Tipsheet: Cardinals resume free fall while Brewers roll on

You can see where this baseball season is headed.
The Cardinals temporarily halted their fall from relevance by sweeping the historically bad Arizona Diamondbacks this week. But that merely put their descent on pause.
They sank to nine games back in the National League Central Thursday. They lost 5-2 in Colorado despite getting another tough-minded performance from their stopper, Adam Wainwright.
They returned centerfielder Harrison Bader to their lineup and he added another 0-for-4 performance to his pile.
Nolan Arenado celebrated his return to Coors Field with a 0-for-4 effort of his own.
After hitting .184 in June, weary catcher Yadier Molina began July with another hitless game.
Normally reliable reliever Giovanny Gallegos imploded in the ninth inning with two walks and a three-run homer allowed.
Meanwhile the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to nine games by stepping on the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2.
“When everyone's out there hitting the way we are, throwing the ball the way we are, playing good defense, I think we're a really scary team,” Pirates starting pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “I think a lot of teams around the league know that.”
Indeed they do. The trend lines couldn't be more clear.
The Brewers figure to inflict more punishment on the Pirates this weekend while the Cardinals will expose their vulnerable starting rotation to Mile High abuse in Denver.
Then the Cardinals continue their road trip with series against the surprising San Francisco Giants and the increasingly desperate Chicago Cubs before the All-Star break.
Could the Cardinals add some stopgap help before the trade deadline? Sure, but the Milwaukee Brewers see an opportunity to bury the rest of the division this summer – so they should become aggressive buyers before the end of the month.
This is shaping up as the Brew Crew’s year. They are 6 ½ games up on the second-place Chicago Cubs, fans are pouring back into their stadium, and the opportunity to roll into postseason play again is at hand.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Others could certainly get creative at shortstop, but Oakland is the only clear contender with a clear need at the position. Because [Trevor] Story will make nearly $6 million in the last two months of 2021 before reaching free agency, that complicates any potential deal -- especially with the low-budget A’s. Teams don’t value rental position player help nearly as much as they do rental pitching help (the Orioles’ lackluster return for Manny Machado in 2018 is evidence of this), so unless they’re willing to eat some salary, the Rockies could struggle to get what they deem to be an appropriate package. Ultimately, they will have to weigh the value of the offers against the value of the Draft pick compensation they’d receive if/when Story signs elsewhere over the offseason. As crazy as it sounds, the latter might actually be the better path. If you were the Rockies’ next GM hire, would you rather have a top-35 pick in the Draft or some marginal prospects that you didn’t select?”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “With all of Paul DeJong's struggles, St. Louis would seem a reasonable option. Two issues. First, the Cardinals are not good enough to deal for a player like Story when he's due to hit free agency after the season. And then there's the optics for Colorado. It already shipped Nolan Arenado to St. Louis this offseason. Sending him and Story? No shot.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Cardinals have had issues in the past with trading away young players who found success elsewhere, like Luke Voit, Randy Arozarena and Adolis García. Be that by tough luck or troubles with internal evaluations, other teams are going to aim high, hoping they can continue the pattern.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “New York's lineup is largely the same as last season, which is part of the problem. Everyone is year older and they remain overly right-handed. They're susceptible to hard-throwing righties and prone to hitting into double plays, and they're not hitting enough home runs to compensate. The Yankees are designed to do one thing and they're not doing that one thing. Based on current records, it's going to take 95 wins to reach the postseason in the American League. The Yankees need to go 54-28 the rest of the way to get to 95 wins, or a 107-win pace across a 162-game season. Can this team do that? Sure, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world to see them go on a three-month tear, but it would need to happen quick.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “If you were wondering, the New York Post headline on this one was “Yankees acquire Tim Locastro from Diamondbacks as season crumbles.” Not to give them points but, it’s getting hard to argue. Nothing against Locastro, but even if you’re willing to disregard the .491 OPS (as DRC+ does, assigning an 87) there doesn’t appear to be much chance of a significant deadline addition in the Bronx, and one is desperately needed. No matter how he performs, it’s hard to see Locastro convincing Bombers faithful the right addition was made—he was born in Syracuse, best known to Yankees fans as the purgatory to which the Mets send their Triple-A player to remind them of their Metsian original sin. But the Mets aren’t New York’s second-best team right now—the Yankees are nine out in the division, where they reside in fourth, two places above their spot in the Wild Card race. And it’s true there’s a team distant in the AL East race whose run differential portends a coming surge—it’s just not the Yankees (–3 run differential), it’s the Blue Jays (+64). If the front office’s hands are as tied as they appear to add monetarily, it’s understandable there’s little space to improve the roster. It’s just not clear how that edict is sensible for the sport’s most valuable team, nor where the Yankees will find the push to edge into the playoffs.”
MEGAPHONE
"Am I mad at what I see? Absolutely. I am aggravated, frustrated, angry, but that's not going to push me into a knee-jerk reaction to get rid of somebody that I believe the players respect, want to play for, want to win for and, overall, has done a good job keeping that clubhouse together through these difficult three months."
New York Yankees manager Hal Steinbrenner, during a conference call with reporters.