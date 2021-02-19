Tipsheet: Cards line up some lumberjacks for the long haul

The Cardinals are developing some young sluggers who can hit the ball a long, long way.
Nolan Gorman heads that list. Next up is another top draft pick from the high school ranks, Jordan Walker. Both are considered elite hitting prospects.
But what about Bunyan-sized Luken Baker? His name surfaced in the Nolan Arenado trade speculation, but he did not end up in the package going to the Colorado Rockies.
Instead, he is big No. 79 in spring training as a non-roster invitee. He is hard to miss at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds.
That he’s not Colorado-bound made journalist Michael Baumann sad. Writing for The Ringer, he offered this tribute to the behemoth:
In 2016, I watched a TCU freshman named Luken Baker absolutely dominate a college tournament at Minute Maid Park . . . Baker was one of the biggest teenagers I’d ever seen, and in addition to being the best pitcher in a crop that included a couple of future big leaguers, he hit a home run that left the stadium altogether. If the roof had been closed it would have banged into the left-field windows not far from where Albert Pujols took Brad Lidge deep in the 2005 NLCS. This was 80-grade power, with room to spare.
Fast-forward five years, and Baker is a first base and DH prospect in the Cardinals farm system, and the first rumored iteration of the Arenado trade had him going to Colorado. By the time the actual deal was announced, however, Baker was no longer on the list, dashing the dream of putting the gigantic Texan in the pipeline to hit full time at altitude and turn the Rocky Mountains into his own personal driving range. What a devastating disappointment. I’m not sure I’ll ever recover.
At a glance Baker’s numbers don’t wow you. At TCU he hit 28 homers in 522 at bats over three seasons. That’s a good number, but hardly mind-boggling.
In his first exposure to professional pitching, he hit four homers in 184 at bats in the Gulf Coast League and the Midwest League in 2018.
Eric Longenhagen and Kirby McDaniel filed this earlier report on him for FanGraphs:
Baker’s amateur career was bedeviled by freak injuries — a left arm fracture and ligament and muscle tear, a few missed games after taking a bad hop to the face, a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligament while sliding into second base — which likely snuffed out our chances of watching him play two ways at TCU. Because Baker is the size of one of the Easter Island Moai statues, there’s some Zion Williamson-ish fear about his athletic longevity. But he has monstrous raw power and has performed when healthy (we’re not sweating a .390 SLG in the Florida State League), so he has a fair chance to hit at least enough to be a CJ Cron, Jesus Aguilar sort of performer.
At advanced Class A Palm Beach in 2019 he hit .244 in 2019 with 32 doubles, 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 439 at bats. He drew 52 walks, but he struck out 112 times.
Last season would have brought his chance to see if his power played against tougher Double-A pitching at Springfield, albeit in more hitter-friendly parks in the Texas League.
But there was no last season of Double-A ball, so Baker remains a bit of a mystery.
Baseball America served up this assessment while ranking him as the Cardnals’ 29th-best prospect in 2021:
Baker is a massive . . . slugger with plus-plus raw power. He can catch up to any fastball and he has game-changing power, although that power has yet to fully manifest itself in games. He struggles to recognize and adjust to breaking balls, limiting him to a possibly below-average hitter. He did have a late surge at Palm Beach, slugging .654 in August, so there is hope he is progressing. Baker is a well below-average first baseman—his 10 errors were second-most among first basemen in the Florida State League in 2019—who struggles to consistently catch the ball. He needs a lot of work and is a risk to end up strictly a designated hitter.
Writing for TheCardinalNation.com, Matt Thompson had this scouting report:
Solid plate approach. Will take his walks. Walk rate has held steady at 10% at each level since getting drafted. Aggressive hacks but makes contact at a high clip. Loud hands at the plate, the bat almost touches his lower back as he wiggles the hands to keep them lose. Thigh high leg kick with average bat speed . . . Plus raw power, but Baker has had a tough time getting it to play in games. Last full-season he had 32 doubles and 10 homers in High-A, and Roger Dean is the biggest pitchers’ park in the league. Baker has yet to play any minor league games in favorable offensive parks, and 2020 was supposed to be that year. 30+ homer bat with enough of a hit+power combination to clear the big offensive bar attached to the position. Only average in-game pop so far, but Baker should show what he’s made of when the minor leagues resume play.
Tipsheet will keep you apprised. We're guessing the Cardinals will be patient with Baker after failing to realize the full potential of Luke Voit and Randy Arozarena.
FERNANDO TATIS JR. IS RICH!
While the Cardinals have maintained a contention bargaining stance with elite young pitcher Jack Flaherty, the San Diego Padres opened the vault for their young slugging star and committed $340 million to him.
Here’s what folks are writing about that:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Padres see what everyone sees, which is that Tatis is the full package -- and not just because of what he does on the field. He is a great hitter whose peak is still well in the future. He has great physical skills and holds down the most important defensive position on the field. But he is big, too, and someday will be an All-Star at other positions. And for a team that hasn't had a true franchise icon since Tony Gwynn retired, Tatis can be that for the Padres, as well as one for all of baseball. More than anything, it signals to San Diego fans that the Pads aren't just loading up for a short-term challenge to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They plan on being a factor year in and year out.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The world isn’t awash with hitters this good, let alone hitters this good who can actually field. Up-the-middle defenders who hit this well at this young an age are unicorns. What does a unicorn cost? A billion dollars if you ask Silicon Valley, but $340 million in baseball. The 14 years of Tatis’s contract replace one year near the league minimum, three years of arbitration, and 10 years of free agency.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Tatis' $340 million extension once finalized will become the largest in Padres' franchise history, breaking the record set by Tatis' fellow member of the left side of the infield Manny Machado ($300 million). It will also become the third-largest contract in MLB history in terms of total value behind just Mike Trout's and Mookie Betts' current deals. At 14 years, Tatis' extension is the longest contract, which breaks the record of 13 years shared by Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It means the Padres are going to sell a lot of tickets in upcoming seasons as they go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers in the best rivalry in MLB since the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees circa 2004. I think there's a lesson to be learned here for all organizations, big-market or small-market: The Padres didn't mess around with Tatis' service time in 2019 as he made the Opening Day roster. They could have easily have kept him in Triple-A for a couple of weeks to preserve another season of team control. Maybe that gesture helped them lock up Tatis with this contract.”
MEGAPHONE
“I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”