Tipsheet: Cardinals' NL Central rivals take advantage of slumping Dodgers

The Cardinals don’t face the Los Angeles Dodgers until the end of the month, which is unfortunate for Mike Shildt and Co.
Right now the Dodgers are sputtering. Given their enormous payroll and lofty talent level, odds are they will be much better on May 31 when the Cardinals face them for the first time this season.
But currently the Dodgers are beatable, as other National League Central contenders discovered.
Look at the specifics:
- The Dodgers have lost 15 of their last 20 games. They have lost five straight series and they have not strung together consecutive victories since April 16-17.
- After losing two of three games at home to the Cincinnati Reds, they suffered a 2-8 road trip against the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels. Elias Sports says that was their worst 10-game road trip since Aug. 22-31, 2008.
- They needed just 35 games this season to rack up as many losses, 17, as they absorbed in 60 games last season.
- Their bullpen has already blown six saves.
All this caused newcomer Trevor Bauer to blast his new team. “I don't necessarily want to speak for the team,” he said after the Dodgers lost to the Angels 2-1 Sunday.
Then he went ahead and spoke for the team.
“I’m [ticked],” Bauer said. “I freaking hate losing. That’s why I came here. We’re not playing up to our capability. I’m mad. I’m not going to speak for anybody else.”
But then he went ahead and spoke for everybody else.
“You can say it’s early and there’s no need to panic, and it’s all true,” Bauer said. “At the end of the day, we’re not just going to roll out the bats and balls and win baseball games. We’re not going to sleepwalk our way to winning the division and winning the World Series again. That’s not how it works. You got to go out there and beat somebody every day. We haven’t been good at it and we need to get better.”
Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million free-agent contract with the Dodgers expecting to play for a juggernaut. Sure enough, the team started 13-2, prompting predictions of a record-setting win total.
Then they went into a tailspin, allowing the Reds, Cubs and Brewers to bank some key victories.
The Dodgers have lots and lots of time to regain their dominant form. But their downturn reminds us of Tony La Russa’s “men not machines” mantra.
Real games can play out differently than video games. What looks great on paper often fails to translate on the field. Great players can have bad days, bad weeks and bad months.
“Honestly, I think things are turning, I really do,” beleaguered Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “I think it's easy to look at the results -- we put up one run today. But I just think the body of work today, the last few days and week, has been a lot better.”
So Roberts offered Dodgers fans a reassuring prediction.
“We're gonna be at the top of this division,” he said. “I have no doubt in my mind."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Since starting 8-10, the Cardinals have gone 13-4 with a +25 run differential. Not only do they lead the NL Central by a pair of games, but they sport the best record in the NL. Only the Red Sox have a better record among all MLB reams. If you look at some of the personnel (Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, just to name two), it feels like they could be playing even better. Harrison Bader recently came back from injury. Rookie Dylan Carlson is on a tear and ace Jack Flaherty is 6-0 with a 1.70 ERA in his last six starts. The Cardinals have a big week coming, with a chance to put some distance between them and the Brewers (three in Milwaukee) and then make a statement against the Padres in San Diego, including on two national broadcasts.”
Lauren Thiesen, The Defector: “Given the information we possess about former Rockies’ GM Jeff Bridich—the money he spent on Ian Desmond and Daniel Murphy, the money he didn’t spend on D.J. LeMahieu, the awful trade that dealt franchise centerpiece Nolan Arenado not even two months before Bridich’s departure—it’s difficult to view his tenure with the club as anything other than an incredible act of sabotage. The decline of the Rockies, who just a few years ago won 87 and then 91 games, has been so sharp, so quick, and so blatantly caused by obviously dumb front office choices that incompetence alone is not a sufficient explanation, and that apparent truth only shifted into sharper focus after the Rockies got swept by Arenado’s new team, the Cardinals, this weekend. In 35 games so far this year with his new club, Arenado has swiftly bounced back from a subpar 2020 and established himself as certainly one of if not the very best player on the winningest team in the National League. He’s playing solid defense at third as usual, rarely striking out, and putting up a team-best .851 OPS. But all the numbers in the world can’t match the emotional impact of what Arenado did on Sunday in a 2-0 win against his old club. In the first inning, he had a nifty assist from the hot corner; in the second inning, he hit a solo dinger; and in the fourth inning, he scored from first on a Yadi Molina double. This do-it-all performance came on top of key contributions in the first two games of the series, as Arenado doubled and scored in both the Cards’ 5-0 win on Friday and their 9-8 victory on Saturday. Compare this to what the Rockies deemed him to be worth at the beginning of February. Austin Gomber, the sole Major Leaguer they got in return for their superstar, has a 6.35 ERA in 34 innings for the Rock Men. Only one of the four prospects included in the trade package is currently playing above A ball.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Padres’ scuffling offense took a deep breath on Sunday and piled up 11 runs in a win over the Giants, a welcome turn of events considering the team scored 13 runs over their prior six games. Fernando Tatis Jr. is again thriving in the leadoff spot, logging four hits in nine at-bats over his past two games. One of those hits was a 454-foot homer off Johnny Cueto on Sunday that landed in the center-field bleachers. Tatis has seven homers and a batting average north of .350 in the leadoff spot, compared to a .122 average in all other spots. Maybe leave him at the top?”
Tim Kurkjian, ESPN.com: “The value of the hit has been lost. There were well over 1,000 more strikeouts than hits in April, a first in any month in MLB history. We're headed for a league batting average (currently .234) lower than 1968, the year of the pitcher. It is not the hitters' fault. This is what the game has urged them to do: get the ball up in the air -- do damage. The players get paid a lot of money to hit that way. But it's time for our young GMs and hitting coaches to acknowledge that this way isn't working. The pitchers made an adjustment after getting their brains beat out 20 years ago. Now it's the hitters' turn to make a change; otherwise we'll have more and more six-hit, 30-punchout games.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “On Friday, Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the 2021 season (sorry, MadBum). The element of luck required for such a feat makes it hard to scale. For instance, there were four no hitters through the same stretch in 1917 and only one the remainder of the season. (The St. Louis Browns no-hit the Chicago White Sox in consecutive games on May 5 and 6 to really drive home how random the rate can be for relatively rare occurrences.) That said, the rest of the league-wide stats so far this season do little to dispel the notion that we could be on pace for a record number of no-hitters. If they continue at this clip — again, unlikely, but for argument’s sake — we could end up with 20 (!!) no-hitters this year. And a whole lot of push notifications. On the whole, that’ll be just another sign that Something Needs To Be Done to change the balance between offense and pitching, but what about on an individual basis?”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Miley didn’t really require that much luck to get here; he had a great start leaning heavily on his cutter and change, garnering weak contact and picking up a few punchouts. Is that all it takes for a no-hitter, now? If it is we’re going to break the seasonal record for no-hitters (seven, in the modern era) before the All-Star break.”
MEGAPHONE
“They're a good lineup. They got on a roll, they all started hitting, so it's pretty apparent in the four games that we've played them already. It's just up to us to stop the bleeding and put an end to it quicker than it's happened.”
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller, on getting battered by the Cincinnati Reds in a 14-1 loss.