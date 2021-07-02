Tipsheet: Cardinals resume free fall while Brewers roll on

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “If you were wondering, the New York Post headline on this one was “Yankees acquire Tim Locastro from Diamondbacks as season crumbles.” Not to give them points but, it’s getting hard to argue. Nothing against Locastro, but even if you’re willing to disregard the .491 OPS (as DRC+ does, assigning an 87) there doesn’t appear to be much chance of a significant deadline addition in the Bronx, and one is desperately needed. No matter how he performs, it’s hard to see Locastro convincing Bombers faithful the right addition was made—he was born in Syracuse, best known to Yankees fans as the purgatory to which the Mets send their Triple-A player to remind them of their Metsian original sin. But the Mets aren’t New York’s second-best team right now—the Yankees are nine out in the division, where they reside in fourth, two places above their spot in the Wild Card race. And it’s true there’s a team distant in the AL East race whose run differential portends a coming surge—it’s just not the Yankees (–3 run differential), it’s the Blue Jays (+64). If the front office’s hands are as tied as they appear to add monetarily, it’s understandable there’s little space to improve the roster. It’s just not clear how that edict is sensible for the sport’s most valuable team, nor where the Yankees will find the push to edge into the playoffs.”