Tipsheet: Cardinals can't call on J.A. Happ for midseason pitching rescue

There’s a real possibility the Cardinals will run out of pitching this week.

They won the first two games of the San Diego Padres series while burning through their bullpen, first with a desperate “bullpen start” Monday and then with the 10-inning victory Tuesday.

Dakota Hudson starts Wednesday and he’s not been going deep into games. There is that doubleheader looming Saturday in Chicago and the team doesn't have much of use at Triple-A Memphis.

And it’s not like J.A. Happ will be walking through the door again this season.

Like Jon Lester, another midseason 2021 Cardinals addition who fit snugly into the team chemistry, Happ decided to call it quits this year.

Happ turns 40 in October. He was effective for the Cardinals last season, going 5-2 with a 4.00 earned-run average in 11 starts, but he didn’t generate compelling interest as a free agent over the winter.

“It got to the point where it was Opening Day, and I turned the first game on, and I talked to my wife, Morgan, and I said ’What are you feeling?’” Happ said during a May 26 episode of “The Heart Strong” podcast.

“[Morgan] just kind of looked at me and said, ’A little anxiety.’ I wanted to turn it on to see what I felt, too, and I didn’t maybe feel what I needed to feel in order to think I wanted to keep doing this,” Happ explained. “I felt like that was a sign, like, ’OK, it’s time to go.'”

Given the lockout of the owners’ lockout of the players, many veterans had their careers put on hold as they wondered if teams would call. Once the lockout ended, teams hurriedly assembled their rosters for an abbreviated spring training.

Many veteran pitchers were left waiting to see if the right team developed a pitching need on the fly. Happ said he went “back and forth for pretty much the whole winter” on whether to keep playing.

For him the buzzer sounded once the real games started and he was still home with the wife and kids.

“Even though I had put the work in to be ready if the right situation came, I felt like it was time to move on and be a dad and dive into the kids,” said Happ, who has a son and daughter.

“It was emotional — something I didn’t expect. I called my agent that day, right after we turned that game on, and said, ’I think this is it.’ I told the people I feel like I needed to tell. I think I’m still processing it, but I do wake up feeling good about it, and I’m happy to start the process of being a full-time dad, for the time being, at the very least.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “I'm pretty certain that all three of the current division leaders -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Mets -- will make the playoffs in some form. But I'm confident in only one of the current wild-card teams, and that is the San Diego Padres. My biggest question was whether their thin offense could sustain the prolonged absence of Fernando Tatis Jr, and that has proved to be true, thanks in large part to Manny Machado's MVP-caliber play. Their starting-pitching depth is real, and they'll be a scary team once Tatis is back. The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals have playoff-caliber talent, especially within an expanded postseason field, but I expect the Braves to factor into this. They're really, really good and just haven't shown it yet.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Braves are having a hangover year: Great team, still. Another emerging ace in Kyle Wright. More Ronald Acuña Jr. will make them better. Yet the defending World Series champs still haven’t won three in a row this season, the picture of inconsistency if ever there was one. No, it’s not sensible to count the Braves out. And it’s not as if they’re unresponsive and flat after morphing from an 88-win team to a squad hovering near .500. But Braves left fielders, center fielders and designated hitters rank 14th, 14th and 11th in the NL. Acuña can’t play everywhere; can rookie Michael Harris save them? This time, a September surge probably won’t be enough to run down the very good team above them.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “(The Phillies) are talented enough to rip off something like 10 wins in 14 games. We've seen them play in stretches like a playoff team, such as taking three of four from the Dodgers in L.A. They are also, of course, self-saboteurs. Can they get out of their own way enough times to make the playoffs? If so, you can squint your way to a formula that would win several series (great starting pitching, power on offense, good back-end of the bullpen). Of course, those elements could just as easily fall apart with this team. We know because it's been happening.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Just one division race features an actual battle over one postseason spot, and that’s in the AL Central, where the White Sox (74% playoff odds, 53% divisional champions odds, 21% wild card odds) and Twins (66%, 43%, 23%) are going at it. The Yankees (86% division champ odds), Astros (87%), Mets (78%, but 97% to make the postseason in general), Brewers (96%), and Dodgers (77%, literally 100% odds to make the playoffs at all) have a much less stressful summer in front of them. Things can go wrong, yes, teams can falter and tumble down the standings, but you have to remember that PECOTA’s projections take into account the probabilities of those sorts of things happening, too: that’s the point of this, to say that the odds are against X or Y happening, not that they cannot happen. The Rays and Phillies are already nearing coin flip territory for their postseason odds. The Red Sox are well below it now, despite the talent on their underperforming roster. The Guardians have the next-best shot of anyone in the Central, and it’s 11%. The AL West doesn’t look much different than the Central past Los Angeles. The Cardinals might be able to work some devil magic and improve their own odds/beat their current ones, and you never know which old guy the Giants will grab and turn into a star just in time for a push, but otherwise, the NL Central and NL West have got little going on beyond the very top.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Reds opted not to move the 29-year-old (Luis) Castillo before or immediately after the lockout period. Then he turned up in spring camp with shoulder soreness, delaying his start to the season and potentially impacting how other clubs value him moving forward. He’s made four starts and put up a 4.35 ERA with some concerning underlying metrics -- decreased fastball velocity, an opponent hard-hit rate that puts him only in the 36th percentile, a strikeout rate in the 44th percentile and a whiff percentage in the 12th percentile. But Castillo is still very much worth including in this group, because he has a changeup that can be one of the best pitches in the sport, and perhaps he’ll settle into a nice groove as he gets further removed from the spring disruption. Castillo has one more season of arbitration eligibility before he reaches free agency.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The White Sox have spent the first two months of the season meandering around .500 due to injuries and underperformance. Over the long holiday weekend, they offered reminders of both issues, first designating struggling starter Dallas Keuchel for assignment and then losing Tim Anderson to a groin strain. With Lance Lynn likely to return from a knee injury within the next couple of weeks, the rotation should remain a source of strength for the defending AL Central winners, but Anderson’s absence looms large in a lineup that’s missing several other key players and struggling to score runs. The 34-year-old Keuchel had pitched poorly this season, with a 7.88 ERA and 6.20 FIP. He’s averaged just four innings per start, walked hitters at the same rate as which he struck them out (12.2%), and served up a career-high 1.69 homers per nine despite being one of the game’s top groundballers. He appeared to be righting the ship with a pair of solid starts against Red Sox and Yankees earlier this month, allowing two runs in 11 innings against the pair on May 8 and May 14, respectively, but both teams pummeled him upon getting a second look, with damage totaling 12 runs in six innings on May 21 (Yankees) and May 26 (Red Sox).”

MEGAPHONE

“It was this past year. I was in second place when I dropped out of that league. There was a lot of money on that line. I'm a big dog in Vegas. I'm a high roller at many casinos. You can look at my credit line. We were playing big money. I don't have to get into the details of how much, but I look at it like if you lost, you had to pay double. If you came in last place, you had to pay double. So, I looked at it like he was (messing) with my money along with the disrespect.”

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham, offer more context to his pregame face slap on Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football beef.

