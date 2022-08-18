Tipsheet: Cardinals' top prospects climb in independent rankings

By bowing out of the Juan Soto bidding, the Cardinals hung on to their best long-term assets while also saving a huge chunk of payroll space to spend on future needs.

Some folks remain miffed about this, but the undeniable pitching boost the Cardinals acquired before the trade deadline instead has appeased much of the fan base. Also, the team keeps winning.

In the near term, the Cardinals must battle to reach the playoff bracket with seven national league teams going for six spots.

In the long term, opportunities abound. We’ll see if the front office takes full advantage the scenario, but independent analysts like what they see.

At CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson offered this overview:

The Cardinals are one of the best teams at blending analytics with traditional scouting. That alchemy has seen them unearth two of the best hitting prospects in the minors, in third baseman/outfielder Jordan Walker (who has elite raw strength) and shortstop Masyn Winn (a former two-way player). This year's first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe is a polished lefty who should move quickly and may have a better career than some of the arms drafted ahead of him. Righty Tink Hence is enjoying a boost of helium right now, and the Cardinals have a slew of others who should continue climbing prospect lists, including righty Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy. Don't sleep on outfielder Alec Burleson, either: he'd be in the majors with many other clubs, having already established himself as capable against Triple-A pitching.

On MLB.com’s updated Top 100 Prospects list, Walker jumped from No. 30 to No. 6 industry-wide. His Springfield teammate Winn ranked among the highest-ranked newcomers to the list. He came in at No. 54 while grading out as having the “best arm” among the prospects.

Over at ESPN, Kirby McDaniel ranked Walker No. 5 on his updated Top 50 list.

He wrote:

Walker, who had some defensive concerns tied to lateral quickness coming out of high school, has improved at third base since then, but the reasons he's this high are his 40-homer potential, solid approach and good contact skills. I think he'll be a big league factor in the back half of 2023, which means the Cards have a unique decision to make with Nolan Gorman. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt -- and helps explain why Walker started playing the outfield recently.

McDaniel ranked Winn at No. 21, explaining:

Winn is one of the biggest risers on this list, going from a toolsy hitter with OK results to dramatically improving his approach and in-game power. His tools are still even more exciting than his results this year, with an 80-grade arm and above-to-plus hit, power and run tools, not to mention two potential 70-grade pitches (fastball, curveball) when he occasionally pitches.

On Baseball America’s August Top 100 risers, Hence, pitching at the Class A level, came in at No. 61. The publication explained:

Few players have more helium than Hence as he’s continued to dominate Low-A Florida State League hitters over limited innings. Hence is flashing tremendous potential with big stuff, athleticism and pitchability that has made him one of the most exciting prospects in the lower minors. Hence sits 94-96 mph, touching 98 mph with a low release height that allows him to create a difficult approach angle for hitters to get on plane. His primary secondary is a high-70s curveball with moderate depth that he gets whiffs and chases against. Hence shows feel for the changeup and has shown the ability to get whiffs against the pitch. The biggest question Hence faces is his lack of a professional track record and limited exposure to a lineup the second time through the order.

On the downside, Baseball America dropped Matthew Liberatore to No. 79 with this assessment:

Liberatore impressed following an aggressive assignment to Triple-A last season, adjusting his arsenal throughout the year and showing the ability to command the zone. In 2022, Liberatore has backed up in several areas. His command hasn’t been quite as crisp and he’s struggled to keep the ball in the park. Still just 22 years old, Liberatore is still a Top 100 prospect, but the expectations for his long-term role have adjusted. Liberatore doesn’t have the No. 2 or 3 starter upside many had envisioned and might be more of a solid, back-of-the-rotation innings eater. On the bright side, Liberatore has missed more bats this season but it’s been at the expense of his overall execution.

Also notable is the hitting of Moises Gomez, a 23-year old outfielder who could win the minor league home-run title this season. After posting a 1.106 on-base plus slugging percentage at Springfield, he made the adjustment to Triple-A while building a .908 OPS.

The Cardinals must figure out where he and Burleson fit in the organization’s crowded outfield.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “(Dylan) Carlson has been a primary right fielder in the majors, but the injury to Harrison Bader (and eventual trade to the Yankees) pressed him into center-field duty. His good speed, outfield instincts, and expert tutelage from Willie McGee have allowed Carlson to thrive at that up-the-middle position. Despite having manned center for just 370 defensive innings in 2022, Carlson ranks fourth among center fielders this season with 7.0 defensive runs saved according to Sports Info Solutions. Statcast's Outs Above Average, probably the best public-facing defensive metric, also sees Carlson as a clear plus in center thus far. The numbers square with the eye test, as Carlson's reads and tracking skills have noticeably improved.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The Dodgers have cruised to the best record in the game without much help from Buehler. When the team shut him down in June, he was on pace for the worst season of his career. A career-low strikeout rate is the easiest way to describe what ailed him, but trouble abounded: his fastball shape deteriorated, which led to problems with pretty much everything else. Buehler didn’t blame the injury for his struggles to that point, but it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to wonder whether the two are related. Three months turns out to have been an optimistic estimate for Buehler’s days off. Earlier this week, the team announced that Buehler will have elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the year, playoffs included. It’s not yet known how much additional time he’ll miss – a team source noted that the MRI was unclear – but regardless of the result of the surgery, Buehler won’t throw another pitch for the Dodgers this season, which means they’ll have to figure out a new playoff rotation.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “Maybe you’ve sort of let baseball fade into the background as the dog days of summer have worn on, which is an entirely acceptable way to live your life. You may then be surprised to learn that the New York Yankees, who you might remember having spent the first three months of the season winning at a historic pace, are currently playing like total butt, and have been doing so for long enough that it no longer looks or feels like a standard slump. Now you know. People might not believe you when you tell them this. In our Slack, only discussion of our terrible teams is allowed. So when I broke in to Tigers and Nationals chat to bemoan that the Yankees are basically unwatchable right now, I was treated with scorn and derision . . . My boss told me to shut up and that he wanted to Stone Cold Stunner me, which I will be informing HR of presently. But it’s true! After closing June with a 56-21 record and a 14-game division lead, the Yankees have gone 13-13 in July and 3-11 in August through Tuesday’s listless 3-1 home loss to the Rays to drop their fifth straight series. Since their high-water mark on July 9, the Yankees have played .333 baseball, worse than everyone but (yes) the Tigers and Nationals.”

Justin Klugh, Baseball Prospectus: “The Phillies, 42-22 since June 3, came into Flushing last weekend with a statement to make. They were hitting, they were pitching, they were playing enough defense for people to look away suspiciously. In the series opener against the Mets, Alec Bohm made a devastatingly handsome bare-handed play at third, Bryson Stott became the first player to reach base four times in one game against Max Scherzer, and Matt Vierling threw out Starling Marte at the plate to give the Phillies their chance to win the game in the tenth, 2-1. They were then shut out for the rest of the series, blowing an especially unpleasant finale 6-0 with their ace, Zack Wheeler, on the mound. The statement was made. Unfortunately, it was, ‘We cannot hit your pitching.’”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “With this year's disappointment, does this mean the Tigers' rebuild has failed? Maybe. It might be too soon to tell. But either way, its duration has reached six years, and the end is not yet in sight. Such are the perils of rebuilding. You might make noise about trying to compete right now while transforming the organization into a unit built for annual contention. The team gets younger. Payroll begins to drop. Free agency is all but ignored. The losses pile up and the first-round draft slots start to land in the single digits. Your most intense fans begin to dwell on the prospect rankings more than the actual games. The question then becomes: How long is this rebuild going to take -- and will it ever be worth it? . . . Some might point out that winning a championship is the ultimate goal of a rebuild, and this is undeniably true. But there are teams that haven't won a championship in decades (Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, just to name a few) or, in some cases, have never won a championship (Milwaukee, San Diego, Tampa Bay, Colorado, Texas and Seattle). If one could argue that such teams have never really left rebuilding mode, that's probably setting the bar a little high.”

MEGAPHONE

“It's been to our own detriment, us thinking we can just go out there and roll over teams. Looking back on it, guys are realizing, it's not an easy thing to go win the division two years in a row. We're moving in the right direction.”

White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, on his team’s need to refocus.