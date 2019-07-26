There is no doubt the Pirates will be sellers before the July 31 trade deadline. The Cardinals made sure of that with their four-game sweep in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates have lost 11 of their last 13 games. “We haven’t played winning baseball," manger Clint Hurdle told reporters after Thursday's loss. "We haven’t connected the dots. We haven’t been able to get our hitting and our pitching and our defense all synced up.”
Also, the team learned that outfielder Gregory Polanco (shoulder) and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (elbow) are likely done for the season.
The Pirates have pitching to sell. But the Cardinals blew up starter Jordan Lyles, which didn't exactly help his trade value.
Reliever Keone Kela might have punched his ticket out of town by clashing with a team staffer after returning from the 60-day DL. The Pirates could get a nice return for Kela, who previously had a 24-save season as the team's closer.
The big trade prize is current Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez. While general manager Neal Huntington has expressed interest in keeping Vazquez for the long haul, teams are lining up with bids.
The Dodgers want him, according to various reports, as do the Nationals and Astros.
Writing for MLB.com, Adam Berry offered this take on the Pirates:
What they need: It’s unlikely that the Pirates will make a dramatic move in either direction, but one NL scout said their best move for the long haul might be dealing All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez to reload their roster. The scout said the Pirates have some interesting, controllable hitters like Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman and prospects Ke’Bryan Hayes and Cole Tucker, but the scout believes Pittsburgh needs more "impact talent" offensively and on the mound to have a chance in the division next season. “I liked their pitching back in April,” the scout said, “but they clearly need more.”
Who they might move: An NL scout suggested Pittsburgh is willing to part with players on expiring contracts, as expected, particularly Corey Dickerson, Jordan Lyles and (Francisco) Liriano. Multiple evaluators wondered if they would consider moving Opening Day setup man Keone Kela after his recent suspension, but one wondered if it’s too late, considering he just returned Wednesday from a shoulder injury. One NL scout doubted anybody will convince them to part with Vazquez, although an AL scout noted that he is “by far” their best asset considering his talent and team-friendly contract.
What they can get: An NL scout suggested some of their pending free agents -- Dickerson, Liriano, Lyles and Melky Cabrera -- might net the Pirates “some decent prospects to add to a solid farm system” as long as they play well heading into the Deadline. One scout pointed to the deal they swung with the Dodgers in 2017, when they traded lefty reliever (Tony) Watson in a deal headlined by intriguing shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz. “You could do a whole lot worse than that,” the scout said.
Here is what folks are writing about the trade chatter:
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: "(The Brewers have) lost both Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin to oblique injuries this week. This club, I would argue, needed pitching help when Woodruff and Chacin were healthy, and it needs it all the more now if it’s going to have any hope of staying afloat in the NL Central and building off last year’s NLCS appearance. The problem (for those of us eager for some action) is that Milwaukee general manager David Stearns is really good at his job and not prone toward emotional moves. A proliferation of late-July and August off-days (including Thursday) allows them to manage the Woodruff absence, which Stearns publicly brushed off as 'temporary.' And it’s not as if Chacin, with a 5.79 ERA, was contributing much, anyway. Best guess here is the Brewers do add to their rotation, but they probably won’t push the panic button with a deal that jump-starts the market."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "The Phillies’ playoff odds are a mere 28.3% as their roster has crumbled around them, but they may not have a choice but to try to buy their way back into the hunt. Philadelphia is built to win in the short-term but has no real assets to move even if it continues to slide down the standings. The problem for Matt Klentak is that his team’s problems are wide-ranging. That may mean a flurry of moves for the Phillies, or it may mean a quiet week as they instead try to fix things internally. The same is true of the Red Sox, who need reinforcements across the board but don’t have the prospects to afford the elite options. Dave Dombrowski is going to have to get creative to improve his team, but never rule him out of getting wild at the deadline."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Other teams believe (Madison) Bumgarner indeed may be staying. There were only a handful of scouts to watch him Tuesday — including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He pitched seven innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. Certainly, he’s the biggest prize on the trade market, yielding a 2.00 ERA in his last six starts, with 41 strikeouts in 36 innings and an opposing batting average of .221. He’s the ideal piece for contenders, a pending free agent who happens to have the glossiest postseason resume of any starter on the market. So will the Giants give up on a playoff berth, particularly with this being (Bruce) Bochy’s final season of his Hall of Fame managerial career, for potential future building blocks? Do they keep Bumgarner, but trade away (Will) Smith, knowing they have the deepest and perhaps most powerful bullpen in the National League? Do they stand pat, believing this magical run is going to last two more months, giving Bochy and Bumgarner a parting gift to forever remember? Or do they possibly, as one Giants executive suggested, let Bumgarner make the decision himself. The Giants revere Bumgarner so much that they may give him the option of staying put, or being traded, the executive told USA TODAY Sports. If he stays, he would be subjected to a qualifying offer at the season’s conclusion, which could depress his free-agent value, just as it did last winter for pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel."
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "The number of teams that have inquired about starting pitching this month is bountiful. There are those with clear, abundant needs (Milwaukee, Houston, Minnesota, New York Yankees, Atlanta, Philadelphia), others whose desire isn't quite as acute but is very real (Oakland, TampaBay, Los Angeles Angels) and even those trying to buy and sell simultaneously (San Diego, Cleveland, Texas). In fact, the Rangers' plans to move Mike Minor have come into focus in recent days, and while he made his scheduled start Wednesday afternoon, it is likely his last with Texas. The Rangers, rival executives say, are seeking a significant return for Minor because of strong interest in acquiring him. The allure of Minor goes beyond his public numbers: a 3.00 ERA, 136 strikeouts in 135 innings and, according to Baseball-Reference.com, 6.0 wins above replacement, the most pitching WAR in all of MLB. (FanGraphs, which uses a different formula, credits Minor with 2.7 WAR, good for 19th best in baseball.) Two teams' internal metrics assign significant weight to Minor's performance this season because of strong competition and pitching at Globe Life Park, a hitters' paradise."
MEGAPHONE
"This could be a week which defines our season. Playing the Brewers, playing the Cardinals, trade deadline. Everyone is thinking we're going to make moves. I think we might look back on this week at the end of the season and it will tell us a lot about where we (end up) at the end of the year."
• Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, to ESPN.com.