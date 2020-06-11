Tipsheet: Cardinals' eternal quest for impact hitter leads them to Jordan Walker

Dan Mullen , ESPN.com : “A move to first base or an outfield corner might not be the worst thing considering the Cardinals already have Nolan Gorman in the system at third base. Given St. Louis has a pretty good history of getting the most out of hitting prospects, the potential here as that Walker hits enough to get to that pop and gives the Cards power threats at both infield corners.”

Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: “If you told the Royals they would be able to pick between (Austin) Martin and Texas A&M lefthander Asa Lacy with the fourth pick of the draft, they probably wouldn’t have believed you. Most in the industry — including us at Baseball America — expected both players to be gone among the first three picks. It would have seemed even crazier for the Blue Jays to be sitting at pick No. 5 with Martin, the second-ranked player in the class, sitting there waiting to be picked. Toronto scouting director Shane Farrell admitted as much Wednesday night . . . We believe the Royals and Blue Jays both stumbled into exceptional value because of the Orioles and Marlins going with (Heston) Kjerstad and Minnesota righthander Max Meyer in front of them and it’s difficult not to see them as winners of day one as a result. The Royals continued to grab value with their compensation pick at No. 32, grabbing Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin, who was ranked No. 29 on the BA 500 and was thought to be a factor as high as the middle of the first round. The Blue Jays may have gotten the best one-pick value in Martin at No. 5, but Royals fans should be ecstatic with the two college prospects added to their rapidly rising system.”