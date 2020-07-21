Tipsheet: Cardinals get closer to full strength, but pitching questions remain

Now that Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera have joined the Summer Camp workouts, the Cardinals appear better equipped to win the arms race this summer.
Yet questions remain.
Carlos Martinez pushed past his chronic shoulder issues to regain his spot in the starting rotation, but that left the Cardinals without a proven closer.
For now, Korean import Kwang Hyun Kim fills that slot, but Tipsheet expects Gallegos to assume the role once he is game-ready. Kim could still get high-leverage relief work until he is needed as a rotation fill-in.
The loss of John Brebbia (Tommy John surgery) and Jordan Hicks (opt-out while recovering from Tommy John surgery) scrambled the relief scenario, The absence of Gallegos, Reyes and Cabrera at the start of Summer Camp only made things worse.
Gallegos should be ready to chip in sooner than later and Cabrera and Reyes could help fill pitching gaps after they build up their arms.
Or so the Cardinals hope. They may need every bit of that depth to earn another postseason berth because needs will arise on the fly.
Jack Flaherty, the staff’s undisputed ace, got slapped around pretty good in his final intrasquad appearance. Adam Wainwright is going game-to-game in the twilight of his career, Dakota Hudson produced worrisome underlying statistics last season, Miles Mikolas is coming back from arm trouble and Kim is adjusting to MLB competition.
So the FanGraphs crew ranks the Cardinals rotation down in the middle of the MLB pack at No 16. Only Flaherty (3.41) and Martinez (3.89) have projected earned-run averages below 4.00.
Writing for FanGraphs, Paul Sporer assessed the group thusly:
(Flaherty) doesn't throw 100 mph or anything, but he throws hard enough for his heater to cooperate wonderfully with his breaking pitches; his whiff rate on both the slider and curve were nearly 50% last year.
Steamer and ZiPS have their disagreements, but they form a united front when it comes to Hudson, who currently sports a 3.25 ERA against a 4.78 FIP in his short major league career. I'm not yet convinced the computers are missing something; Hudson gets hit hard frequently and for a guy who can touch the mid-90s, he has a bit of the Nathan Eovaldi in him, struggling to actually put batters away.
I wouldn't be shocked if Martínez ended up being a Cy Young candidate this year, but I also wouldn't be shocked if he struggles as a full-time starter after nearly two years away from the role. Still, I'm hopeful — I used to make preseason bets for him to win the Cy Young every year.
Waiting in the wings is Kim, a 14-year KBO veteran. Kim missed 2017 with Tommy John surgery and came back from the injury with the best control of his career. It remains to be seen if he succeeds in the majors — the KBO is more forgiving for a finesse pitcher than MLB is — but his control is just good enough and his offerings diverse enough that I think he at least has a chance. ZiPS does, too, giving Kim a projection so generous that one wonders if his agent was the system's true creator.
Here is what folks are writing about pitching in the 60-game sprint:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “We are bound to see surprises because this is a year unlike any other: 60 games, COVID-19, expanded rosters, empty ballparks, limited number of opponents … more unpredictable than ever. Several teams will miss the playoffs by one or two games. The White Sox, Athletics, Cardinals and Braves could just as easily win their division as come up just short. Here’s the best part about this season: more meaningful games in September than ever before. Offense will be down this year. The expanded roster was a mistake. The first month will be a parade of nasty relievers holding down hitters. The two toughest pitching staffs to hit last year belonged to the Dodgers and Rays. Go with depth of pure stuff to find your pennant winners.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The compressed format doesn’t mean that pitchers, coaches, and managers have to throw away all of the information they’ve accumulated over the years, but the roadmap from Opening Day to the postseason isn’t going to resemble any MLB season before. And managing a pitching staff may well be the most complicated part . . . It’s not like each pitcher knows he has a finite number of pitches to throw in a given season. While it’s reasonable to expect pitchers to go harder in a shortened slate, adapting playoff-style usage and being willing to move from the rotation to the bullpen and back, the extent of that change is unclear. In order to figure out just how much harder pitchers can go, pitchers and coaches will have to be flexible and communicate openly.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Yes, baseball is traditionally a test of endurance. That won't be the case this year, but it will be fascinating to see how teams adapt to the fast-and-furious, two-month chase -- for example, those teams that find a way to give as many innings as possible to their best pitchers will benefit greatly. A slow start will bring added pressure that wouldn't otherwise exist over 162 games. Obviously, avoiding the virus will be key.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Max Scherzer battled back injuries in the regular season and the playoffs, yet he still managed 172 1/3 regular-season innings and 30 innings in six postseason outings. His arm has a lot of mileage on it, too. In his previous nine seasons, he averaged 210 innings in the regular season and often made the playoffs. We know plenty about Stephen Strasburg's injury history. Last season, he avoided any. He worked an NL-best 209 innings in the regular season and 36 1/3 frames in six playoff appearances. Patrick Corbin worked 202 regular-season innings and then 23 1/3 in the playoffs in eight appearances -- only three starts. Given their ages -- Scherzer (35), Strasburg (31) and Corbin (30) -- heading into this season along with the workload concerns, the smart money would've been on a tough year for the Nats' trio of aces. Instead, the season has been delayed for months.”
“We are down to 37 percent of the season, so each game pretty much counts for three, if you look at it that way. I don't know how many games a playoff team is going to have to win. Usually you set the benchmark at around 95, but who knows, it could be 35 or it could be teams winning 40 that advance to the playoffs. We always get that little bit of complacency in us, thinking 'We always finish strong, we'll be fine,' but now we don't have that opportunity. We need to come out blazing and take it from there.”
• Oakland A’s reliever Liam Hendriks, on the 60-game sprint.
