Tipsheet: Cards fans must brace themselves for DH, tiebreaker rule

Fans who like to play along with manager Mike Shildt will need to adapt to the designated hitter and international tiebreaker during the 60-game mini-season.
And that will take some work.
Both rules make sense given the circumstances of the relaunch, since pitching will be at a premium.
Managers will handle their starters with care, then make heavy use of their bullpen to seek favorable matchups in this pressurized environment. So not having to worry aboutthe pitcher’s spot in the batting order makes a lot of sense.
Subtracting that strategic element simplifies the handling of pitchers.
The DH rule will lessen the need for pinch-hitters, which could lead to extra players collecting rust. It will be interesting to see how heavily managers rotate their players – particularly on teams with set or mostly set lineups.
Without the DH, versatile newcomer Brad Miller could expect to hit in every game, one way or another. Every game would have presented pinch-hitting opportunities when he didn’t start.
With the DH, it will be interesting to see how consistently he plays if he doesn’t earn an everyday job.
Then there is the tiebreaker: Putting a runner on second base to start an inning once the game reaches extra innings.
Tipsheet’s daughter played fast-pitch softball, so we’re quite familiar with tiebreaker strategy. In that sport, played on a smaller infield, the manager usually tried to bunt the runner to third.
If that worked, the opponent had to pull the infielders and outfielders in closer. And sometimes a manager would walk two batters to set up the force-out at home.
In baseball, bunting the runner to third could lead to an intentional walk to set up a double play defense. Also, the outfield would have to move in enough to make a play at the plate on shallow fly balls.
Batters who strike out a lot will definitely not like this rule. Whiffing with the winning run on third base will be especially painful.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this abbreviated season:
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Although the league and the players didn’t strike a deal that would have implemented a universal DH beyond this year, NL fans will be forced against their will to watch competent no. 9 hitters for at least a single season. Ironically, given the DH debate that’s been raging among fans for more than 45 years, the DH is one of the few areas where the owners and players are apparently aligned. Thus, the DH is reportedly in place on an interim basis as part of the sport’s health and safety protocol, ostensibly to protect pitchers from injury and/or fatigue . . . Suffice it to say that pitchers are, through no fault of their own, truly terrible at hitting and getting steadily worse over time; even the 'good' ones are bad by the standards of real hitters. There’s no legitimate slippery slope argument about what will happen if MLB confiscates pitchers’ bats: Unlike catching or shortstopping, pitching is a distinct and ultra-specialized skill that’s virtually impossible to hone at an elite level without embarrassing oneself as a batter.”
David Adler, MLB.com: “The simplest thing to do for the Cardinals would be to put (Matt) Carpenter at DH, Tommy Edman at third base and Tyler O'Neill in left field. Stick the athletic youngsters in the field and hope their promising bats continue to develop, and let the veteran Carpenter, a great hitter who dealt with a couple of injuries last year, preserve his health so you can keep his bat in the lineup. But maybe that doesn't work out perfectly. Then St. Louis has Brad Miller to plug in. Edman and Carpenter's versatility could help players like Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong get days off their feet by DHing, too. Oh, and if top prospect Dylan Carlson gets a call this season and the Cardinals end up with a surplus of bats, that DH spot could really come in handy.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “(Justin) Turner has had a hard time staying on the field lately due to injuries (ankle, back, wrist, hamstring), averaging just 123 games over the past three seasons. He set a high for the period with 135 games last year, but had his worst year defensively (-6.7 UZR, -3 DRS at third base). On a team with so many moving parts — Max Muncy, Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger can all play multiple positions — it seems less likely that the Dodgers commit to a single player at DH than determine their lineup based on matchups, but Turner might suffer less wear and tear if he spent significant time on hitter-only duty.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “My pet idea is to use tandem starters early on -- say, three innings apiece -- and then use them again in a few days. A more likely strategy is using your best reliever more often -- a guy such as Josh Hader, who pitched 75.1 innings last season, or just under one inning every two games. Without worrying about a six-month season, how many innings can he pitch in two months? Certainly one inning every two games, and I'd say even more than that. How about 40 innings in 60 games, 20 innings a month.”
Jarrett Seidler, Baseball Prospectus: “MLB has been trying to kill Weird Baseball for a few years now. In Minor League Baseball and the World Baseball Classic—two venues it controls the rules for without collective bargaining—it created a rule intended to speed up the end of the game, with a baserunner starting on second. MLB is poised to implement similar, with the hope of speeding up the end of games in a condensed 2020 schedule. As someone who has seen far too many minor-league games in the past few years, I can report back that this turns into a bunting and intentional walk contest. It will succeed in shortening games a bit, but at a major aesthetic and competitive cost, in a season where every win matters much more than normal. Baseball is fun, and it shouldn’t need gimmicks like this to artificially shorten the game as if it’s boring.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “For what it’s worth, I’ve attended minor league games in which the rule was used. It was . . . fine. If you have somewhere to be or if you need to wake up early the next morning it’s probably preferable to an 18-inning game you can’t stay awake for, but as far as baseball action goes, it’s pretty anticlimactic. It almost always causes the first batter of the inning to bunt the runner over to third and the games usually end pretty quickly. If that’s your bag, great, but it has all of the excitement of an NFL overtime game ending on an opening drive field goal.”
MEGAPHONE
“The great teams before this happened are still going to be great, but there’s a lot of pressure on them. In a 60-game schedule, you’re going to have 25 percent more teams that are going to compete that had no idea they were going to compete for 162 games. So you’re going to see more teams have a chance in a 60-game schedule.”
Former Cardinals pitcher John Smoltz, on a conference call with reporters.
