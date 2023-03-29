Skepticism abounds about the Cardinals pitching for 2023.

Folks who build and run projection models are not impressed with this group. FanGraphs ranks the Cardinals’ rotation 20th in the majors and their bullpen 12th.

The team’s lack of a “true ace” comes up in most season previews, as does the heavy reliance on the outstanding fielding by starters Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz and Jake Woodford.

And there is also concern about the depth of the bullpen and the lack of swing-and-miss stuff beyond closer Ryan Helsley.

Writing for FanGraphs, Paul Sporer had these observations about the starters:

Mikolas is a high-floor innings-eater who thrives with excellent control. Since returning to the majors in 2018, his 4% walk rate leads baseball among the 112 starters with at least 400 innings pitched. Montgomery has a 6% walk rate in that same time (good for 29th out of those 112 pitchers) while possessing some real strikeout upside that we don’t see from Mikolas. He could easily repeat or improve upon his 3.48 ERA and 1.09 WHIP from last year. It’s been a while since we have seen Flaherty’s ace upside, but it’s certainly not gone at age 27. The Cardinals would gladly take those projected numbers, especially the volume, as he has just 114 innings since 2021.

Wainwright has been able to thoroughly outrun his 4.26 SIERA the last three seasons with a 3.34 ERA thanks to that aforementioned defense aiding him to a tremendous .275 BABIP, good for 18th in the league (min. 300 IP). A strained groin will land him on the IL to start the season and at 41-years-old, he is unlikely to get a fourth straight 30-plus start season (excluding 2020, of course). Woodford will fill in for Wainwright at the outset of the season and fits the team mold as a control artist who relies on the defense, if at a much lower level than the rest of the group. A pair of disaster starts greatly inflated Matz’s ERA last year, as severe shoulder and knee injuries limited him to just 48 innings. The Cardinals need him to stay healthy in year two of a four-year deal.

Writing for FanGraphs, Eric Longenhagen had these takes on the bullpen.

Another group full of guys with plus or better fastball velocity, if we’re picking bullpens in a schoolyard the Cardinals probably get selected higher than 12th. Things really clicked for Ryan Helsley last year and he somehow had a velo spike, going from averaging 97 mph to 99. He also nearly doubled his curveball usage from 6% to 10%. He was in baseball’s 97th percentile or better in many categories, including fastball velo, opponent’s expected batting average and SLG, and whiff%. Quite simply, healthy Helsley is one of the best couple of closers in baseball . . . (Giovanny) Gallegos has been a rock since he was acquired from the Yankees, producing at a rate commensurate with a 60-grade starter on a per-inning basis.

After Helsley and Gallegos, this group has some hard-throwing guys whose fastballs don’t miss a ton of bats due to their shape and approach angle. Jordan Hicks and Andre Pallante are chief among them. Pallante’s sinker and cutter are nasty enough, and his repertoire is deep enough from his prospect days as a starter that he remains unpredictable enough to get outs. He’s a great option to come in, get a groundball to escape a jam, and then stay in for at least another inning. Hicks is a 99 mph groundball machine who has posted a 4.17 FIP each of the last two years.

The rest of the Cardinals bullpen personifies either vanilla stability (Chris Stratton, Zack Thompson, Packy Naughton) or extreme volatility, with no in-between.

So, no, the situation is not hopeless. But analysts see lots of what-ifs in both the rotation and bullpen.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals seem content to win what has been a soft division in recent seasons, in addition to around 90 games. But they've also gone 1-9 in their past four playoff series, losing the wild-card series in 2020 and 2022, the wild-card game in 2021 and getting swept in the 2019 NLCS. Will they go any further in 2023? They do have some exciting prospects on the way, but if Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado slip from their high level of 2022, even the division title isn't a guarantee.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “If the division rival Cardinals look the same every year, the Brewers do as well. Great starting pitching? Check. Shaky lineup that’s quixotically depending on Christian Yelich to regain his MVP form to score enough runs? Also check. Milwaukee could eke out another division crown this season; it also might trade Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, and/or Brandon Woodruff at the deadline, with all three poised to reach free agency after the 2024 season.”

Adam McCalvy, MLB.com: “The Brewers are deep in starting pitching and have a better lineup than you think (just look at the numbers – they were 10th last year in runs per game). But they are relying on a whole lot of things to go right in the bullpen. Will Devin Williams continue to thrive now that he’s entering his first full season as the closer? Can Matt Bush solve his propensity for the long ball? Can Peter Strzelecki and Hoby Milner build on last year’s breakouts? Will Adrian Houser thrive in relief when he would prefer to start? When will Aaron Ashby be back from his shoulder injury? Which unknowns will emerge?”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Cleveland still has one of baseball’s smallest payrolls at $91 million, but they brought in some power with the signing of first baseman Josh Bell, who has hit 81 homers the past three full seasons, along with veteran catcher Mike Zunino. They also were uber-aggressive pursuing Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy, offering several of their top prized prospects, only for Oakland to instead trade him to Atlanta . . . It reveals how much the Guardians’ front office is committed to winning a World Series title before Francona hangs up his spikes, even if it means trading some of their future stars from their elite farm system – ranked fourth by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline – for immediate help . . . There’s really no reason why the Guardians can’t be a World Series contender. They have one of the game’s premier talents in third baseman Jose Ramirez. Bieber is a perennial Cy Young candidate after winning it in 2020. Emmanuel Clase is the greatest closer in the American League. And they have plenty of versatility, depth and a loaded farm system.”

Dan Moore, Baseball Prospectus: “For 25 years now, rooting for the A’s has felt a lot like being caught in a toxic relationship—beguiling when it’s good, belittling the rest of the time. This is, on the one hand, a product of owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval’s peculiar approach to fan-service, which revolves around taunting fans online, gaslighting them in the news and repelling them in person; ahead of the 2022 A’s home opener, Fisher purged the Oakland Coliseum of most of its concessions and many of its contractors, which had the maximally insulting effect of guaranteeing that at a game attended by fewer than 18,000 people, what fans had shown up would nevertheless have to wait 30 minutes anytime they wanted a hot dog or a beer. Though in truth A’s fans have become inured to this kind of neglect. We could live with it, if we had to. We don’t need nice things—we in fact quite like the Coliseum, along with the feral cats who’ve colonized it—and we don’t need to be coddled. What’s far more draining, I think, is how Fisher approaches the actual baseball part of the fan-franchise relationship.”

MEGAPHONE

“After what we did last year, winning the World Series is definitely our goal this year. We couldn’t say that with a straight face before the season last year. Our goal was just to have fun, and the success followed. Now we’re thinking, ‘let’s actually do the whole thing this year.’”

Cleveland Guardians reliever Eli Morgan, to USA Today.