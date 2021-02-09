Tipsheet: Cards should be pleased with deadened baseballs this season

Yes, Major League Baseball admitted to its teams, its baseball has been juiced.
So it ordered Rawlings to make a slight modification to the windings within the balls manufactured in Costa Rica. That will cause a slight reduction in the baseballs’ coefficient of restitution.
Tipsheet didn’t take much science after middle school, so it has no idea what that means. But MLB expects fly balls to land a foot or two shorter this season after testing the altered ball.
The Cardinals are fine with that. They remain an outlier in the sport that saw a record 6,776 homers hit in 2019 and a similar rate of homers during the abbreviated 2020 season.
They ranked dead last in the majors last season, by a lot, with just 51 homers struck.
Even with the addition of Nolan Arenado to the middle of their batting order, this team can’t expect a major power surge this season. At the moment there are still too many unknowns about a lineup that plays half of its games in a pitching-friendly ballpark.
The Cardinals still look like a team counting on pitching, defense and some aggressive situational offense to win games. That’s why bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for still one more season was critical.
He remains an elite handler of pitchers and an effective situational hitter. He is one of the handful major league hitters willing to cut down his swing to put a ball in play.
MLB’s memo to teams didn’t address concerns about the seam height of the baseball. Scientists studying the sport’s homer spike cited inconsistent seam height as a factor in the reduced drag on baseballs.
(Pitchers also complained that the balls were more difficult to grip, which contributed to an uptick in their usage of sticky substances. At least that was their execuse.)
Also notable is the fact that the number of teams using humidors to store baseballs will double to 10 for the 2021 season. IF the Cardinals had their druthers, they might store their baseballs in a freezer.
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “In a sport that rarely produces dynasties, the Los Angeles Dodgers are world-beaters. They are among Major League Baseball's smartest teams, but also among the richest. Aggressive yet pragmatic. Decorated with star talent, but fortified by considerable depth. Their moves over this past half-decade have rarely been motivated by necessity, but more so by improving on the margins, or embracing opportunities, or, when the moment strikes, gluttony. This offseason has evolved into a perfect snapshot. While the eager, hard-charging, division rival San Diego Padres and their hyper-competitive general manager, A.J. Preller, worked to bolster an ascending roster, acquiring a number of high-end starting pitchers, the Dodgers -- arguably still better in the present, and more sustainable in the long term -- waited on an opportunity they seemed content with missing. When it actually came to them on Friday afternoon, by way of outdueling the New York Mets for Trevor Bauer, the best free-agent starter by a wide margin, they let it be known: There's us, and then there's everybody else.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Bauer performed like an ace only twice—in 2018 and 2020—but even in seasons when he’s been streaky or struggled to find the plate, he’s usually been a very durable, effective MLB starter. And in a world where pitchers rise and fall with the changing of the seasons, the certainty of 30 good starts might be more valuable than the possibility of 30 great starts with the risk of injury or ineffectiveness. Is Bauer as good as Cole, Strasburg, or some of the other top free-agent pitchers from years past? Probably not. But no other pitcher in this free-agent class could offer such a high probability of volume and consistency. And while some teams would’ve had to hang their entire season on Bauer’s ability to replicate his 2020 form, the Dodgers don’t. They already have Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, plus Julio Urías, Dustin May, David Price, and Tony Gonsolin to round out the rotation. If Bauer wins another Cy Young, great. If he’s merely very good, the Dodgers will still have one of the best rotations in the National League.
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There is no reason to be rash. Signing Bauer would have vaulted the Mets into a big three in the National League that includes the Dodgers and Padres, with the Braves a half-tier down from them depending on what Atlanta does with the rest of its offseason. Now the Mets are still in a toe-to-toe battle with the Braves in the NL East race, and that's fine. There is a long way to go from here to October. That's the thing that any disappointed Mets fan has to keep in mind. Division titles and World Series crowns aren't won during the hot stove season, but teams do position themselves for those accolades this time of the year. The Mets have already done that. Landing Bauer would have been great, but it didn't work out. Even without him, the Mets are in a good spot. New York does need to add rotation depth, but there is no reason to take whatever budget hit the Mets were willing to take for Bauer and redirect it at two other next-tier starters. There is a caveat to that: If they look at James Paxton or Jake Odorizzi or Rich Hill and their scouts and analysts really love them, fine. Go for it. Barring that, New York is better off making two or three low-cost, buy-low signings to bolster rotation depth. If it's still a sore area, there is always the trade deadline. The worst thing the Mets could do now is to blow money that might inhibit their flexibility later.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “On a day when the Mets lost out on Bauer, the addition of Ozuna undoubtedly bolsters the Braves’ chances in the NL East. Their roster could still use some finishing touches — the aforementioned outfield bat, an upgrade from Austin Riley at third base, more arms for the bullpen — but the fearsome 1-2-3 of [Ronald] Acuña, [Freddie] Freeman and Ozuna atop a lineup that ranked second in the NL in scoring and pushed the eventual champion Dodgers to the brink of elimination, is back in place.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Ozuna played for three separate teams in those four years, and the difficulties of changing organizations (and coaches, gameplans, suggested approaches, etc.) is hard to both quantify and overstate. It’s been a long time since he’s been settled on a team, and that could be a big step toward consistency. In any case, while the 2017 season seems far off, it can clearly be understood as a precursor here. A quarter of Ozuna’s fly balls probably won’t go over the fence again, making the chances he breaks 40 home runs for the first time slim. Putting the ball in the air more, though, is never going to be a bad change for someone who hits the ball as hard as he does. When paired with improving pitch recognition without increasing strikeout rates, the changes clearly come into the realm of sustainable.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Until news broke of the buster-of-blocks trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals, the offseason story in the National League Central has been apathy and self-harm. No team seemed particularly interested in winning baseball games in 2021, at least until very recently, and no team embodies that anti-approach quite like the Cubs. The Cubs traded away ace Yu Darish for a package of far-off prospects and then permitted Jon Lester and Jose Quintana to depart without replacing them. Outside of a canny signing of outfielder Joc Pederson, the Ricketts family has been pathetically derelict in their ownership duties. It's all strange treatment of a team that in 2020 won a tough NL Central and played at what would've been a 92-win clip across a season of typical length. Given the Arenado addition in St. Louis and pitching hemorrhages in Chicago, it's tempting and maybe a little justifiable to dismiss the Cubs' chances to repeat in 2021. However, it says here that the Cubs despite the neglect of ownership are still threats in the NL Central, and that's largely because of their core hitters and their prospects for improvement. Those core hitters are Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras, and to varying extents they all failed to live up to their established offensive standards in 2020.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’m super open-minded about how I might be used. I don’t think I have any right to come in and expect to be handed that spot after the year I had last year. But I will say, I think I’ve made a ton of improvements. I’m really excited about where I’m at heading into Spring Training. I hope to be able to pitch well enough that I’m in the mix there late in games. But I also know I have to earn that spot.”
Reliever Sean Doolittle, on signing with the Cincinnati Reds.