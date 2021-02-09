Tipsheet: Cards should be pleased with deadened baseballs this season

Michael Baumann , The Ringer: “Bauer performed like an ace only twice—in 2018 and 2020—but even in seasons when he’s been streaky or struggled to find the plate, he’s usually been a very durable, effective MLB starter. And in a world where pitchers rise and fall with the changing of the seasons, the certainty of 30 good starts might be more valuable than the possibility of 30 great starts with the risk of injury or ineffectiveness. Is Bauer as good as Cole, Strasburg, or some of the other top free-agent pitchers from years past? Probably not. But no other pitcher in this free-agent class could offer such a high probability of volume and consistency. And while some teams would’ve had to hang their entire season on Bauer’s ability to replicate his 2020 form, the Dodgers don’t. They already have Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw , plus Julio Urías , Dustin May , David Price , and Tony Gonsolin to round out the rotation. If Bauer wins another Cy Young, great. If he’s merely very good, the Dodgers will still have one of the best rotations in the National League.

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There is no reason to be rash. Signing Bauer would have vaulted the Mets into a big three in the National League that includes the Dodgers and Padres, with the Braves a half-tier down from them depending on what Atlanta does with the rest of its offseason. Now the Mets are still in a toe-to-toe battle with the Braves in the NL East race, and that's fine. There is a long way to go from here to October. That's the thing that any disappointed Mets fan has to keep in mind. Division titles and World Series crowns aren't won during the hot stove season, but teams do position themselves for those accolades this time of the year. The Mets have already done that. Landing Bauer would have been great, but it didn't work out. Even without him, the Mets are in a good spot. New York does need to add rotation depth, but there is no reason to take whatever budget hit the Mets were willing to take for Bauer and redirect it at two other next-tier starters. There is a caveat to that: If they look at James Paxton or Jake Odorizzi or Rich Hill and their scouts and analysts really love them, fine. Go for it. Barring that, New York is better off making two or three low-cost, buy-low signings to bolster rotation depth. If it's still a sore area, there is always the trade deadline. The worst thing the Mets could do now is to blow money that might inhibit their flexibility later.”