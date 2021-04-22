Tipsheet: Cards castoff Garcia is flexing muscle with Rangers

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moments that I’m having,” García said. “I’m not trying to do too much, and I’m just trying to live this dream, you know. This is my dream, it is what I’ve always wanted to do and I’m trying to enjoy it as long as it goes. That's all you really need to know.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “The Dodgers were universally, unanimously, overwhelmingly regarded as the best team in baseball entering the season, and why not? They’re the defending World Series champs. They’ve won eight consecutive division titles, during which time they’ve won 41 more regular-season games than anyone else. They’d have been good if they did nothing at all, yet over the last two winters they went out and added Mookie Betts and Trevor Bauer. The expectations were weighty, to be sure. PECOTA, for example, pegged them at 104 wins before the season, and as of Tuesday, had them up to 106 wins. Projection systems, notorious for their conservativity, do not do that. Meanwhile, all the Dodgers have done is live up to those weighty dreams, and then some. Los Angeles is off to a 14-4 start after Tuesday's 1-0 win in Seattle. That's the best record in baseball, only one game off the best start in Los Angeles Dodger history, and the best 18-game start since the 2018 Red Sox went 16-2 on their way to 108 wins. It's a 126-victory pace, and while they are not going to actually win 126 -- probably, anyway -- you know where this is going. It’s not at all too early to ask the question that seems entirely too early to ask: Is this team going to end up setting new all-time standards for winning baseball?”