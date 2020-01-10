Tipsheet: Cards trigger intriguing speculation with Rays trade

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Were this either of the prior two winters, we wouldn't think much of Josh Donaldson’s ongoing availability. Those offseasons of course unfolded at such a glacial pace that it suggested malice aforethought. The current one, though, has been far more active, with most of the major names pairing with new employers fairly early. However, the free agent third baseman Donaldson at this writing remains unsigned. The trade market likely has something to do with that, what with those Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant rumors a-swirling. Also playing a role is the possibility that teams are hesitant to commit nine figures -- Donaldson's likely going rate -- to a player who not long ago turned 34. Really, though, teams with near- to mid-term designs on contention shouldn't be balking over committing to Donaldson. That's because, age aside, he's shown sustainable skills with the bat and the glove, and he figures to be major difference-maker in 2020 and probably beyond . . . Last season, Donaldson in his first and thus far only campaign with the Braves batted .259/.379/.521, which was good for an OPS+of 127. He also smacked 37 home runs and 33 doubles in 155 games. Yes, SunTrust Park is a hitter's Eden, and the 2019 regular season baseball was indeed a jumpy one. Even so, Donaldson stood out among his peers for his quality of contact.”