Tipsheet: Cardinals' NL Central rivals take advantage of slumping Dodgers

Matt Snyder , CBSSports.com : “Since starting 8-10, the Cardinals have gone 13-4 with a +25 run differential. Not only do they lead the NL Central by a pair of games, but they sport the best record in the NL. Only the Red Sox have a better record among all MLB reams. If you look at some of the personnel (Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, just to name two), it feels like they could be playing even better. Harrison Bader recently came back from injury. Rookie Dylan Carlson is on a tear and ace Jack Flaherty is 6-0 with a 1.70 ERA in his last six starts. The Cardinals have a big week coming, with a chance to put some distance between them and the Brewers (three in Milwaukee) and then make a statement against the Padres in San Diego, including on two national broadcasts.”

Lauren Thiesen, The Defector: “Given the information we possess about former Rockies’ GM Jeff Bridich—the money he spent on Ian Desmond and Daniel Murphy, the money he didn’t spend on D.J. LeMahieu, the awful trade that dealt franchise centerpiece Nolan Arenado not even two months before Bridich’s departure—it’s difficult to view his tenure with the club as anything other than an incredible act of sabotage. The decline of the Rockies, who just a few years ago won 87 and then 91 games, has been so sharp, so quick, and so blatantly caused by obviously dumb front office choices that incompetence alone is not a sufficient explanation, and that apparent truth only shifted into sharper focus after the Rockies got swept by Arenado’s new team, the Cardinals, this weekend. In 35 games so far this year with his new club, Arenado has swiftly bounced back from a subpar 2020 and established himself as certainly one of if not the very best player on the winningest team in the National League. He’s playing solid defense at third as usual, rarely striking out, and putting up a team-best .851 OPS. But all the numbers in the world can’t match the emotional impact of what Arenado did on Sunday in a 2-0 win against his old club. In the first inning, he had a nifty assist from the hot corner; in the second inning, he hit a solo dinger; and in the fourth inning, he scored from first on a Yadi Molina double. This do-it-all performance came on top of key contributions in the first two games of the series, as Arenado doubled and scored in both the Cards’ 5-0 win on Friday and their 9-8 victory on Saturday. Compare this to what the Rockies deemed him to be worth at the beginning of February. Austin Gomber, the sole Major Leaguer they got in return for their superstar, has a 6.35 ERA in 34 innings for the Rock Men. Only one of the four prospects included in the trade package is currently playing above A ball.”