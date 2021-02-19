Tipsheet: Cards line up some lumberjacks for the long haul

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Padres see what everyone sees, which is that Tatis is the full package -- and not just because of what he does on the field. He is a great hitter whose peak is still well in the future. He has great physical skills and holds down the most important defensive position on the field. But he is big, too, and someday will be an All-Star at other positions. And for a team that hasn't had a true franchise icon since Tony Gwynn retired, Tatis can be that for the Padres, as well as one for all of baseball. More than anything, it signals to San Diego fans that the Pads aren't just loading up for a short-term challenge to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They plan on being a factor year in and year out.”