age 23. You saw outfielder Lars Nootbaar flash promise for the Cardinals earlier this year and he is putting up numbers at Memphis (.308, .934).
For the long haul, top 2021 draft pick Joshua Baez, 18, offers Walker-like power with the athletic ability to play center field.
The pitching supply is depleted, though, with not much beyond Matthew Liberatore to discuss. Liberatore has been a mild disappointment at Memphis (4-5 with a 4.82 ERA), so he will need to develop a put-away pitch to progress.
Writing for Baseball Prospectus, here is how Jeffrey Pasternostro assessed him:
He hasn’t necessarily found that obvious out pitch we were looking for coming into 2021. Triple-A is an aggressive assignment, but you got a glimpse of how he can move his stuff around the zone effectively in his Futures Game showcase, even if it’s been a bit too hittable week in and week out on the 2021 minor league grind. I lament the number of third starter types I have to rank and find new ways to write about every year come 101 time—or at least new poetic forms to use—but if you are a major league organization you take a number three starter as a developmental win for just about any pitching prospect in your system.
While the Cardinals aren't going to move Gorman or Walker, Nunez, Yepez and one of the emerging outfielders could become trade chips if Mozeliak can fetch another starting pitcher.
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “I don't know if the St. Louis Cardinals can afford to pursue [Max] Scherzer after this season, so this is their chance to provide some rocket fuel to their injury-riddled rotation and give St. Louis fans a chance to see the native of St. Louis County work for them instead of against them. The Cardinals have underachieved, in my opinion, though others might say they are doing about what they figured to do. But they are still in range, and they could enter the stretch run -- and October, if they get really hot -- with a one-two punch of Scherzer and Jack Flaherty. St. Louis could build a trade offer around an upper-levels pitching prospect -- maybe Zack Thompson, who is having a terrible season in Triple-A.”
Zachary Silver, MLB.com: “Flirting with contention thanks to some cleaner baseball in July, the Cardinals still find themselves in third place, well enough behind the first-place Brewers that trading for a rental doesn’t make a lot of sense. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, too, has shot down the notion of being sellers. So that leaves two options: buying, or holding pat. If the former option, the Cards would likely target a starter -- and one with control past 2021. Think Kyle Gibson, Matthew Boyd or José Berríos (if they’re willing to make a splashier deal). The impending returns of Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty help their cause, but truth is that the Cardinals would benefit from having one more starter even when fully healthy. Their operating past -- with Paul Goldschmidt, with Nolan Arenado, with Jim Edmonds, with other big Cardinals trades -- suggests an offseason deal may be more likely, though.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Relievers are the only players that routinely bring back big returns. But Scherzer is the type of pitcher that a contender might believe is the final piece to a World Series run. Like I said, imagine him in a Dodgers uniform. Or an Astros uniform. Those teams would immediately become the favorites to win the title if they added Scherzer. And every team needs bullpen help, so competition for relievers is always fierce. I expect this year to be no different. Craig Kimbrel is the most coveted trade piece out there. Especially because he’s under control for 2022 as well.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “While I don't think the Cubs sell all their big names, I do think Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant are gone. I also agree that Trevor Story is going to go, so I guess it's between those three and which one we believe is the biggest name. It's probably Bryant, given that he was the MVP the year the Cubs won the World Series. He's only still on the team thanks to the Cubs manipulating his service time in 2015. Of course, he's also raised his value this season after a dreadful and injury-riddled 2020. The biggest thing about Bryant this year is he's shown the ability to play capable defense even in center field, so now you're looking at a guy who can play third, all three outfield spots and first. That's gotta be enticing to lots of teams looking for an impact bat.”
Will Laws, SI.com: “On Thursday, the Rays ramped up the pressure on their competitors and executed what probably qualifies as the splashiest ‘win-now’ deadline deal in franchise history. By acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins in the first blockbuster deal of July, Tampa Bay greatly boosted their chances of returning to the Fall Classic with a move to match the urgency the moment requires. Tampa Bay, with its shoestring payrolls and analytical front office, has never been the sort of team to shop for expensive upgrades in the middle of the season.”
