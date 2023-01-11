Tipsheet: Carlos Correa boomerangs to Twins after Giants, Mets nix deals

First shortstop Carlos Correa was going to leave the Minnesota Twins to sign a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.

But concerns over Correa’s earlier ankle injury prompted the Giants to back out of the deal after setting up the news conference to announce it. Awkward!

That prompted billionaire fanboy Steve Cohen to swoop in with a 12-year, $315 million offer that threatened to push the New York Mets' 2023 payroll (and resulting competitive balance penalties) close to $500 million.

Alas, the Mets also balked when they looked at Correa’s medicals. It seems Carlos' bad ankle is held together with a metal plate.

So now Correa is headed back to the Twins for a six-year deal that could ultimately grow to 10 years and $270 million if the metal holds, his foot remains attached to his leg and he hits his vesting triggers.

This has been a crazy winter for Correa. Fortunately, he enjoyed his time in Minnesota and built great relationships there.

At worst he’s going to average more than $33 million per year in gross earnings on this deal without a New York or California tax burden. And given the relative weakness of the American League Central, the Twins could build a playoff contender around him.

Writing for the New York Post, Jon Heyman spelled out what happened over the last few weeks:

Correa made clear his interest in coming to Queens, never more so than when he posted an Instagram story with his toddler son wearing a t-shirt that spelled out “I heart NY” using a street hot dog and pretzel to signify the first two words. But ultimately, he couldn’t accept a rewritten Mets offer that would have made half that original deal only conditionally guaranteed at fewer guaranteed dollars than the Twins are now offering. He also would have been subject to annual physical with the Mets

So Correa instead made a deal with the Twins. He agreed to a deal that fully guarantees $200M over the same six years and adds four more years at a potential additional $70M based on plate appearances. The Twins’ front-loaded arrangement was appealing, and while Correa seemed excited about the possibility of New York, he did enjoy his first year in the Twin Cities.

The Mets also were willing to fully guarantee the first six years, but that would be at $157.5M, and they proposed new conditions Correa’s camp saw as more difficult to reach, involving not just plate appearances but time in the field. While the Mets’ newly reconfigured deal might still have been called a potential $315M for 12 years, the last six years, just like with the Twins deal, would have been less than fully guaranteed.

One difference in the Twins and Mets deals is that Correa – who had a 5.4 WAR last year when he hit .291 with 22 home runs in Minnesota – will be paid at the rate of $33.33M by the Twins in the six guaranteed years while he would have been paid $26.25M in the Mets’ offer.

So Tipsheet believes Correa will be OK. As for the Mets, presumably this will leave Cohen eager to allocate big money to for another bat at some point because, well, he can.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the marketplace:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Correa ends up with less guaranteed money, but a higher annual average value over the initial six seasons at $33.3 million. That comes in as the 12th highest AAV of all time and if he remains healthy, he'll end up with a nifty $270 million. Given everything that has transpired, it feels like a win for both sides. Correa still gets a very high guarantee while the Twins get a star player at a discount and somewhat limit their exposure if he does get injured. The Twins finally stepped up when they needed to. For Minnesota, this is new territory. The only nine-figure contracts in team history had been the eight-year, $184 million extension with Joe Mauer and last year's three-year deal with Correa for $105.3 million that he opted out of after the first season. It speaks to how much the Twins wanted Correa back. Indeed, you can easily make the argument that Correa is more important to them than he would have been to the Mets or Giants. The Mets can still compete for a National League East title without Correa and have decent alternate options at third base in Eduardo Escobar and prospect Brett Baty. The Giants, while in need of a franchise cornerstone, still appear well behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Correa would have helped bridge that gap, but the Giants would still have projected as the third-best team in the NL West.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “When the Twins inked Correa to that short-term deal with the opt-out before the 2022 season, we all understood it to be a very short-term deal: Correa would play for the Twins for one year while establishing his long-term market, the Twins would show they still desperately wanted to win after a miserable season and the rest of the division could all assume everything was going back to normal in 2023. Nope! The Twins are now clearly all-in to win for at least the next six years; they will be taking no steps back anytime soon. This has implications across the board for the division. The White Sox should be better this year simply by being healthier, but they now know they’re going to have to win more games than they might have expected a day ago. The Guardians thought they’d done enough by adding Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, but that now seems less certain. And the Royals and Tigers have a better idea of just how high the mountaintop they’re trying to climb really is. We’ve been waiting for someone to be aggressive and take control of this division. The Twins just did.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Are the Giants slightly less embarrassed now? Sure, maybe. That Correa's deal with the Mets fell apart suggests that the decline and fall of his Giants deal wasn't just a matter of San Fran ownership being stricken with buyer's remorse -- there are legitimate concerns with Correa, perhaps to the extent that it's difficult to insure a contract of such breadth. So that's notable. However, the single biggest pratfall of the offseason remains the Giants' decision to have Correa prepare for the introductory press conference before the contract was finalized.”

David Roth, The Defector: “What’s dispiriting about that (Mets) deal falling through, beyond not getting to see Correa line up alongside Francisco Lindor for the next decade, is the extent to which it represents the triumph of those familiar concerns over that much-less-familiar will to try to win a damn World Series. The teams that didn’t sign Correa succeeded in mitigating some risk and nothing more; the Twins have Carlos Correa. The former is the sort of thing that front offices celebrate much more readily than fans. In the gray light of the offseason, both make sense. In the summer sun, what’s missing will be much easier to spot.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Los Angeles Dodgers planned to cut ties with Trevor Bauer all along. They never wanted to see him in a Dodger uniform again. Still, they thought they owed him the courtesy of speaking to him directly. Dodger executives flew to Phoenix on Thursday to meet privately with Bauer to decide if he deserved another chance, multiple high-ranking officials told USA TODAY Sports The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the conversation. The Dodgers owe Bauer $22.5 million this season anyway, so they decided it was worth finding out whether he deserved any consideration of remaining in the organization. It was actually the first time the Dodgers had spoken to Bauer in the 18 months since he was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2, 2021. Dodger officials declined to go into details of their conversation, but privately revealed that they didn’t hear any remorse, apologies or anything in the slightest from Bauer to change their mind. They reconvened in Los Angeles, and decided Friday morning that Bauer would never again put on a Dodger uniform.”

Justin Choi, FanGraphs: “Oft-injured as of recent years and in the ‘Wheeeeeee!’ segment of a rollercoaster-shaped aging curve, (Brandon) Belt didn’t exactly attract much attention on the market. We watched as ‘safer’ first basemen like Jose Abreu and Josh Bell signed early on in free agency, more or less guaranteed a full season’s worth of playing time. Maybe this sort of limited role isn’t what Belt had in mind, and he might have spent the winter in search of better offers. But you can see why he and the Blue Jays came to a nice little agreement. The Jays aren’t betting on him returning to form or even staying healthy for an entire season. They don’t need to! They seem content with tasking him with one role, and that’s hitting the snot out of right-handed breaking balls. The worst-case scenario is that he is too debilitated to accomplish even that, in which case the Blue Jays still don’t lose much; their offense would still remain one of the best in the league, and rightfully so. From Belt’s perspective, perhaps there’s now less pressure to perform, to hold the fort at first for a team whose fans haven’t always been appreciative of him. Now he’s secured a part-time role, about to receive darn good compensation for his services. Technically, you could argue that the Blue Jays forked over too much, but I’m not going to go down that route. It’s a bit like claiming that a team is overpaying a LOOGY (RIP, by the way) because he only faces a handful of batters. Of course he does; that’s the entire point of his job! I’m not sure what the Blue Jays have in store for Belt, but based on everything, it’s likely they’ll appoint him as their resident righty and pinch-hit specialist in a league where breaking balls are becoming increasingly common. Solid decision if you ask me.”

MEGAPHONE

“It's not like you flip a switch and have to be someone else because you've been given this title. I would assume he's been handling himself like a captain up until this point, which is why they named him captain.”