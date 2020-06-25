Tipsheet: Cardinals fans must brace themselves for DH, tiebreaker rule

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Although the league and the players didn’t strike a deal that would have implemented a universal DH beyond this year, NL fans will be forced against their will to watch competent no. 9 hitters for at least a single season. Ironically, given the DH debate that’s been raging among fans for more than 45 years, the DH is one of the few areas where the owners and players are apparently aligned. Thus, the DH is reportedly in place on an interim basis as part of the sport’s health and safety protocol, ostensibly to protect pitchers from injury and/or fatigue . . . Suffice it to say that pitchers are, through no fault of their own, truly terrible at hitting and getting steadily worse over time; even the 'good' ones are bad by the standards of real hitters. There’s no legitimate slippery slope argument about what will happen if MLB confiscates pitchers’ bats: Unlike catching or shortstopping, pitching is a distinct and ultra-specialized skill that’s virtually impossible to hone at an elite level without embarrassing oneself as a batter.”