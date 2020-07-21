Tipsheet: Cards get closer to full strength, but pitching questions remain

So the FanGraphs crew ranks the Cardinals rotation down in the middle of the MLB pack at No 16. Only Flaherty (3.41) and Martinez (3.89) have projected earned-run averages below 4.00.

Writing for FanGraphs, Paul Sporer assessed the group thusly:

(Flaherty) doesn't throw 100 mph or anything, but he throws hard enough for his heater to cooperate wonderfully with his breaking pitches; his whiff rate on both the slider and curve were nearly 50% last year.

Steamer and ZiPS have their disagreements, but they form a united front when it comes to Hudson, who currently sports a 3.25 ERA against a 4.78 FIP in his short major league career. I'm not yet convinced the computers are missing something; Hudson gets hit hard frequently and for a guy who can touch the mid-90s, he has a bit of the Nathan Eovaldi in him, struggling to actually put batters away.

I wouldn't be shocked if Martínez ended up being a Cy Young candidate this year, but I also wouldn't be shocked if he struggles as a full-time starter after nearly two years away from the role. Still, I'm hopeful — I used to make preseason bets for him to win the Cy Young every year.