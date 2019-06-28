Well, it could be worse for the Cardinals. They didn't get National League MVP Christian Yelich at the Miami Marlins fire sale, but at least they didn't get stuck with the giant porcelain figurine known as Giancarlo Stanton.
Their acquisition of Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins instead last winter looks better all the time.
Stanton is on the shelf again for the New York Yankees, this time with a strained ligament in his right knee he suffered while making an awkward head-first slide.
During the third game of the season Stanton strained his left biceps muscle. While rehabbing that injury, he managed to suffer shoulder and calf strains.
So far he has played nine games this season and recorded 31 at-bats. Earlier in his career, he played fewer than 125 games in four different seasons for the Marlins.
When is he coming back from this latest injury?
“I won’t say how long it is going to be at the outset, but it is going to be more than two weeks. I can tell you that,’’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday in London, two days before the Yankees and Red Sox clash in the first of two games at London Stadium. “He will be back, but we will get a better feel in the coming weeks about a time frame. I would rather not put a time frame on it."
How about late July?
"I would say it's safer to look into August,'' Cashman said. "I don't want to say it's unlikely in July, but the sweet spot would be August in terms of not getting burnt.''
While the loaded Yankees will scarcely miss the big fella given the endless power on their roster -- and in the minors, where they are harboring young slugger Clint Frazier -- such intermittent play from Stanton would have been disastrous for the Cardinals had he not nixed a trade to come here.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: Unbelievably, it happened again. The Mets scored three runs in the top of the ninth Thursday to take a 3-1 lead over the Phillies ... only to see Edwin Diaz serve up a game-tying home run to Maikel Franco and then a game-losing home run to Jean Segura, who somehow hit it out with the shortest home run swing you'll ever see . . . That's five games in a row the Mets have lost after leading by at least two runs at some point. The bullpen has a 7.93 ERA (which would be the worst for a calendar month in franchise history) and eight blown saves in June. Diaz's ERA after giving up five runs Thursday is 4.94 as he fell to 1-5 with four blown saves. Robinson Cano is hitting .222/.270/.358. Manager Mickey Callaway might be lucky to survive the weekend, but general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's aggressive offseason has -- so far -- been a complete disaster."
Mike Puma, New York Post: "Brodie Van Wagenen sure got this season all wrong, but let’s see if the Mets’ general manager can begin to recover from his rookie mistakes or if he compounds them. The competitive portion of this Mets season ended at Citizens Bank Park this week, where they got swept in four games by the Phillies to finish a 3-8 road trip. For a third straight year, the Mets will head to July already cooked, needing a miracle. The rest of the league has responded to Van Wagenen’s 'come get us' challenge by stuffing the Mets into a U-Haul and driving it to Nebraska. After Edwin Diaz's latest ninth-inning meltdown in their 6-3 loss to the Phillies on Thursday, the Mets had a 7.4 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to Fangraphs. This is a team that only once has won as many as four straight games. On the road, the Mets are a disastrous 17-31. Jed Lowrie isn’t walking through the door anytime soon to make it right. So now Van Wagenen should take a cue from his predecessor, Sandy Alderson, and start letting teams know the Mets are open for business. Just over a month remains until July 31 and the trade deadline — remember, August waiver deals have been eliminated — and the Mets have a few assets that can garner returns. Start listening now and block out delusions about a hot stretch that will carry the team back into contention. The asset at the top of that list, Zack Wheeler, is rolling again after firing a two-hitter over six innings in which he allowed one run. The right-hander will be a free agent after this season, which will dampen the potential trade return, but keeping him shouldn’t be an option."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Say goodbye to the Blue Jays. Edwin Encarnación already has. He checked his math this week, then re-checked it: Marcus Stroman . . . Justin Smoak . . . Encarnación had starred for the Blue Jays for eight years, through 2016, but now that his former team was in town to play his new one, he realized how few friends he had left in Toronto . . . So rather than prance through the opposing clubhouse like a visiting dignitary, he opted to say his few hellos on the field during batting practice. In the end he greeted righthanded starter Stroman, first baseman Smoak, third-base coach Luis Rivera and equipment manager Mustafa Hassan. Other than those two players, only righty Aaron Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini remain on the roster from Encarnación’s days. That number will likely dwindle by at least one in the next few weeks. Stroman, the 28-year-old staff ace, has a 3.04 ERA and one more year before he hits free agency. He also plays for a team that will be lucky to win 60 games this year, and he knows what that means: He is one of the most attractive trade candidates in the sport."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today.com: "You can stroll over to BuckinghamPalace, go up the 800-foot Shard or travel around town in the Tube but it’s almost impossible to know Major League Baseball is invading London this weekend. Dodging cars while realizing pedestrians don’t always have the right-of-way in London this week, loving the fact you can miss a subway train and the next one is just two minutes away, or that the escalators operate at the speed of sound, USA TODAY Sports looked feverishly for signs of any interest in baseball in London. There was little. A few New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox caps were spotted, and even a Cincinnati Reds T-shirt. But that's it. Did anyone get the memo baseball's fiercest rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox would be played this weekend at London Stadium – the first MLB games played in Europe? The tabloids were filled with ridicule and sarcasm, ripping England for its 64-run loss to Australia in Cricket, praising England’s women’s soccer team for surviving their World Cup victory over Cameroon, and stories advancing the opening of Wimbledon next week. But there was no sign at all of MLB games taking place, let alone lamenting the Red Sox’s bullpen woes or Giancarlo Stanton’s latest injury."
MEGAPHONE
"We got him here. We know why he's here. He knows why he's here. He picked us and we want to make it worth it for him."
Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, on new Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel's successful debut.