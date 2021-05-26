Tipsheet: Cardinals have long-term promise in minors, but not near-term help

The Cardinals were pretty good when they were healthy. They beat up on bad teams and won enough against good teams to seize the National League Central lead.
But baseball teams can’t count on good health through the full 162-game season, as the injury-battered Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets can attest. Organizational depth is critical.
Where do the Cardinals stand? The good news is they are seeing progress from their top long-range hitting prospects.
The bad news is the organization lacks depth overall, so there doesn’t appear to be a big surplus of prospects to trade from.
Nor is there anybody at Triple-A Memphis capable of making a difference offensively, as you have seen with the unproductive rotation of Lane Thomas, Max Moroff, John Nogowski and Austin Dean.
Those two factors put Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak in a jam has he ponders his team’s current dilemma.
But all hope is not lost. Look at the positives.
- From the ashes, left-hand hitting outfielder Nick Plummer has improbably risen. The 23rd overall pick of the 2015 draft failed to hit at the Rookie League, Class A and advanced Class A level. Hand and wrist injuries derailed his career. Then the COVID-19 shutdown put him in limbo. But look at him now: He has a 1.025 on-base plus slugging percentage at Double-A Springfield this season. He is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBIs. Deep into his pro career he remade his swing. Now, as he nears his 25th birthday, he is a legit prospect again.
- Infielder Nolan Gorman is also figuring things out at Springfield. The 19th overall pick in 2018 enjoyed a 13-for-23 surge that featured more walks (three) than homers (one) along with zero strikeouts. He has as much raw power as anybody in the minors, but he must learn to hit for higher average before advancing to face better pitching. This is a start.
- Delvin Perez is also making strides. The 23rd overall pick in 2016 hit the weights during the COVID-19 pause and became sturdier. He’s not driving the ball at Springfield yet (his OPS is .618) but he has become a more competitive hitter. Combined with his slick fielding, that is making him an asset.
- Bunyan-sized first baseman Luken Baker is also progressing at Springfield. He got his batting average up to .281 and earned this nod from J.J. Cooper of Baseball America: “Luken Baker’s next season with a .500 slugging percentage will be his first. That’s hard to explain when you consider his massive raw power. But in games, Baker has proven to be a better hitter and less of a slugger than everyone expected. This week was a good week for Baker’s batting average, as he strung together four straight two-hit games. Now he just needs to clear the fence a little more often.”
Now let’s move on to the bad news. Look at the records of the Cardinals' four farm teams:
- Memphis Redbirds: 8-11.
- Springfield Cardinals: 4-14.
- Peoria Chiefs: 7-12
- Palm Beach Cardinals: 6-13
Top pitching prospect John Oviedo, Zack Thompson and Matthew Liberatore have all struggled early in the Triple-A season, which is another discouraging note. Liberatore has moved on to the USA Baseball’s Olympic Training Camp.
At the Double-A level, Cardinals pitching prospects are taking a merciless beating. So the Cardinals must jealously protect the young pitching they have on their 40-man roster and fill in behind them ASAP.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The New York Mets entered Tuesday in an unenviable position. Though the Mets possess a game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East, they have a majors-leading 16 players on the injured list. That group includes four starting pitchers; three-fourths of the starting infield; and five outfielders -- and doesn't include Johneshwy Fargas, who is expected to be placed on the shelf as soon as Wednesday, pending MRI results. It should come as no surprise then that Mets general manager Zack Scott conceded this week that he's seeking reinforcements . . . Scott is correct in his assertion that it's a tough time to make a trade. Most teams still fancy themselves contenders, making them reluctant to move their better players. To further complicate matters, players who signed big-league contacts over the winter cannot be dealt until mid-June. (Technically, the player can waive their no-trade rights, but the Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the return the selling team can obtain, making these deals rare.) That doesn't mean the Mets are out of luck; it just means they'll have to be creative about who they target.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “Baseball sure is one humbling sport, pitcher one humbling profession. Maybe tap the brakes on those ‘Corey Kluber, World Series Game 2 starter’ fantasies? Kluber and the Yankees spent the past week understandably riding the wave of the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner’s no-hitter May 19 against Texas, a mound phoenix rising from the ashes.The right-hander’s encore lasted a mere three innings before he departed, citing tightness in his right shoulder, in a game he and the Yankees lost, 6-2 to Steven Matz and the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. A prognosis will be rendered on Wednesday after he undergoes an MRI exam. Following the game, Kluber attempted to downplay fans’ worst fears, saying that this condition didn’t feel ‘at all’ like what hit him last year — a Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder — and limited him to a single inning of work with the Rangers.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “After his 10th start, and third without allowing a run, Brandon Woodruff’s ERA stands at 1.41. He’s one of seven qualified starters with an ERA below 2.00, and is far from the most shocking name on that list (hello, Trevor Rogers). His majors-leading mark, though, is indicative of his meteoric rise since his debut in 2017. He struggled hugely in eight starts that season, striking out just 17.4 percent of batters and posting peripherals worse than his 4.81 ERA. In 2018 he was used more as swingman than starter, making 15 of 19 appearances in relief and bouncing between the majors and minors five times. He was markedly better in that marginal role, though, boosting his strikeout rate almost ten percent and earning another chance at the rotation the next season. He hasn’t looked back, earning more than five WARP in a full season’s work between 2019 and 2020 (he missed two months in the former season with an oblique strain). Still, there were questions about whether Woodruff’s performances were real, given the limited track record of success. Could he really continue to run a strikeout rate of nearly 30 percent, and could the sub-1.00 WHIP he posted in the short season recur? Well, so far … yes. Again, the 28-year-old has eclipsed that strikeout rate along with a walk rate below seven percent, but this time he’s allowing less than a hit per inning. The resultant, majors-best WHIP, 0.70, is probably unsustainable, as is the 7.5 percent home run per fly ball rate.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Despite losing Corey Seager to a broken right hand, getting less-than-vintage work from Mookie Betts, and continuing to await the return of Cody Bellinger from a hairline fracture of his left fibula, the Dodgers have won seven straight games and 11 of 12 to move within half a game of first place in the NL West. Leading the way on the offensive side — indeed, leading the entire majors from an offensive standpoint over the past two weeks — has been Max Muncy. After a down 2020 season and a dismal slump that more or less coincided with the team’s 5-15 tailspin, the 30-year-old infielder has seen some adjustments to his approach at the plate pay off. This past weekend, Muncy helped the Dodgers to a three-game sweep of the division-leading Giants by homering twice and getting on base a total of six times in Saturday and Sunday’s wins.”
Shanti Sepe-Chepuru, MLB.com: “OK, yes, [Carson] Kelly dealt with a broken toe and has only played 28 games in 2021. But among players with at least 100 plate appearances, he ranks in the top 10 in batting average (.338), slugging percentage (.613), and OPS (1.103), and his MLB-leading on-base percentage (.491) is 25 points higher than Mike Trout’s. For context, in 213 career games from 2016-20, Kelly slashed .221/.305/.396. In his first two seasons with the D-backs, his hitting was nothing to write home about, but now, in his third, his expected stats look just like Buster Posey’s. So … what happened there? The change in [Carson] Kelly’s game has been pretty simple: He’s being more selective. His overall swing rate is down 8.1 percentage points from 2020, and he’s chasing 5.5 percentage points less. He’s walked in 20.9% of his plate appearances compared to 4.7% last year. Kelly still doesn’t hit the ball as hard as some of the elite hitters he’s stacking up against (his average exit velocity is 88.5 mph, about in line with the rest of the league), but he’s making up for that by swinging at his pitch more often. That’s led to a huge spike in his barrel rate, from 4.3% in 2020 to 13.4% this season. And because Kelly is swinging at pitches he can barrel up, his batted-ball data actually backs up his sky-high numbers -- particularly his MLB-leading .463 weighted on-base average, which almost perfectly matches a .458 expected wOBA that ranks at the top of the league. Luck has certainly been a factor in Kelly’s red-hot start. But the discipline is all him, and that’s as real a change as any.”