Tipsheet: Cardinals command respect with post-deadline surge

The reinvigorated St. Louis Cardinals have raised their national profile since adding badly-needed pitching at baseball’s trade deadline.

A seven-game winning streak will do that for you, especially when the last three victories came over the New York Yankees.

Clearly the Cardinals did not catch the Yankees at their best, since they did not face New York’s top starting pitchers Gerrit Cole or Jameson Taillon. Nor did they face injured sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

They caught the Yankees at a low point, as reflected by New York manager Aaron Boone's decision to hold a team meeting when his slumping team got to Seattle.

“Knowing we're playing good teams right now and they're playing for a lot, and we'll get their best shot a lot, we've got to go out and match that,” Boone told reporters Monday. "I just think we've gotten beat here a little bit.”

But let’s not pick nit. The Cardinals have finally gained some traction and the power rankings in the national media reflect that:

CBSSports.com moved the Cardinals up six spots to No. 6.

MLB.com elevated them four spots to No. 7.

USA Today boosted them up five spots to No. 8.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder had this take on the Cardinals:

Eight days ago, they were four games back. Now they are in first place with a two-game lead. The Brewers visit St. Louis for a three-game series this coming weekend, too, so maybe it's time to put some distance between them?

Writing for USA Today, Paul Casella offered this explanation:

The Cardinals overtook the Brewers atop the NL Central last week — and our voters rewarded them by moving the Cards up four spots to No. 7. St. Louis enters the week on a seven-game winning streak after sweeping the rival Cubs and the AL-leading Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt remains the NL MVP favorite, while Nolan Arenado has started to put together an MVP case of his own and newcomer Jordan Montgomery stifled his former club over five scoreless innings against the Yanks in his Cardinals debut.

The Cardinals could get even stronger once Juan Yepez returns from his forearm injury to add another right-handed power hitter to manager Oliver Marmol’s options.

The Cardinals have multiple live arms at Memphis (Jake Woodford, Zack Thompson, Junior Fernandez) if they choose to upgrade their rotation and bullpen. Prospect Matthew Liberatore just had a 10-strikeout game at the Triple-A level and there is at least a chance that star-crossed Jack Flaherty could help in September after rebuilding shoulder strength.

That's encouraging because the road ahead remains challenging. It appears baseball’s top teams could separate from the pack down the stretch, so there will be no backing into the playoff bracket.

DOWN GOES CARPENTER

Speaking of the Yankees, the storybook resurgence of Cardinals washout Matt Carpenter was interrupted Monday night when he suffered a broken foot on a foul ball.

It could be a long while before he plays again.

“I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run,” Carpenter told reporters. “So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Rob Mains, FanGraphs: “Per Cot’s Contracts, in 2017, the Padres’ Opening Day roster cost $69.6 million, the second-lowest in MLB. That rose to $94.0 million in 2018, $97.2 million in 2019, $174.1 million in 2021, and $211.2 million in 2022, the fifth-highest. That doesn’t reflect Hader ($11 million in 2022, arbitration-eligible in 2023) and Bell ($10 million in 2022, free agent in 2023). And it doesn’t include Soto, who’s making $17.1 million this year, who will undoubtedly get more in arbitration in 2023 and 2024, becomes a free agent in 2025, and who reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal from the Nationals. Clearly, the Padres have a relatively large payroll. Clearly, it’s going to go up, especially if they want to keep Soto. Stark noted the payroll progression, and that San Diego, per Nielsen, is only the 21st-largest MLB media market in the US. Only the Orioles, Royals, Reds, and Brewers play in smaller markets. Yet there are the Padres, with the game’s fifth-highest payroll, poised to go higher... Ownership can sit back, watch its investment appreciate at double-digit rates every year, and pursue a World Series. If that means losing money a few years along the way, that’s OK. Some may take offense at that business model. But it’s a sound one. All 30 teams are investments for very rich men. Some may choose to view that investment as a profit-maximizing opportunity, with the quality of the team a secondary concern. Others may choose to see it as an investment that will inevitably appreciate well in excess of inflation and try to assemble a championship club. I know which business model I’d prefer to watch.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw returning to the injured list with back pain, creates a lot of concern. Kershaw was on the injured list just once in the first eight years of his career, but has now been on the IL 10 times since 2016. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and may still be the team to beat on paper, but is there any starter that is considered an ace when postseason rolls around? Walker Buehler is expected to return in September, but they will be careful with him. Tony Gonsolin, their No. 1 starter with a 13-1 record and 2.30 ERA, has pitched only 13⅓ innings in the postseason with a 9.45 ERA.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In what may prove to be their highest impact move of the trade deadline, the Dodgers traded swingman Mitch White to the Blue Jays as part of a four-player deal that lessened the immediate depth of their rotation. Less than 48 hours later, they watched as Clayton Kershaw once again left the mound in the company of a trainer, his future availability in doubt. While the combination of the trade and the loss of the three-time Cy Young winner isn’t likely to threaten their stranglehold on the NL West, the Dodgers suddenly have little margin for error when it comes to assembling a strong rotation for October — an issue that they’re all too familiar with after last year.”

David Roth, The Defector: “On the 65th and 66th pitches of Jacob deGrom’s start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, Braves outfielder Michael Harris II did something that none of his teammates had managed to do over the previous five-and-a-third innings, which was put his bat on one of deGrom’s sliders. Before Harris gamely sporked those two sliders foul, the Braves had missed all 18 sliders they’d sliders they’d swung at. When deGrom finally struck Harris out a few pitches later, he did it with a fastball. Because of where deGrom was on his return from injury—he was making his second start after missing more than a year with various vague upper-body injuries, the most recent of which had to do with his shoulder blade—Manager Buck Showalter was going to have to take him out sometime soon. Because deGrom was pitching just about as well as any person has ever pitched at the time, he couldn’t. He’d struck out 12 of the 17 batters he had faced to that point. None of those hitters had reached base, or even managed to do anything against deGrom that could have been construed as a significant threat in that regard.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Buck Showalter took deGrom out after 76 pitches when he walked Ehire Adrianza and gave up a two-run home run to Dansby Swanson, but it was a thrilling performance -- a sign of what the returning ace can offer down the stretch . . . By the end of Sunday's game, the Mets pitchers had 19 strikeouts in all, tying the franchise record for a nine-inning game (the previous instances were individual game performances by Tom Seaver and David Cone).”

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports.com: “Recent vintage deGrom is, without exaggeration, the best inning for inning pitcher baseball has ever seen — a Terminator that became too powerful to contain in the lab. He throws a 100+ mph fastball and then a slider that zips in at a comical 93-95 mph. Occasionally he will dabble in curveballs and changeups, but it’s basically out of deference to the traditional concept of what a starting pitcher needs to be successful, not in observance of reality — which is that he can carve up every hitter in baseball with two pitches. Over the 102 2/3 innings he has managed since the start of last season, deGrom has tallied 164 strikeouts while giving up only 44 hits and 12 walks. There have been 17 blessed, riveting starts and 17 total runs, only 14 earned.”

Anthony DiComo, MLB.com: “Credit to the Mets, who have spent nearly the entire season in first place. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are healthy now, giving the organization unbounded optimism heading into the stretch run. But many around the club wonder if the Mets added enough at the Trade Deadline, which saw them shore up the margins of their roster rather than make a significant splash for a starting catcher or another ace reliever. The Mets are a clear playoff team, but they didn’t improve to the extent that the Braves, Phillies and Padres did. Ultimately, the road to the World Series will go through one or more of those clubs.”

MEGAPHONE

"Great teammate. Great defender. He was someone that even when he was struggling, he tried his hardest every day, every offseason. He never stopped working. Never stopped trying to earn his contract. In a lot of ways the emotional leader of a group of players that broke the curse here."

— Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, after telling Jason Heyward to go home despite having one more year and $22 million left on his contract.