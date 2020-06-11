Tipsheet: Cardinals' eternal quest for impact hitter leads them to Jordan Walker

The Cardinals continued their search for offensive star power by selecting high school slugger Jordan Walker 21st overall in the MLB Draft on Wednesday night.
They passed over some very good college pitchers to take him. They got another “high ceiling” hitting prospect with plenty of work to do.
There is inherent risk in selecting high school hitters in the first round – ask 2015 No. 1 pick Nick Plummer about that – but the Cardinals accepted that danger while aiming high.
Over the years they have added lots of solid hitters from the college ranks, guys like Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. What they haven’t added, since Albert Pujols anyway, is a special hitter.
They traded a huge prospect package for Marcell Ozuna and got middling results for a couple of seasons. They paid a similar price for Paul Goldschmidt and got an excellent player heading into his twilight years.
So Randy Flores and the rest of the scouting operation became intrigued with Walker’s potential to add long-range clout to the organization. This could be a four-year project, especially with the loss of traditional minor league baseball this summer.
But it's a project well worth taking. Here is how experts assessed the Cardinals’ pick:
Ben Badler, Baseball America: ‘The Cardinals have one of the game's best third base prospects in Nolan Gorman. Now they add the top high school third baseman in the 2020 draft in Walker, a 6-foot-5, long-levered hitter with plus raw power and a chance to grow into more. As a power bat with some swing-and-miss risk, Walker drew a split camp among scouts, but the Cardinals clearly are in the group of believers when it comes to Walker's ability to keep his strikeout rate in check.”
Jim Callis, MLB.com: “Walker has some of the best projectable power in this Draft, with bat speed plus lots of strength and leverage in his 6-foot-5 frame. That size means he has a naturally long swing, but he also shows some feel for hitting. That’s a big body for third base, but he moves well there and if he does move, he fits the right-field profile.”
Sam Dykstra, MiLB.com: “With Nolan Gorman and Elehuris Montero, the Cardinals know a thing or two about powerful third basemen with plus arms. They picked up another here in Walker, who's also a good runner for someone who stands 6-foot-5 just one month after his 18th birthday. The raw pop is a clear plus, but his hit tool faces questions, especially against breaking stuff. If the Cardinals can get that on track, it’ll be a fun race to see who takes over the hot corner long term in St. Louis between Walker and those already in the system.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Walker is listed at 6-foot-5, which would tie him with Kris Bryant for the tallest third baseman in the majors. Predictably, one of his top selling points is his power potential. Even more predictably, there are concerns he'll have to move away from the hot corner due to his size.”
Dan Mullen, ESPN.com: “A move to first base or an outfield corner might not be the worst thing considering the Cardinals already have Nolan Gorman in the system at third base. Given St. Louis has a pretty good history of getting the most out of hitting prospects, the potential here as that Walker hits enough to get to that pop and gives the Cards power threats at both infield corners.”
Here is what folks were writing about the first round of the draft:
Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: “If you told the Royals they would be able to pick between (Austin) Martin and Texas A&M lefthander Asa Lacy with the fourth pick of the draft, they probably wouldn’t have believed you. Most in the industry — including us at Baseball America — expected both players to be gone among the first three picks. It would have seemed even crazier for the Blue Jays to be sitting at pick No. 5 with Martin, the second-ranked player in the class, sitting there waiting to be picked. Toronto scouting director Shane Farrell admitted as much Wednesday night . . . We believe the Royals and Blue Jays both stumbled into exceptional value because of the Orioles and Marlins going with (Heston) Kjerstad and Minnesota righthander Max Meyer in front of them and it’s difficult not to see them as winners of day one as a result. The Royals continued to grab value with their compensation pick at No. 32, grabbing Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin, who was ranked No. 29 on the BA 500 and was thought to be a factor as high as the middle of the first round. The Blue Jays may have gotten the best one-pick value in Martin at No. 5, but Royals fans should be ecstatic with the two college prospects added to their rapidly rising system.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “As expected, the Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Torkelson hit .337/.463/.729 with 54 home runs in 129 games as a Sun Devil, and he broke Barry Bonds' freshman record with 25 home runs in 2018. Detroit added the best all-around offensive talent in the draft to their pitching-rich farm system. What was not expected, however, was the Tigers taking Torkelson as a third baseman. He dabbled in the outfield in college, but was mostly a first baseman. Third base will be a new position for him. It's easy to go back to first base. The Tigers will try Torkelson at third and make him show he can't play the position before sticking him at first. Remember, the Tigers put Miguel Cabrera at third base to make room for Prince Fielder. If you can hit, the Tigers have shown they'll live with a below-average glove at the hot corner.”
Jeffry Paternostro, Baseball Prospectus: “The Orioles ruined everyone’s mock drafts early with what is likely to end up an underslot deal for a float to the 30th pick. But it wasn’t THAT much of a reach. Kjerstad feels like a back-half-of-the-101 corner bat who’s going to have to hit at every level to maintain that status, not unlike, well, Ryan Mountcastle.”
J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “The Red Sox could have played it safe with the first pick of new Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom’s regime. Instead, they became one of the stories of the first round. The Red Sox opted to pick second baseman Nick Yorke at pick 17, a player who was not seen as a first round pick by Baseball America or any other public facing draft evaluations. Baseball America ranked Yorke on the BA500. It was a pick that immediately became the shock of the first round. Boston was well aware that the pick would draw plenty of surprised reactions. But without a second round pick, they were not confident that Yorke would still be available when they picked again at pick 89 in the third round and they were extremely confident in his bat, no matter what the public perception may be . . . The Red Sox said they are confident they can sign Yorke even if he has a strong Arizona commitment. It is likely that Boston will sign him to a below-slot deal that will give them additional money to spend on their third to fifth round picks.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “For the first time in Draft history, the first high school player wasn’t taken until eighth overall, when the Padres selected Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell III. The previous record was seventh overall (Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers) in 2006. With precious few 2020 scouting opportunities, teams unsurprisingly leaned on the more known quantities early in the Draft. College players are considered the “safer” selections even in ordinary times, and that’s especially true when relying on limited (or zero) game statistics and video. But actually, even in ordinary conditions a year ago, 20 of the first 30 players selected, or 66.7%, were college guys. This year, 65% of the 37 picks in the first round and the compensation round were college guys. So perhaps we would have seen something similar Wednesday even if the Coronavirus pandemic hadn’t affected scouting.”
MEGAPHONE
“We have to focus first and foremost on the process we have. With respect to evaluation ability when it comes to high school hitters I put our guys up against any in the industry.”
• Red Sox exec Chaim Bloom, on criticism of the Nick Yorke selection.
