Tipsheet: Cardinals face another challenge against Hunter Greene's raw power

Hard-throwing Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throttled the Cardinals back on July 7. He struck out 12 batters in six innings and allowed just two hits.

Friday night the Cardinals face another hard thrower: Hunter Greene, who has allowed four runs in 8 1/3 innings against them in two starts this season.

So what’s the difference? Command is the first thing, since Greene walked six Cardinals in those starts to offset his 10 strikeouts. Adding polish to his pitches is an ongoing process for Greene.

In his last start Greene limited the Tampa Bay Rays to one run on three hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out nine batters, tying his season high, and six of those strikeouts came on pitchers 100 mph or faster.

In his start prior to that, Greene allowed six runs on seven hits – including two home runs – and one walk in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

“Going through my last two starts has been tough, it’s been a challenge,” Greene told reporters. “It was a great matchup for me. Being able to execute those fastballs was big for me. There’s still a lot of work to be done. I don’t want to rely on my velocity to get through.”

The next step for Greene will be working deeper into games. He has lasted seven innings or more just twice this season.

“I notice that with the best in the game, they’re still able to get through and cruise second and third time through,” Greene said. “I’ve had some games where I’ve been able to do that. Then there have been games where that’s been more of a challenge. That’s definitely something I’ll continue to work on.”

Writing for FanGraphs, Justin Choi noted another contrast between Greene and Strider:

Here’s an example of why baseball is complicated. By a lot of measures, Hunter Greene and Spencer Strider are near-identical players. Both are righty pitchers who rely on their four-seam fastballs, for good reason; they’re producing some of the highest average fastball velocities we’ve ever seen from a starter, pushing the limits of what’s possible. They’re doing that as rookies, with Greene, 22, only a year younger than Strider. These are bright futures we’re talking about.

And yet, the on-field results couldn’t be any more different. As of this writing, Greene owns a 5.43 FIP in 85.1 innings, which is close to replacement level. Meanwhile, Strider has been thriving in the Braves’ rotation, with a 2.07 FIP in 46 innings so far as a full-time starter. Baseball is complicated, because even when two pitchers execute a similar blueprint, one can end up with better numbers than the other. With Strider and Greene, something isn’t adding up.

What’s biting Greene this season? He’s still striking out a ton of batters, and while he does walk quite a few of them, it’s not at a catastrophic rate. In these regards, he still resembles Strider. The problem is that hitters have absolutely feasted against his prized fastball . . .

Over the years, we’ve realized two things: that a fastball’s vertical movement is far more important in eliciting whiffs than horizontal movement, and that extreme amounts of either movement type help limit hard contact. Both Greene and Strider feature above-average carry on their fastballs by big league standards, but Strider edges out his fellow rookie by an inch and a half. Is that a big difference? Think of it this way: By fastball vertical movement, Strider is in the same company as Shane McClanahan and Yu Darvish . . . Greene is in the same company as, well, Kris Bubic and Hansel Robles.

And that’s a huge difference. Greene will try to take another developmental step against the Cardinals and it will be interesting see how it goes.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Boston Red Sox were without three players when the team went to Canada on June 27-29, and the popular refrain was they needed more time to speak to doctors, do their research, and just weren’t ready to get poked. Well, after losing two of three games without closer Tanner Houck and center fielder Jarren Duran, Red Sox manager Alex Cora declared he doesn’t anticipate having the same problem when they go to Toronto in September. The inference is that at least one player has informed him they will change their stance. It was no different when the Phillies were in Toronto earlier this week without four players. They lost both games, with their fans wondering if it will keep them from reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011. There have been 36 publicly identified Major League Baseball players who have refused to be vaccinated, with perhaps dozens and dozens more who haven’t been identified since their ballclub doesn't have any regular season games in Toronto this year. It could create a circus at the trade deadline with teams needing to find out who and who isn’t vaccinated, weighing whether they should risk acquiring an unvaccinated player.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSports.com: “Andrew Benintendi, one of the summer's top trade candidates, was placed on the restricted list ahead of the Royals' trip to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays because of his unvaccinated status. The Yankees, who had previously been tied to Benintendi, now might be rethinking their interest in obtaining him as part of a deadline deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Yankees play three more games in Toronto this regular season, but the more significant matter is that Benintendi would then be unavailable for road games if the Yankees were to play the Blue Jays in the postseason. The point of New York's additions will be to put them over the hump in October; not sit on the sidelines. Heyman notes that the Mets may still make a run at Benintendi. The Mets not only do not head to Toronto for the rest of the regular season, but would only face the Blue Jays in the unlikely event that both teams make it to the World Series.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Two days ago, Tony La Russa got worked over for intentionally walking Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count; that criticism was wrongheaded, but only in the sense that La Russa should have walked Ramirez for the entire day during the exchange of the lineup cards. Shohei Ohtani continues to make his own less-filling/tastes-great argument with his own career after striking out half the Houston Astros he faced in six innings on Wednesday night. The Kansas City Royals had a team meeting ahead of their road trip to Toronto and a plurality voted for plague instead of play. How can you not love these ridiculous people, and the ridiculous product they create? But hidden within this box of ray-dioactive gems is another uniquely baseball thing—the rising of the dead, dying, and purposely infirm. In other words, the recent improvement of the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners, a rise driven by the simple decision to locate the best players in the farm system and ignoring the service time conundrum by having them, well, play. The Mariners are the stealthier of the two teams in that their 10-game winning streak has only raised them into a tie for the last American League wild card spot and gained them a mere two games on the Astros in the AL West. They could at this rate be the only non-AL East team to wild-card the system, and that includes the Toronto Blue Jays, who just jackhammered manager Charlie Montoyo for reasons that even the Maple Leafs would find curious. More to the point, though, the Mariners are being guided by 21-year-old Trout-in-training Julio Rodríguez, 25-year-old starter Logan Gilbert, and 25-year-old everyday catcher Cal Raleigh, who has become both your standard .200-hitting catcher and a 12-homer guy who runs a pitching staff. Rodríguez and Gilbert could still be service-time-managed in the minor leagues so that the Mariners can save a few bucks but instead are being employed to help make them a surreptitiously interesting team.”

Adrianna Vedia, MLB.com: “Twelve days ago the Mariners embarked on something that hadn’t been done since Lou Piniella was the skipper and they were eyeing the American League pennant some 21 years ago. Twelve days later and they’re still going. Seattle picked up its 11th consecutive victory in a 6-5 comeback win over the Rangers on Thursday night at Globe Life Field. It is the second longest winning streak in franchise history and is currently the longest active winning streak in the Majors, with the Orioles sitting one game behind at 10 straight wins.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The last time the Baltimore Orioles took the field vying for their 10th consecutive win, Cal Ripken Jr. was starting at third base and Albert Belle was manning right field. It was Sept. 18, 1999. The oldest player on the Orioles' current roster was 9. Most were 5 or 6. Yes, it's been a while since the Birds have been the talk of baseball -- at least for something other than losing 100 games, a dubious feat accomplished by the O's in each of the past three consecutive -- sometimes excruciating -- 162-game seasons (excluding 2020's shortened campaign). But that run might be coming to an end in 2022 -- thanks to a very different kind of streak from this year's O's.”

MEGAPHONE

“I hope he stays a Red forever, but who knows what the future holds. But watching him pitch -- man, that sinker is awesome.”

Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer on pitcher Luis Castillo, a trade target for many contenders ahead of the Aug, 2 deadline.