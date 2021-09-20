Tipsheet: Cardinals pile more misery on plunging Padres

Ben Carsley, Baseball Reference: “You never know what you’re going to get when you scan the day’s box scores. Sometimes it’s the scores themselves that take you aback, like when the Blue Jays put up a 22-spot last week. Other times it’s the individual performances that stand out, like, well, a half-dozen or so Shohei Ohtani lines from this season. Often, you’ll notice when a person, team, or event looks out of place, a la Jose Abreu at third base. Yet there’s one type of box score delight that reigns supreme in my estimation: the one that makes your brain go: wait, THAT guy is still around? The feeling you get when you see that Shelby Miller—yes, that Shelby Miller—is still playing baseball in the year of our lord 2021. Once one of the game’s top young pitchers, Miller’s career has not gone according to plan. He’s thrown just 88 innings since 2017 thanks to injuries and underperformance, often serving as a reclamation project for some of the league’s least inspiring clubs–in the past five years, Miller has been a D’Back, a Ranger, a Cub, and at present, most starkly, a Pirate. We now find Miller, a decade removed from his prospect status and nearly as far removed from relevance, gutting it out for the game he presumably loves. We find a millionaire pitching the ninth inning of a September game for a Pittsburgh team bereft of ambition, a future, or talent. There’s not much left for Miller to play for—a non-roster invite to another team in spring training, perhaps—but play on he does.”