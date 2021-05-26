Tipsheet: Cardinals have long-term promise in minors, but not near-term help

Jay Jaffe , FanGraphs: “Despite losing Corey Seager to a broken right hand, getting less-than-vintage work from Mookie Betts, and continuing to await the return of Cody Bellinger from a hairline fracture of his left fibula, the Dodgers have won seven straight games and 11 of 12 to move within half a game of first place in the NL West. Leading the way on the offensive side — indeed, leading the entire majors from an offensive standpoint over the past two weeks — has been Max Muncy. After a down 2020 season and a dismal slump that more or less coincided with the team’s 5-15 tailspin, the 30-year-old infielder has seen some adjustments to his approach at the plate pay off. This past weekend, Muncy helped the Dodgers to a three-game sweep of the division-leading Giants by homering twice and getting on base a total of six times in Saturday and Sunday’s wins.”

Shanti Sepe-Chepuru, MLB.com: “OK, yes, [Carson] Kelly dealt with a broken toe and has only played 28 games in 2021. But among players with at least 100 plate appearances, he ranks in the top 10 in batting average (.338), slugging percentage (.613), and OPS (1.103), and his MLB-leading on-base percentage (.491) is 25 points higher than Mike Trout’s. For context, in 213 career games from 2016-20, Kelly slashed .221/.305/.396. In his first two seasons with the D-backs, his hitting was nothing to write home about, but now, in his third, his expected stats look just like Buster Posey’s. So … what happened there? The change in [Carson] Kelly’s game has been pretty simple: He’s being more selective. His overall swing rate is down 8.1 percentage points from 2020, and he’s chasing 5.5 percentage points less. He’s walked in 20.9% of his plate appearances compared to 4.7% last year. Kelly still doesn’t hit the ball as hard as some of the elite hitters he’s stacking up against (his average exit velocity is 88.5 mph, about in line with the rest of the league), but he’s making up for that by swinging at his pitch more often. That’s led to a huge spike in his barrel rate, from 4.3% in 2020 to 13.4% this season. And because Kelly is swinging at pitches he can barrel up, his batted-ball data actually backs up his sky-high numbers -- particularly his MLB-leading .463 weighted on-base average, which almost perfectly matches a .458 expected wOBA that ranks at the top of the league. Luck has certainly been a factor in Kelly’s red-hot start. But the discipline is all him, and that’s as real a change as any.”