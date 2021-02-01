Tipsheet: Cardinals earn rave reviews for lopsided Arenado trade

Tipsheet steadfastly downplayed the possibility of the Cardinals acquiring Nolan Arenado.
The reasons were many: The pandemic pushed the Cardinals into cost-cutting mode, the 2021 season was shaping up as a wash, the team’s top long-term hitting prospects also played third base, Arenado is owed crazy money into his twilight years, Bill DeWitt Jr. seems allergic to $30 million salaries, the Cardinals have been burned repeatedly by age-related regression ... the list went on and on.
When fans checked into our live chat Friday with high hopes for the trade, we did our best to diminish expectations. We were having none of this happy Arenado talk. We had been down this road too many times before. Enough!
Then the trade happened. How could this be?
The Rockies were willing to underwrite this trade financially without getting any of the Cardinals’ very top prospects in return. The Rockies have a poorly-run baseball operation, but THAT was surprising.
The Cardinals not only let Arenado keep his opt-out after this season, reportedly they gave him one after the 2022 as well. So this could end up being a rental trade, something general manager John Mozeliak can live with given the middling price he paid. Also, should Arenado opt to depart, the Cardinals would have massive payroll flexibility for reloading.
If Arenado decides to stick around, his long-term contract will be somewhat less onerous due to salary deferment. To get him to agree to help with the franchise’s cash flow, the Cardinals stuck another year and $15 million more on the end of the deal.
So Arenado retains the right to seek even bigger money in a year or two or opt for long-term security in St. Louis. He escaped a franchise that isn’t committed to winning to join a team that has reached seven of the last 10 postseasons.
He wins all around.
The Cardinals add a cornerstone player for the 2021 season, which should allow them to contend in the weak National League Central while also cycling out bad contracts and developing key hitting prospects in the minors. They will get one year to sell Arenado on life in a baseball-centric market.
The Cardinals win all around as well.
As for the Rockies, this trade hit their diehard fans like a square point shovel to the face.
Here’s how folks assessed this swap:
Matt Martell, SI.com: “Years from now, what transpired in the baseball world on Jan. 29, 2021, will be remembered as the Friday Night Heist. The Cardinals held up the aimless Rockies for their best player, made Colorado fork over $50 million to cover their tracks and left behind an undisclosed bundle of mid-tier prospects for their troubles. Pleasure doing business. Of course, the intricacies of the Nolan Arenado trade are far more complex than Wild West stagecoach robberies of Colorado lore. Among other things, the two teams still need to sort out: Arenado’s no-trade clause, his opt-outs (at least one, probably two), the deferred payments, a possible extension and the specific St. Louis farmhands heading to Denver. The league and the players association also have to get involved and sign off on the shakedown. The trade ... likely won’t become official for a few days, but the framework of this blockbuster is brewed, with Arenado leaving the only team he's ever known. The deal is yet another frustrating example of a billionaire owner sacrificing competitive integrity at the altar of the Efficiency Gods. It’s the third time within the last 12 months that a team has traded its homegrown star on a Hall of Fame trajectory because it callously and dubiously concluded that the face of its franchise would be more valuable playing for another team.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “It was going to be a muddle in the NL Central, with the Cardinals, Cubs, Reds and Brewers all jumbled and (not unrelatedly) curiously inactive this offseason. Most of baseball was waiting for one team, any team, to make an aggressive move to take advantage of the division’s anticipated mediocrity. It’s fair to call this an aggressive move, especially since the Cardinals are reportedly not giving up any key players from their current roster. Arenado is the bat St. Louis desperately needed in the middle of its lineup, solving several problems at once and securing the Cards’ status as the one team buying in a division of inertia. Even if other teams in the division start finally making moves, none will have the impact of this one.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Arenado, who's going into his age-30 campaign, is coming off a subpar 2020 season (.738 OPS). However, he suffered an early shoulder injury that lingered for much of a season that was abbreviated to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doubtless, that affected Arenado's production at the plate. The larger view suggests he's still an elite performer at the plate — he put up a 131 OPS+ from 2017 through 2019, and for his career he's averaged 35 home runs and 39 doubles per 162 games played. That's to say nothing of the fact that Arenado remains perhaps the game's best defensive third baseman and one of the most valuable gloves at any position. Over the course of his career, Arenado has won eight Gold Gloves — one in every year of his MLB career — and four Silver Sluggers. He's also finished in the top 10 of the NL MVP balloting on five different occasions. Some will point to the fact that playing his home games at Coors Field has inflated his offensive numbers, but his park-adjusted statistics with the bat are quite strong. As well, it's never as simple as looking at the road stats of a Rockies hitter; playing in Coors exacts a price in games played closer to sea level. Look no further than DJ LeMahieu, who's offensive performance has actually improved away from Coors Field.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals are in an interesting spot. For years, they refused to make a big move, and while they haven't finished below .500 since 2007, they missed the playoffs from 2016 to 2018, the first time they had missed the playoffs three straight seasons since 1997-1999. That led to the [Paul] Goldschmidt trade for 2020 and they did reach the National League Championship Series. Most of their ‘big’ moves simply haven't worked out. [Dexter] Fowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal in 2017, but he has been below average at the plate. The two-year extension for 2020 and 2021 given to [Matt] Carpenter after his 36-homer season in 2018 hasn't panned out, as he struggled in both 2019 and 2020. Andrew Miller was supposed to be a big option out of the bullpen, but has a 4.12 ERA in two seasons. They've also had some bad luck — Carlos Martinez went from two-time All-Star starter to a mop-up reliever with a 9.90 ERA in 2020 and top pitching prospect Alex Reyes has battled injuries. The good news in a sense is that Fowler, Carpenter, Miller and Martinez can all come off the books after 2021 — four players making a combined $58.7 million in 2021. The NL Central right now projects as the weakest division in the majors. The Cubs traded their Cy Young runner-up, the Reds are losing Trevor Bauer and have a bad offense (and no shortstop), the Brewers haven't done anything and the Pirates are trying to trade any veteran with a heartbeat. The Cardinals are not a great team, but adding the version of Arenado I think they'll get makes them the division favorite.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “What’s the big picture of this trade? For the Rockies, it’s an unmitigated disaster. Arenado was supposed to be the team’s generational star. They managed to sign him to an extension, gave him an opt out so that he could leave if he didn’t care for the direction the team was headed in, and promptly headed in the wrong direction. They also gave him enough money that they started to worry he wouldn’t opt out, leaving them on the hook for a star’s salary without a good team around him ... As for the Cardinals, they turned a handful of minor leaguers into literally Nolan Arenado. It might not be pretty in five years, but aging is unpredictable, and with Colorado kicking in a full quarter of the contract, it’s not even a particularly bad rate. There are really no two ways to put it: this is a phenomenal deal for St. Louis. Whatever the financial backdrop of baseball, whatever the surplus valuation calculations that fill teams’ ledgers, star power still matters. If you want to win the World Series, you need stars. If you want to be an exciting team, you need stars. The Cardinals, for all their ability to develop average players out of sawdust and hope, have been sorely lacking in the showstopper department of late, Goldschmidt notwithstanding.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “And so, now without the player who is in his prime and stands near Todd Helton, Larry Walker and Troy Tulowitzki as the best in franchise history, the Rockies return to the business of building toward the first division title in their history. They’ll do it without their best player over at least the past six years, and one of the best players in the game. Their most productive player last season — shortstop Trevor Story — is due to become a free agent after this season. The team also, in areas of talent, plan and leadership, is miles behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, at least, in its division. When Arenado agreed to that massive contract extension he seemed to expect, and to have received assurances of, competitive roster moves and payroll. He seemed to expect an all-in charge at the Dodgers, who’d buried the NL West for years and in 2020 finally won their World Series. By last spring, as it was clear the Rockies would be overmatched again, Arenado was already disillusioned.”
MEGAPHONE
"If the initial reports are accurate, this is one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history. It will go down in history as one of the worst trades ever made by a MLB team on behalf of the Rockies. It's almost unfathomable."
Former big league manager Jim Bowden, the Cardinals’ acquisition of Nolan Arenado.