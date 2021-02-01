Tipsheet: Cards earn rave reviews for lopsided Arenado trade

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals are in an interesting spot. For years, they refused to make a big move, and while they haven't finished below .500 since 2007, they missed the playoffs from 2016 to 2018, the first time they had missed the playoffs three straight seasons since 1997-1999. That led to the [Paul] Goldschmidt trade for 2020 and they did reach the National League Championship Series. Most of their ‘big’ moves simply haven't worked out. [Dexter] Fowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal in 2017, but he has been below average at the plate. The two-year extension for 2020 and 2021 given to [Matt] Carpenter after his 36-homer season in 2018 hasn't panned out, as he struggled in both 2019 and 2020. Andrew Miller was supposed to be a big option out of the bullpen, but has a 4.12 ERA in two seasons. They've also had some bad luck – Carlos Martinez went from two-time All-Star starter to a mop-up reliever with a 9.90 ERA in 2020 and top pitching prospect Alex Reyes has battled injuries. The good news in a sense is that Fowler, Carpenter, Miller and Martinez can all come off the books after 2021 -- four players making a combined $58.7 million in 2021. The NL Central right now projects as the weakest division in the majors. The Cubs traded their Cy Young runner-up, the Reds are losing Trevor Bauer and have a bad offense (and no shortstop), the Brewers haven't done anything and the Pirates are trying to trade any veteran with a heartbeat. The Cardinals are not a great team, but adding the version of Arenado I think they'll get makes them the division favorite.”