Tipsheet: Cardinals pile more misery on plunging Padres

The San Diego Padres are still competing. They proved with their valiant rally in Sunday’s 8-7 loss to the Cardinals.'
But they can't stop losing.
The force of their sustained failure is driving them into the ground. Negative momentum, fueled by the decimation of the starting rotation, dooms them to one ugliest collapses in modern times.
The Cardinals were only too glad to contribute to the Padres' demise with their weekend sweep.
San Diego has dropped 24 of their last 34 games. The Padres finish out their lost season with series against the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Giants again.
All of those teams are fighting for a division title. None of them will show pity on the Padres, who could finish with a losing record after entering this season with sky-high hopes.
“No doubt, it’s an uphill fight,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after Sunday’s 8-7 loss. “But this is a group of guys that knows how to fight and we’re going to fight together until the end.”
Speaking of fighting, Padres superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. got into it in the dugout during Saturday’s 3-2 loss. Tatis was furious after one of umpire Phil Cuzzi’s called-strike guesses and Machado told him to get over it – in terms more blunt and profane.
Peacemakers had to separate the two.
"It's not viewed negatively," Tingler said. "We're a family. We're not going to discuss the details, but we care. There's passion. There's frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen.”
And . . .
"I think any time stakes are high and everybody knows what's at stake, anything can happen,” Tingler said. “We can have disagreements, but we still love each other, we play for each other, we care about one another, and so when you have those strong emotions on both sides, things happen. I can't predict what's going to happen the next couple weeks."
Tatis’ fun weekend continued Sunday when he dropped a fly ball in shallow center field and then threw to the wrong base to fuel the Cardinals’ five-run first inning.
The Padres could have shut down after that blunder, but they didn’t.
“It’s not gone our way,” reliever Craig Stammen said. “A lot of injuries, some bad breaks in games, other teams making great plays, too. But one thing I know about this team is there’s no quit. It would have been easy to quit today. We’re going to continue to show up these last two weeks.”
Stammen restored order in the game with shutdown pitching and set the stage for a Padres push that give their devastated fans a sliver of hope.
"Last time while I was on the Zoom I said it was going to be the greatest comeback in San Diego history," Stammen said. "I still believe it. The rest of those guys in the clubhouse still believe it. I was hoping it wouldn't go this way, but here we are."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Padres were projected to be one of the NL’s two best teams, albeit in a division occupied by the other one, the Dodgers. But while the defending champions have indeed been one of the top two, it’s been the Giants, not the Padres, who have provided their closest competition; San Diego has spent just 14 days in first place in the NL West. Even so, they spent nearly three-quarters of the season with Playoff Odds of 75% or better, but have gone just 16-28 since the deadline, and 10-24 since August 10.”
Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “At the start of the year, the Padres were ambitious and trendy and projected to top 95 wins, per PECOTA. Coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2006—and a year where they won more playoff games than any other in this millennium—the San Diego front office added a bunch of enticing arms to what was already a charismatic and dangerous roster, seemingly building the Padres into a serious threat to the Dodgers’ supremacy. (Justin Turner, notably said of the Padres back in spring training, “We’re going to get 19 World Series games this year.”) But the unexpected rise of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West, dips in production from guys like Wil Myers and Machado, and injury problems with last year’s ace Dinelson Lamet (not to mention everyone else on the pitching staff ) have all combined to produce a forgettable year whose postseason hopes are currently hanging by a thread. Baseball Reference’s playoff odds, which a month ago gave the Padres a one-in-three chance of finding the postseason, now allows the team just the slimmest of hopes.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The NL West race has been as spectacular as advertised all season, and it’s barreling toward an even better finish as the regular season enters the home stretch. One game separates the Giants and Dodgers, and it’s possible that it’ll take more than 162 games to decide the division winner. The Giants, holding on to first place, have 12 games remaining, all against division rivals, but only six against a contending team (they have two series remaining with the Padres, one at home and one on road). The other six are against the Rockies (road) and D-backs (home). The Dodgers have a similar schedule, but one wrinkle -- they end the regular season with a three-game home set with another National League powerhouse, the Brewers, who will have wrapped up their own division race long before the final weekend. The Dodgers’ other series are vs. the Rockies (road), D-backs (road) and Padres (home).”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Even with Jacob deGrom and his 1.08 ERA injured, the NL Cy Young race is shaping up as an all-timer. Walker Buehler is 14-3 with a 2.32 ERA. Zack Wheeler leads the field in innings, strikeouts, complete games, and shutouts. Max Scherzer leads in ERA and WHIP, and is on course for one of the greatest post-trade sprints in league history. Yet even among this illustrious group, Corbin Burnes is enjoying the most spectacular season of all. The Brewers right-hander has posted his fair share of statement games, including a record-tying 10 consecutive strikeouts in a start in August and eight no-hit innings with 14 strikeouts in Milwaukee’s combined no-hitter in Burnes’s most recent start. The totality of Burnes’s performance this season, moreover, is unprecedented. Right now, Burnes leads all qualified National League pitchers in both strikeouts (12.4) and walks (1.7) per nine innings; the only other AL/NL pitcher to lead his league in both is Walter Johnson, all the way back in 1913.”
Ben Carsley, Baseball Reference: “You never know what you’re going to get when you scan the day’s box scores. Sometimes it’s the scores themselves that take you aback, like when the Blue Jays put up a 22-spot last week. Other times it’s the individual performances that stand out, like, well, a half-dozen or so Shohei Ohtani lines from this season. Often, you’ll notice when a person, team, or event looks out of place, a la Jose Abreu at third base. Yet there’s one type of box score delight that reigns supreme in my estimation: the one that makes your brain go: wait, THAT guy is still around? The feeling you get when you see that Shelby Miller—yes, that Shelby Miller—is still playing baseball in the year of our lord 2021. Once one of the game’s top young pitchers, Miller’s career has not gone according to plan. He’s thrown just 88 innings since 2017 thanks to injuries and underperformance, often serving as a reclamation project for some of the league’s least inspiring clubs–in the past five years, Miller has been a D’Back, a Ranger, a Cub, and at present, most starkly, a Pirate. We now find Miller, a decade removed from his prospect status and nearly as far removed from relevance, gutting it out for the game he presumably loves. We find a millionaire pitching the ninth inning of a September game for a Pittsburgh team bereft of ambition, a future, or talent. There’s not much left for Miller to play for—a non-roster invite to another team in spring training, perhaps—but play on he does.”
MEGAPHONE
“The fact still remains that we have really important games left to play. There is just no time to think about it. No time to dwell on it. There is just no choice to make. The only choice is to move forward. That’s how I’m choosing to think about it and that’s how our team will approach it the rest of the way.”
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, after his team lost its eighth consecutive series.