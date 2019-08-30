The Cardinals got pretty good at pitching around Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich this season after he torched them in April.
They will need to apply that skill this weekend against rookie Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino, who became the first big leaguer to hit 13 homers in his first 100 at bats.
“It’s ridiculous, man. I’m really happy for him,” Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart told MLB.com. “He made a wholesale swing change from last year to this year. Obviously, the results speak for themselves, but he’s an infectious guy. He’s got an infectious personality. He keeps everybody smiling and laughing. I’m really happy that, one, he’s on our team and two, he’s had the start that he’s had. It’s been really cool to watch.”
The Reds needed this sort of spark to get through the long slog of another losing season.
“One thing that might not get talked about enough is this kid has tremendous aptitude,” Reds assistant coach Ronnie Ecker told MLB.com. “He has this uncanny ability to come in every day and he really cares about how he is going to solve the puzzle that day.”
Aquino hit his 14th homer, a two-run shot, Thursday night in a 4-3 loss to the Marlins. That set a NL rookie record for home runs in a month.
“I don’t know the exact details, but I know each time he’s hitting one, it seems like he’s setting records,” Reds manager David Bell said. “That doesn’t surprise me. You feel like you’re watching somebody break a record.”
This power surge is not a fluke. Aquino used his reworked swing and improved hitting approach to crush 28 homers for Triple-A Louisville this season before getting his promotion.
Credit Louisville's field staff, including manager Jody Davis and hitting coach Leon Durham, for helping complete Aquino's transformation that started with Reds hitting coach Turner Ward.
“There’s a lot that gets baked into that, but it comes down to overall movement efficiency,” Ecker said. “Then it’s really Aquino taking ownership of the ways he thinks he can one, manage the strike zone really well and two, get off really profitable swings.”
Aquino needed that reset after falling off the 40-man roster and signing a minor league contract with an invitation to the Reds camp this spring. He passed through the Rule 5 draft untouched.
"When you take a guy off the roster, you are exposed," Reds general manager Nick Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer earlier this month. "We told him we were going to take him off, but we also expressed, 'Hey, we want to bring you back.' It was pretty quick. We signed him that night."
Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on Aquino:
Aquino isn't a kid. He's 25, making his professional debut with the Reds back in 2011 in the Dominican Summer League at age 17. He played two seasons in that league, hitting .188 and .197, which would have meant the end of big league dreams for many prospects, but the Reds liked Aquino's power potential and stuck with him. It was a slow grind through the minors before everything finally came together at Louisville this season, where he hit .299/.356/.636 with 28 home runs in 78 games.
With the Reds, he has hit even better, with a .330/.393/.804 line after going 3-for-5 with that 14th home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins. Given his size and strength, the first guess might be -- especially given some of the low batting averages in the minors -- that Aquino is a strikeout-prone all-or-nothing slugger who has managed to run into a few meatballs his first month in the majors. Actually, his improvement can be traced in part to cutting down his strikeout rate even as he has faced tougher pitching.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today Sports: "Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos sits in front of his locker, slowly wrapping tape around his bats, while his mind is rapidly spinning. He still can’t get over those horrendous uniforms during Players Weekend. He hates the new wave of analytics, as if it were designed to keep salaries down, suppress the free agent market, which could lead to a potential strike during the 2021 season. He insists Major League Baseball would be in a better place if every team actually wanted to win, instead of teams believing that tanking is the best formula for future success. Castellanos can’t singlehandedly change the economic system of baseball, lead a work stoppage, or force owners to pay him what he’s worth as a 27-year-old free agent slugger this winter, but he’s a renaissance man who wants to make a difference in today’s game."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "In hiring hitting coach Chili Davis, who lost his job with the Cubs for being a decidedly old school disciple, and then 82-year-old pitching coach Phil Regan, who is so old his first big league manager was born in 1896, agent-turned-general-manager Brodie Van Wagenen has cut from baseball norms to build a better Mets team . . . No team in baseball has reduced its average launch angle more than the Mets (by 2.5 degrees). In dropping from 13.2 degrees in 2018 to 10.7 degrees in 2019, New York has gone from ranking sixth in MLB in launch angle to No. 25. A lower launch angle means fewer pop-ups, which are outs as empty as strikeouts (they don’t pressure a defense and they don’t advance runners). No team popped up more often last year than the Mets, who had 367. Now they are in the bottom five, ranking 26th in the majors in pop-ups. The Mets already have more opposite field hits than they had all of last season . . . . After ranking 28th in opposite field hits in the majors in 2018, New York is up to seventh in 2019. It's resulted in a decline in shifts seen by the team as well, going from seeing the fourth-most (25.9%) in MLB last year to the 24th-most (20.5%) this year."
Jack Baer, Yahoo! Sports: "As recently as mid-August, it was hard to see anyone other than Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu winning the National League Cy Young award. The Korean left-hander led the NL in ERA by nearly a run at 1.45. His command and deep arsenal of pitches were drawing comparisons to Greg Maddux. He was the clear best pitcher on the NL’s best team. Even though he was behind a little in the innings pitched department because of two trips to the IL, he was still at the top of the bWAR leaderboard. Now, it’s not so clear who will be taking the Cy Young at the end of this year. For a third straight start, Ryu significantly struggled on the mound for the Dodgers on Thursday. This time, it was allowing seven earned runs and 10 hits in 4.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ryu has now allowed a total of 18 earned runs over his last three starts. He had allowed just 14 earned runs since May 1 before that. In those three starts, Ryu’s ERA has jumped from 1.45 to 2.35. That number still leads the National League, but it’s only a hair ahead of Braves rookie Mike Soroka’s 2.45 mark. And even slipping that much is still very damaging to Ryu’s Cy Young case."
MEGAPHONE
"The biggest thing is coming into New York and (beating Marcus) Stroman, (Noah) Syndergaard and (Jacob) deGrom. That's the big thing for us. It's a big confidence booster for our hitters."
Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, on his team's sweep of the Mets.