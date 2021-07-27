Tipsheet: Cardinals build more long-term power supply in minors

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Relievers are the only players that routinely bring back big returns. But Scherzer is the type of pitcher that a contender might believe is the final piece to a World Series run. Like I said, imagine him in a Dodgers uniform. Or an Astros uniform. Those teams would immediately become the favorites to win the title if they added Scherzer. And every team needs bullpen help, so competition for relievers is always fierce. I expect this year to be no different. Craig Kimbrel is the most coveted trade piece out there. Especially because he’s under control for 2022 as well.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “While I don't think the Cubs sell all their big names, I do think Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant are gone. I also agree that Trevor Story is going to go, so I guess it's between those three and which one we believe is the biggest name. It's probably Bryant, given that he was the MVP the year the Cubs won the World Series. He's only still on the team thanks to the Cubs manipulating his service time in 2015. Of course, he's also raised his value this season after a dreadful and injury-riddled 2020. The biggest thing about Bryant this year is he's shown the ability to play capable defense even in center field, so now you're looking at a guy who can play third, all three outfield spots and first. That's gotta be enticing to lots of teams looking for an impact bat.”